Green agreed to a one-year, $3.63 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Green will remain in Houston for a third straight season after signing a veteran minimum deal. The 38-year-old big man averaged 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds across 12.4 minutes per game in 32 regular-season appearances (three starts) in 2024-25.