Civale (1-5) allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Thursday.

All of the damage came over the first three innings. Civale has pitched to a 4.29 ERA and 1.62 WHIP while losing three of his four starts with the White Sox. For the season, he's at a 4.60 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 33:18 B:BB across 43 innings between the White Sox and the Brewers. Civale is projected to make his next start at home versus the surging Blue Jays, which makes him a risky fantasy option once again.