-
NBA Eastern Conference: Pistons Replace Tim Hardaway Jr. With Duncan Robinson
2:56
Pistons Upgrade By Adding Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson
0:36
NBA Free Agency: Grading Pistons Signing Of Duncan Robinson
1:03
Breaking News: Duncan Robinson Signs With Pistons
0:20
BREAKING: Kings, Dennis Schroder Agree to Deal
1:01
Best Landing Spot For Malik Beasley
1:54
Highlights: Magic at Pistons (1/1)
2:43
Summer League Recap: Pistons' Ron Holland II Scores 20 In Loss To Knicks
4:39
Detroit Pistons Select Ron Holland At No. 5 Overall
1:12
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Suns'
1:20
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'
1:00
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Bucks'
1:47
It's Time To Blow Up The Suns
2:49
It's Time To Blow Up The Bucks
1:31
It's Time To Blow Up The Heat
0:46
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder
1:05
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 2 Denver Nuggets
0:50
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 3 Houston Rockets
1:28
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 4 New York Knicks
0:54
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers
Top Pistons News
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Heads to Detroit in sign-and-trade
Robinson has agreed to sign a three-year, $48 million contract with the Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will send Simone Fontecchio to the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After spending the first seven years of his career in Miami, Robinson will head to Detroit to help supply the Pistons with three-point scoring. It remains to be seen if the veteran sharpshooter will handle a starting role with his new team, but he'll likely share the wing minutes with Caris LeVert and Ausar Thompson in any case. Over 74 regular-season contests in 2024-25, Robinson averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers on 39.3 percent shooting from deep in 24.1 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Completes move to Detroit
LeVert agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
LeVert will add versatility and positional flexibility to the Pistons' roster, as he can play as a guard or forward depending on the lineup combinations. The veteran suited up for the Cavaliers and Hawks during the 2024-25 regular season but was at his best with Atlanta, averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 26.6 minutes across 26 regular-season appearances for the Hawks.... See More ... See Less
Pistons' Paul Reed: Remaining in Motor City
Reed agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Reed will remain in Detroit after initially joining the team on a one-year pact in December 2024. The 26-year-old big man averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds across 9.7 minutes per game in 45 regular-season appearances with the Pistons in 2024-25. He's expected to continue serving as the club's third-string center behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.... See More ... See Less
Pistons' Malik Beasley: Under federal investigation
Beasley is under federal investigation for gambling allegations related to NBA games and prop bets from the 2023-24 season while with the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.
Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN, "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything." Per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News, the Pistons have acknowledged the situation and will defer any further comment to the NBA. Charania notes that Beasley and the Pistons were in serious talks on a three-year, $42 million contract that would return the sharpshooter to Detroit after he finished with 319 made three-pointers in the 2024-25 regular season, one shy of Anthony Edwards for the league high, but the negotiations have stalled.... See More ... See Less
Pistons' Brice Williams: Signs with Detroit
Williams agreed to an undrafted free-agent contract with the Pistons on Friday, Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today reports.
Williams elevated his game during the 2024-25 season, averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three over 35 games. The former Nebraska Cornhusker is a proven scorer, though questions about his athleticism could limit his impact at the NBA level.... See More ... See Less
Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Joins Detroit
Lanier was selected by the Pistons with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Lanier made an immediate impact at Tennessee after transferring from North Florida, where he spent his first four collegiate seasons. In his lone year with the Volunteers, he averaged 18.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three over 38 games. While he's limited as a defender and playmaker, few prospects in this class can match his tough shotmaking ability. His role in Detroit will likely depend on whether the Pistons choose to re-sign veteran guards Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
115.5
(11th)
|
113.6
(14th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Ivey SG Jaden Ivey SG
|Lower Leg
|I. Stewart PF Isaiah Stewart PF
|Knee