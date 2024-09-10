Eastern
|Atlantic
|
W
Wins
|
L
Losses
|
PCT
Win Percentage
|
GB
Games behind
|
PPG
Points scored average
|
OPPG
Points allowed average
|
Diff
Point-differential
|
Home
Home record
|
Road
Road record
|
Div
Record against division opponents
|
Conf
Record against conference opponents
|
STRK
Streak
|
L10
Previous 10-games record
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|104
|99
|5.0
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|W1
|1-0
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|107
|106
|1.0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|W1
|1-0
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|134
|129
|5.0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|W1
|1-0
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|-
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|—
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|-
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|—
|0-0
|Central
|
W
Wins
|
L
Losses
|
PCT
Win Percentage
|
GB
Games behind
|
PPG
Points scored average
|
OPPG
Points allowed average
|
Diff
Point-differential
|
Home
Home record
|
Road
Road record
|
Div
Record against division opponents
|
Conf
Record against conference opponents
|
STRK
Streak
|
L10
Previous 10-games record
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|131
|118.5
|12.5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|W2
|2-0
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|0.5
|122
|112
|10.0
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|W1
|1-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|-
|1.0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|—
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1.5
|91
|115
|-24.0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1.5
|112
|122
|-10.0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
|Southeast
|
W
Wins
|
L
Losses
|
PCT
Win Percentage
|
GB
Games behind
|
PPG
Points scored average
|
OPPG
Points allowed average
|
Diff
Point-differential
|
Home
Home record
|
Road
Road record
|
Div
Record against division opponents
|
Conf
Record against conference opponents
|
STRK
Streak
|
L10
Previous 10-games record
|Orlando
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|120
|90
|30.0
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|1-0
|W2
|2-0
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|0.5
|107
|89
|18.0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|W1
|1-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1.5
|109
|133
|-24.0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|L1
|0-1
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|.000
|1.5
|106
|107
|-1.0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1.5
|99
|104
|-5.0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
Western
|Northwest
|
W
Wins
|
L
Losses
|
PCT
Win Percentage
|
GB
Games behind
|
PPG
Points scored average
|
OPPG
Points allowed average
|
Diff
Point-differential
|
Home
Home record
|
Road
Road record
|
Div
Record against division opponents
|
Conf
Record against conference opponents
|
STRK
Streak
|
L10
Previous 10-games record
|Denver
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|105
|94
|11.0
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|W1
|1-0
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|119
|104
|15.0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|W1
|1-0
|Utah
|0
|0
|-
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|—
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1.0
|106
|111
|-5.0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|1.0
|94
|105
|-11.0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
|Pacific
|
W
Wins
|
L
Losses
|
PCT
Win Percentage
|
GB
Games behind
|
PPG
Points scored average
|
OPPG
Points allowed average
|
Diff
Point-differential
|
Home
Home record
|
Road
Road record
|
Div
Record against division opponents
|
Conf
Record against conference opponents
|
STRK
Streak
|
L10
Previous 10-games record
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|123
|101
|22.0
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|W1
|1-0
|Phoenix
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|111
|106
|5.0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|W1
|1-0
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|1
|.000
|1.0
|96
|109
|-13.0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
|Golden St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1.0
|101
|123
|-22.0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
|Sacramento
|0
|2
|.000
|1.5
|118.5
|131
|-12.5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|L2
|0-2
|Southwest
|
W
Wins
|
L
Losses
|
PCT
Win Percentage
|
GB
Games behind
|
PPG
Points scored average
|
OPPG
Points allowed average
|
Diff
Point-differential
|
Home
Home record
|
Road
Road record
|
Div
Record against division opponents
|
Conf
Record against conference opponents
|
STRK
Streak
|
L10
Previous 10-games record
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|133
|109
|24.0
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|W1
|1-0
|Houston
|1
|1
|.500
|0.5
|119
|115
|4.0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|L1
|1-1
|Memphis
|0
|0
|-
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|—
|0-0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1.0
|104
|119
|-15.0
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|L1
|0-1
|San Antonio
|0
|2
|.000
|1.5
|89
|116
|-27.0
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|L2
|0-2