Overall 44-38 • EAST 6th

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons
  • Overall
    44-38
  • EAST
    6th
Detroit Pistons
Last Game
Thu, May 1 |
TNT
vs New York Knicks (51-31)
  • Little Caesars Arena
116
Final
113
Game Recap

Eastern Central Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
CLE
 64-18 6-4 L1
IND
 50-32 8-2 W1
MIL
 48-34 8-2 W8
DET
 44-38 4-6 L2
CHI
 39-43 7-3 W3
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
NY
Sat, Apr 19
L 123-112
@
NY
Mon, Apr 21
W 100-94
vs
NY
Thu, Apr 24
L 118-116
vs
NY
Sun, Apr 27
L 94-93
@
NY
Tue, Apr 29
W 106-103
vs
NY
Thu, May 1
L 116-113
Full Schedule
Top Pistons News

  Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Heads to Detroit in sign-and-trade

    Rotowire

    Robinson has agreed to sign a three-year, $48 million contract with the Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will send Simone Fontecchio to the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    After spending the first seven years of his career in Miami, Robinson will head to Detroit to help supply the Pistons with three-point scoring. It remains to be seen if the veteran sharpshooter will handle a starting role with his new team, but he'll likely share the wing minutes with Caris LeVert and Ausar Thompson in any case. Over 74 regular-season contests in 2024-25, Robinson averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers on 39.3 percent shooting from deep in 24.1 minutes per game.

  Pistons' Caris LeVert: Completes move to Detroit

    Rotowire

    LeVert agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    LeVert will add versatility and positional flexibility to the Pistons' roster, as he can play as a guard or forward depending on the lineup combinations. The veteran suited up for the Cavaliers and Hawks during the 2024-25 regular season but was at his best with Atlanta, averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 26.6 minutes across 26 regular-season appearances for the Hawks.

  Pistons' Paul Reed: Remaining in Motor City

    Rotowire

    Reed agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Reed will remain in Detroit after initially joining the team on a one-year pact in December 2024. The 26-year-old big man averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds across 9.7 minutes per game in 45 regular-season appearances with the Pistons in 2024-25. He's expected to continue serving as the club's third-string center behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

  Pistons' Malik Beasley: Under federal investigation

    Rotowire

    Beasley is under federal investigation for gambling allegations related to NBA games and prop bets from the 2023-24 season while with the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.

    Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN, "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything." Per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News, the Pistons have acknowledged the situation and will defer any further comment to the NBA. Charania notes that Beasley and the Pistons were in serious talks on a three-year, $42 million contract that would return the sharpshooter to Detroit after he finished with 319 made three-pointers in the 2024-25 regular season, one shy of Anthony Edwards for the league high, but the negotiations have stalled.

  Pistons' Brice Williams: Signs with Detroit

    Rotowire

    Williams agreed to an undrafted free-agent contract with the Pistons on Friday, Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today reports.

    Williams elevated his game during the 2024-25 season, averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three over 35 games. The former Nebraska Cornhusker is a proven scorer, though questions about his athleticism could limit his impact at the NBA level.

  Pistons' Chaz Lanier: Joins Detroit

    Rotowire

    Lanier was selected by the Pistons with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

    Lanier made an immediate impact at Tennessee after transferring from North Florida, where he spent his first four collegiate seasons. In his lone year with the Volunteers, he averaged 18.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three over 38 games. While he's limited as a defender and playmaker, few prospects in this class can match his tough shotmaking ability. His role in Detroit will likely depend on whether the Pistons choose to re-sign veteran guards Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway.

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 115.5
(11th) 		113.6
(14th)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Ivey SG Jaden Ivey SG Lower Leg
I. Stewart PF Isaiah Stewart PF Knee
Full Injuries