Last Game
- Nationals Park
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
Postponed
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
Fri, Jul 411:05 am
MLBN
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
-
1:07
Highlights: Tigers at Nationals (7/3)
-
1:02
Highlights: Tigers at Nationals - Game 2 (7/2)
-
0:49
Highlights: Tigers at Nationals - Game 1 (7/2)
-
10:23
Top 5 Prospects to Stash! Could Joe Boyle Replace Taj Bradley?
-
9:59
Latest Waiver Wire Adds! Lucas Giolito or Jose Soriano??
-
0:22
Highlights: Hunter Greene Fans 12 Batters in Reds Win vs Nationals
-
8:08
Young Hitters Performing & Mitchell Parker Legit?
-
0:47
Pirates Beat Nationals In Grand Fashion
-
8:45
Are These Four Players Breaking Out?
-
10:27
Opening Day Overreactions! MacKenzie Gore, Bullpens & More!
-
9:58
Breakouts 2.0! Six Potential League Winners to Target in Drafts!
-
9:53
Jeff Hoffman to the Blue Jays! Roki Sasaki Decision Coming Soon!
-
6:27
Early 2025 Second Base Rankings! What's Next for Luis Garcia Jr.?
-
5:42
Shortstop Replacements & Jacob deGrom's Return!
-
6:17
Dylan Crews Promoted & Bowden Francis Dominates!
-
6:03
Waiver Wire Pitcher Moves & Deep Leagues Saves Options
-
2:03
Highlights: Mets at Nationals
-
1:09
Highlights: Royals at Mariners (7/3)
-
1:46
Highlights: White Sox at Dodgers (7/3)
-
1:43
Highlights: Giants at Diamondbacks (7/3)
Top Nationals News
-
-
Nationals' Jake Irvin: Notches seventh win
Irvin (7-3) earned the win Thursday over the Tigers, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.
It looked like it would be a short outing for Irvin after he gave up a three-run homer to Spencer Torkelson in the first inning. However, the right-hander would turn things around and hold Detroit without a hit over his final five frames while en route to his seventh win this year. It's a strong bounce-back effort for Irvin, who was tagged for nine runs (eight earned) in his last start against the Angels. Overall, he sports a 4.71 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 75:33 K:BB across 18 starts (105 innings) this season. Irvin's currently lined up to face the Cardinals on the road in his next outing.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Nationals' James Wood: Five hits, homer in win
Wood went 5-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and three total runs scored in Thursday's 11-7 win over the Tigers.
Wood led the Nats' offensive outburst with his first career five-hit game, highlighted by an opposite-field homer off Dietrich Enns in the second inning, his 23rd of the year. Wood has at least one hit in his last six games -- he's gone 11-for-20 (.550) in that span. The 22-year-old outfielder has emerged as a star in the first half of the season, slashing .294/.395/.563 with 67 RBI, 58 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 387 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Nationals' Shinnosuke Ogasawara: Cleared to rejoin Triple-A club
Triple-A Rochester reinstated Ogasawara (oblique) from its 7-day injured list Saturday.
Ogasawara has yet to make an appearance for Rochester since being activated, but he's apparently healthy again after he had been on the shelf since April 17 due to an oblique strain. Prior to being reinstated, the 27-year-old lefty completed three rehab starts between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Wilmington, covering nine innings and striking out 12 while allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks.... See More ... See Less
-
Nationals' Ryan Loutos: Sent to Triple-A
The Nationals optioned Loutos to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Loutos allowed eight runs (six earned) over 4.1 innings during his six appearances with the Nationals, although most of that damage came in one disastrous outing versus the Dodgers. He's clearing out to make room on the active roster for Andrew Chafin (hamstring), who was activated from the injured list.... See More ... See Less
-
Nationals' Andrew Chafin: Back from 15-day IL
The Nationals activated Chafin (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Chafin missed almost three weeks with a right hamstring strain but has been cleared to return after throwing a simulated game earlier this week. The lefty reliever will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back into the Nationals' bullpen.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Drives in three in nightcap
Bell went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Bell was productive throughout the contest, driving in runs in the first, third and eighth innings. Over his past 10 games, the 32-year-old has hit safely seven times while collecting four extra-base hits and 10 RBI. For the season, he's slashing just .204/.292/.365 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 26 runs scored across 288 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Nationals' James Wood: Productive in twin bill
Wood went 2-for-7 with two walks, one RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Wood delivered an RBI single in Game 1 but made his biggest impact in the nightcap, reaching base three times and scoring three runs. The 22-year-old is riding a modest five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games overall, with that 10-game span including two home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and three steals. For the season, he's slashing .283/.387/.547 with 22 homers, 65 RBI, 55 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 382 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Drives in four in nightcap
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and one run scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
After going hitless in Game 1, Lowe got going early in Game 2 with an RBI single in the first inning before delivering the game-winning blow with a bases-loaded triple in the eighth. The first baseman has been streaky over his past 10 games, going hitless four times but also logging five multi-hit efforts and 13 RBI. On the season, he's slashing .233/.298/.402 with 13 home runs, 58 RBI, 37 runs scored and one steal across 359 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Nationals' Andry Lara: Returned to Double-A
The Nationals optioned Lara to Double-A Harrisburg following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Lara made his MLB debut in the Nationals' 11-2 loss in the first game of the day, tossing three shutout innings in relief while allowing just one hit and striking out four batters. The 22-year-old righty's impressive outing isn't representative of his minor-league performance this season, however, as he owns a 7.71 ERA and 2.08 WHIP through 30.1 total innings over three levels.... See More ... See Less
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Lacks command in no-decision
Gore did not factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings.
Gore battled through command issues, throwing just 65 of 111 pitches for strikes while recording a season-low two punchouts. Despite not having his best stuff, the southpaw has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in 15 of 18 starts this season and has completed at least five innings in all but one. He'll take a 3.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 131:34 K:BB across 104.1 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Nationals' Trevor Williams: Crushed early in 10th loss
Williams (3-10) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts over three innings.
Williams endured a six-run first inning that included a pair of three-run homers and exited after 86 pitches in his shortest start of the season. The 33-year-old has now gone six straight outings without a win since beating Seattle in his lone quality start of the year on May 28. He'll carry a 6.21 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB across 82.2 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.... See More ... See Less
-
Nationals' Brady House: Taking seat Wednesday
House isn't in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Detroit, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
House will grab a seat in the dugout for Wednesday's nightcap after going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts during an 11-2 loss in Game 1. Paul DeJong will pick up a start at the hot corner as a result and bat sixth.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.247
(15th)
|
388
(14th)
|
87
(20th)
|
5.09
(28th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|D. Crews CF Dylan Crews CF
|Oblique
|K. Ruiz C Keibert Ruiz C
|Concussion
|D. Herz SP Davidjohn Herz SP
|Elbow
|J. Gray SP Josiah Gray SP
|Elbow
|M. Thompson RP Mason Thompson RP
|Elbow
Nationals Tickets
|vs
Fri, Jul 4 @ 11:05 am
Nationals Park
Washington, DC