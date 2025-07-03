Last Game
- Dodger Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|@
|@
Fri, Jul 48:10 pm
ROTV
|@
Sat, Jul 59:10 pm
ROTV
|@
Sun, Jul 63:10 pm
ROTV
|vs
|vs
Top White Sox News
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Goes yard in loss
Baldwin went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Baldwin broke up Dustin May's shutout bid in the eighth inning. Baldwin has struggled for playing time when in the majors lately, and his best path to starts is in center field while Michael Taylor (neck) is out of the lineup and Luis Robert (hamstring) is on the injured list. For the season, Baldwin is batting .216 with a .605 OPS, four homers, 18 RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases over 152 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Aaron Civale: Downed by Dodgers
Civale (1-5) allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Thursday.
All of the damage came over the first three innings. Civale has pitched to a 4.29 ERA and 1.62 WHIP while losing three of his four starts with the White Sox. For the season, he's at a 4.60 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 33:18 B:BB across 43 innings between the White Sox and the Brewers. Civale is projected to make his next start at home versus the surging Blue Jays, which makes him a risky fantasy option once again.... See More ... See Less
-
-
White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Headed to majors
Montgomery is expected to be recalled by the White Sox to make his major-league debut Friday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Montgomery was viewed as one of the top shortstop prospects in the league following a sensational 2023 season. He's struggled at Triple-A Charlotte for each of the last two years, but the White Sox are still ready to give him a chance to presumably take over as the starting shortstop beginning Friday. The move is not yet official, but the promotion will shake up the White Sox's infield, with Josh Rojas looking like a potential playing time loser.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Jared Shuster: Begins rehab assignment
Shuster (finger) threw one scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Shuster has been on the injured list since June 8 with a blister on his left hand. He should return to the White Sox bullpen prior to the All-Star break. Shuster has struggled across 15.2 innings this season, allowing 14 earned runs paired with a 12:5 K:BB.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Martin Perez: Progressing in rehab
Perez (elbow) has progressed to throwing bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.
Perez landed on the injured list after only four starts this season and has been engaged in a lengthy rehab process. He is hoping to begin a rehab assignment by early August, which could line him up to return for the final month of the campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Expected back quickly
Robert (hamstring) ran and took batting practice prior to Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, MLB.com reports.
Robert landed on the injured list Sunday, and his return to activity so quickly is a positive sign. There's no official timeline for his return, but the White Sox hope he can return shortly after the minimum 10 days his IL stint requires.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Continues productive run
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Benintendi got the White Sox offense going early, as he tallied an RBI single in the first inning and then doubled and scored two frames later. He's produced well across his last 12 starts, hitting .250 with 10 RBI and seven runs scored, as well as six extra-base hits. Overall, Benintendi now has a .744 OPS across 233 plate appearances, good for his highest mark since joining the White Sox.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Edgar Quero: Breaks slump
Quero went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Quero's playing time has started to slip, as he's gone from playing every other day to once every three days since late June. That coincides with a slump at the plate, as he entered Wednesday's game having gone just 1-for-18 across his last seven games. He managed to turn in a productive performance Wednesday, with his RBI coming on a single in the third inning.... See More ... See Less
-
-
White Sox's Sean Burke: Lights out in bulk relief
Burke didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.
The only damage against Burke came in the second inning, when Andy Pages clubbed a solo homer. Wednesday's outing continued a stellar stretch of play for the 25-year-old pitcher, who's allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts (16.1 innings) to go along with a 19:5 K:BB. His season-long ERA is down to 4.03 across 87 innings. Burke is lined up to face the Blue Jays early next week.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Two XBH against Kershaw
Slater went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a triple and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Slater tripled in his first at-bat against Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and then tagged the future Hall of Famer for a go-ahead, two-run home run in the third inning. The long ball was Slater's third of the campaign (93 plate appearances), officially surpassing his 2024 total of two homers in 212 plate appearances. In his last 10 games, Slater has gone 9-for-30 (.300) with seven runs scored and a 3:6 BB:K.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Allows comeback Wednesday
Taylor (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings. He struck out two
Taylor entered in the eighth frame with a two-run lead and retired the side, but he returned for the ninth inning and fell apart. He allowed a single and back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs, and then was pulled after Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI fielder's choice. Steven Wilson replaced Taylor but couldn't prevent two of the runners Taylor put on from scoring, resulting in the Dodgers' comeback win. Taylor has allowed six runs in 11.1 innings and has blown one of his three save chances, but the White Sox seem content to trot the highly touted 23-year-old out there in high-leverage situations during a lost season, at least for now.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Steven Wilson: Tabbed with blown save
Wilson blew the save Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk over one-third of an inning.
Wilson was forced into the action with runners on second and third with one out in a one-run game in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a sacrifice fly to Mookie Betts. walked Will Smith, and he then allowed Freddie Freeman's walk-off single. While the runs were all charged to Grant Taylor, Wilson winds up with the blown save -- his third of the campaign. Wilson has allowed a hit in eight of his last nine appearances, but he's allowed just one run and has an 11:4 K:BB over that stretch.... See More ... See Less
-
-
White Sox's Michael Taylor: Exits with bruise
Taylor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to a left trap contusion.
Taylor was caught stealing third base in the sixth inning and didn't come out on defense for the bottom of the frame. It remains to be seen whether his bruise will prevent him from playing in Thursday's series finale, but if that's the case, Brooks Baldwin could be in line to start in center field.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Kyle Teel: Sitting Wednesday
Teel is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
With veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw taking the mound, the lefty-hitting Teel will be on the bench for the start of Wednesday's game. Edgar Quero will work behind home plate and bat fifth.... See More ... See Less
-
-
White Sox's Sean Burke: Following opener Wednesday
Burke will pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Brandon Eisert in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers typically have two left-handed hitters (Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman) in the top four spots in the order, so the White Sox will likely have the left-handed Eisert work the opening frame or two before turning the game over to the right-handed Burke. The 25-year-old has previously worked as a bulk reliever April 25 against the Athletics and May 30 against the Orioles, covering 11.1 innings between those appearances while striking out 11 and yielding six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks.... See More ... See Less
-
White Sox's Brandon Eisert: Opening Wednesday's contest
Eisert will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers' lineup typically features two left-handed hitters (Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman) in the top four spots in the order, so the White Sox will likely have the left-handed Eisert work the opening frame or two before exiting the contest. Right-hander Sean Burke is slated to work in bulk relief behind Eisert.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.220
(30th)
|
294
(29th)
|
67
(28th)
|
4.13
(20th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|L. Robert CF Luis Robert CF
|Hamstring
|D. Martin SP Davis Martin SP
|Forearm
|M. Perez SP Martin Perez SP
|Elbow
|D. Thorpe SP Drew Thorpe SP
|Elbow
|M. Taylor RF Michael Taylor RF
|Neck
White Sox Tickets
|@
Fri, Jul 4 @ 8:10 pm
Coors Field
Denver, CO