Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back and feeling as confident as ever. Burrow missed multiple weeks last season with a season-ending wrist injury. After an offseason focused on returning healthy and better than ever, Burrow is now cleared for contact as training camp begins, a major step in his recovery.

Burrow spoke on how he's feeling heading into the new season, and made it clear he's focused on moving past the injury and getting back to work -- something Bengals fan will be happy to hear.

"You grow and learn every year. I know I'm pretty damn good. I have been, and I'm going to continue to improve year to year, day to day and I think that's how you have to approach it. I'm focused on continued improvement," Burrow said after Wednesday's camp session.

The former first overall pick is content with the progress he's made so far, and says his goal is always to keep getting better.

"I'm really happy with the offseason that I have, I'm really happy to have this training camp to continue to hone my skills and improve and build this team chemistry for this run we're about to go on," Burrow said.

Head coach Zac Taylor says he plans to play his star quarterback during the preseason, a move that comes as a surprise to many, considering how valuable Burrow is to the team's success.

If Burrow can stay healthy for the entire season, the Bengals have a solid chance of making it all the way. The team is tied for the fifth-best odds (+1300) to win it all and the third-best odds of winning the AFC Championship (+700), according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Burrow has a 5-2 playoff record, including a conference championship win over the current back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He has one Super Bowl appearance, but Burrow and Co. couldn't get it done against the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati is still after its first Super Bowl victory.

Before going down with the injury in Week 11 last season, Burrow had a 5-5 record with 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. In his four-year career, he has 14,083 yards, 97 touchdowns and 37 interceptions with a record of 29-22-1.

Burrow missed time due to injury during his rookie season as well and came back strong, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. If he is able to return to form as well as he did last time, Cincinnati will be dangerous this season.