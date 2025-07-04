Last Game
Top Rockets News
-
-
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Signs deal with Houston
Capela (hand) agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Capela will return to Houston, where he spent the first six years of his career. However, he's expected to compete for minutes with Steven Adams behind Alperen Sengun. Over 55 regular-season outings (41 starts) with Atlanta in 2024-25, Capela averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks across 21.4 minutes per game. The veteran big man missed the Hawks' final 17 regular-season games due to a sprained left hand but is expected to be ready for training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Inks pact with Houston
Finney-Smith (ankle) agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Finney-Smith will join Houston after declining his $15.4 million player option with the Lakers for 2025-26 on Sunday. The 3-and-D forward will provide the Rockets with depth in the frontcourt after a productive 2024-25 campaign, during which he shot a career-high 41.1 percent from beyond the arc over 63 regular-season appearances (40 starts) between Los Angeles and Brooklyn. Finney-Smith also averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game. The 32-year-old underwent surgery on his left ankle in mid-June but is expected to be ready for training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockets' Jeff Green: Officially inks deal with Houston
Green agreed to a one-year, $3.63 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Green will remain in Houston for a third straight season after signing a veteran minimum deal. The 38-year-old big man averaged 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds across 12.4 minutes per game in 32 regular-season appearances (three starts) in 2024-25.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Sticking in Houston
Holiday agreed to a one-year, $3.08 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Holiday will remain with the Rockets for the 2025-26 campaign, returning on a one-year veteran's minimum deal. With Jalen Green out of the picture following the Kevin Durant trade, Holiday should be one of Houston's top guards off the bench.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Re-ups with Rockets
Tate (ankle) agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Tate and the Rockets were expected to work out a deal to keep the 29-year-old forward in Houston, and the details of the contract are now known. Tate appeared in 52 games, including the postseason, with Houston last season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds across 11.3 minutes. Expect Tate to battle for a rotation spot off the bench in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Rockets' Jabari Smith: Expected to sign extension
Smith intends to sign a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Smith is set to remain in Houston on a long-term deal. The Rockets have had a busy start to the offseason, resigning numerous free agents, bringing in Kevin Durant and extending Steven Adams as well as Smith. Smith shifted to a reserve role down the stretch last season after starting every game over his first two years in the league, but he still averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per contest over 57 regular-season appearances. The addition of Kevin Durant raises questions about how Smith will be utilized, but the large commitment from the front office suggests the 22-year-old will remain a key piece.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Rockets' Cameron Matthews: Inks deal with Houston
Matthews agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Rockets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Matthews posted 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the field across 34 games during the 2024-25 season. The former Mississippi State Bulldog isn't a high-level scorer, but his reputation as a defensive standout could boost his chances of earning an NBA roster spot.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockets' Jeff Green: Expected to re-sign with Houston
The Rockets intend to bring back Green on a new contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Green played in 32 games during the 2024-25 regular season. The 38-year-old forward averaged career-low numbers in points (5.4), rebounds (1.8) and minutes per game (12.4). However, Houston appears to value his veteran presence on the bench and in the locker room. The Rockets are expected to be a title contender this coming season after making a blockbuster trade with the Suns to acquire Kevin Durant while sending Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to Phoenix.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockets' Aaron Holiday: Expected to remain in Houston
The Rockets intend to bring back Holiday on a new deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Holiday played in 62 games during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Houston has been aggressive in its attempt to be a legitimate title contender next season, with the team bringing in Kevin Durant. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks were traded to the Suns as part of the deal, which could result in Holiday playing a more significant role in Houston during the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Expected to re-sign with Houston
The Rockets intend to bring back Tate (ankle) on a new contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Tate played in 52 games for Houston during the 2024-25 regular-season campaign. Even though he saw a decrease in playing time this past season, the 29-year-old could see a bump in minutes after the team acquired Kevin Durant and parted ways with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Tate averaged a career-low 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds across 11.3 minutes per game last year over those 52 regular-season games.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
114.3
(13th)
|
109.8
(6th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|K. Durant PF Kevin Durant PF
|Ankle