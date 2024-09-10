Eastern

Atlantic W
Wins
L
Losses
PCT
Win Percentage
GB
Games behind
PPG
Points scored average
OPPG
Points allowed average
Diff
Point-differential
Home
Home record
Road
Road record
Div
Record against division opponents
Conf
Record against conference opponents
STRK
Streak
L10
Previous 10-games record
New York 1 0 1.000 104 99 5.0 0-0 1-0 0-0 1-0 W1 1-0
Boston 1 0 1.000 107 106 1.0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 W1 1-0
Toronto 1 0 1.000 134 129 5.0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 W1 1-0
Brooklyn 0 0 - 0.5 0 0 0.0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 - 0.5 0 0 0.0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Indiana 2 0 1.000 131 118.5 12.5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 W2 2-0
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 0.5 122 112 10.0 0-0 1-0 1-0 1-0 W1 1-0
Cleveland 0 0 - 1.0 0 0 0.0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 1 .000 1.5 91 115 -24.0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 L1 0-1
Chicago 0 1 .000 1.5 112 122 -10.0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 L1 0-1
Orlando 2 0 1.000 120 90 30.0 0-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 W2 2-0
Miami 1 0 1.000 0.5 107 89 18.0 1-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 W1 1-0
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1.5 109 133 -24.0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 L1 0-1
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1.5 106 107 -1.0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 L1 0-1
Washington 0 1 .000 1.5 99 104 -5.0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 L1 0-1

Western

Denver 1 0 1.000 105 94 11.0 0-0 1-0 1-0 1-0 W1 1-0
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 119 104 15.0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 W1 1-0
Utah 0 0 - 0.5 0 0 0.0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1.0 106 111 -5.0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 L1 0-1
Portland 0 1 .000 1.0 94 105 -11.0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 L1 0-1
L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 123 101 22.0 0-0 1-0 1-0 1-0 W1 1-0
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 111 106 5.0 1-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 W1 1-0
L.A. Clippers 0 1 .000 1.0 96 109 -13.0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-1 L1 0-1
Golden St. 0 1 .000 1.0 101 123 -22.0 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 L1 0-1
Sacramento 0 2 .000 1.5 118.5 131 -12.5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 L2 0-2
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 133 109 24.0 0-0 1-0 0-0 0-0 W1 1-0
Houston 1 1 .500 0.5 119 115 4.0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 L1 1-1
Memphis 0 0 - 0.5 0 0 0.0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Dallas 0 1 .000 1.0 104 119 -15.0 0-0 0-1 0-0 0-1 L1 0-1
San Antonio 0 2 .000 1.5 89 116 -27.0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 L2 0-2