Overall 9-8-0 • NORTH 3-3-0 • NORTH 3rd

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Overall
    9-8-0
  • NORTH
    3-3-0
  • NORTH
    3rd
Next Game
Thu, Aug 7 @ 7:30 pm ET
@ Philadelphia Eagles (14-3-0)
  • Lincoln Financial Field
Game Preview

AFC North Standings

Team Div Overall
BAL
 4-2-0 12-5-0
PIT
 3-3-0 10-7-0
CIN
 3-3-0 9-8-0
CLE
 2-4-0 3-14-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
PHI
Thu, Aug 7
7:30 pm
@
WAS
Mon, Aug 18
8:00 pm
ESPN
vs
IND
Sat, Aug 23
1:00 pm
Regular season
@
CLE
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
JAC
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
@
MIN
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
@
DEN
Mon, Sep 29
8:15 pm
ABC
vs
DET
Sun, Oct 5
4:25 pm
FOX
@
GB
Sun, Oct 12
4:25 pm
vs
PIT
Thu, Oct 16
8:15 pm
AMZN
vs
NYJ
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
vs
CHI
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
BYE
@
PIT
Sun, Nov 16
1:00 pm
vs
NE
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
@
BAL
Thu, Nov 27
8:20 pm
NBC
@
BUF
Sun, Dec 7
4:25 pm
FOX
vs
BAL
Sun, Dec 14
1:00 pm
@
MIA
Sun, Dec 21
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
ARI
Sat, Dec 27
TBA
vs
CLE
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Bengals News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 92.6
(30th) 		289.3
(1st) 		365.5
(9th)
Def. 124.8
(19th) 		236.2
(19th) 		348.3
(25th)

Injuries

Player Injury
B. Hill DE B.J. Hill DE Foot
D. Hill CB Daxton Hill CB Knee - ACL
E. All TE Erick All TE Knee - ACL
S. McLaughlin C Seth McLaughlin C Achilles
C. Sample DE Cameron Sample DE Achilles
Full Injuries

Bengals Tickets

@
PHI
Thu, Aug 7 @ 7:30 pm
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $19.66
View all Bengals Tickets on Stubhub