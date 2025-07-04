Last Game
Top Jazz News
-
-
Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic: Headed to Utah
The Hornets traded Nurkic to the Jazz on Sunday in exchange for Collin Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The veteran big man is set to join his third team in two years and is in line to back up Walker Kessler in Utah. Nurkic spent time with Phoenix and Charlotte last season, averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 20.8 minutes per game in 51 regular-season appearances (32 starts). Nurkic has one year remaining on his current contract and is slated to make $19 million in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Jazz's Steven Crowl: Inks Exhibit 10 deal
Crowl signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz on Saturday, Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV reports.
Crowl is set to compete for a roster spot with Utah during Summer League after joining the Jazz on a non-guaranteed contract. The Wisconsin product averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 25.6 minutes per game over 37 appearances in his final collegiate season, recording 53.9/41.6/82.1 shooting splits.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Jazz's Matthew Murrell: Lands with Utah
Murrell agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Murrell experienced a dip in production during the 2024-25 season for Ole Miss following a strong 2023-24 campaign, posting 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three across 32 games as a fifth-year senior.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Jazz's Ace Bailey: Expected to report to team Saturday
Bailey has been in contact with the Jazz and will be in Utah with his family Saturday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
The Jazz selected Bailey with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old was one of the most controversial players in the draft after he canceled pre-draft workouts with Utah, Charlotte and Philadelphia. However, despite declining an invitation from the Jazz, he appears to have become content with playing for the franchise. The talented scorer averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game with Rutgers during the 2024-25 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jazz's RJ Luis: Lands in Utah
Luis agreed to a two-way contract with the Jazz on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After going unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft, Luis, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, was able to secure on the Jazz's three two-way spots. During his junior season at St. John's in 2024-25, Luis averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc across 35 games last season. The wing brings an NBA-ready frame and physicality but must reduce his turnovers and make significant strides with his jump shot.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Jazz's John Tonje: Lands with Utah
Tonje was selected by the Jazz with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Tonje shot up draft boards after putting together an impressive 2024-25 season at Wisconsin, where he averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 37 appearances. He's a strong shooter who isn't afraid to drive to the rim, as evidenced by his 6.9 attempted free throws per matchup a year ago.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
111.9
(21st)
|
121.2
(30th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|W. Kessler C Walker Kessler C
|Concussion
|L. Markkanen PF Lauri Markkanen PF
|Knee
|J. Collins C John Collins C
|Ankle
|I. Collier PG Isaiah Collier PG
|Hamstring
|J. Clarkson PG Jordan Clarkson PG
|Foot