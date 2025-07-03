Skip to Main Content
Overall 8-9-0 • SOUTH 3-3-0 • SOUTH 2nd

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts
  • Overall
    8-9-0
  • SOUTH
    3-3-0
  • SOUTH
    2nd
Indianapolis Colts
Next Game
Thu, Aug 7 @ 7:00 pm ET |
NFL+
@ Baltimore Ravens (12-5-0)
  • M&T Bank Stadium
Game Preview

AFC South Standings

Team Div Overall
HOU
 5-1-0 10-7-0
IND
 3-3-0 8-9-0
JAC
 3-3-0 4-13-0
TEN
 1-5-0 3-14-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
BAL
Thu, Aug 7
7:00 pm
NFL+
vs
GB
Sat, Aug 16
1:00 pm
@
CIN
Sat, Aug 23
1:00 pm
Regular season
vs
MIA
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
vs
DEN
Sun, Sep 14
4:05 pm
@
TEN
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
@
LAR
Sun, Sep 28
4:05 pm
FOX
vs
LV
Sun, Oct 5
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
ARI
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
FOX
@
LAC
Sun, Oct 19
4:05 pm
vs
TEN
Sun, Oct 26
4:25 pm
@
PIT
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
vs
ATL
Sun, Nov 9
9:30 am
NFL+
BYE
@
KC
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
vs
HOU
Sun, Nov 30
1:00 pm
@
JAC
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
@
SEA
Sun, Dec 14
4:25 pm
vs
SF
Mon, Dec 22
8:15 pm
ESPN
vs
JAC
Sun, Dec 28
1:00 pm
FOX
@
HOU
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Colts News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 137.1
(8th) 		211.7
(27th) 		334.8
(13th)
Def. 131.8
(24th) 		243.6
(25th) 		361.2
(29th)

Injuries

Player Injury
Z. Franklin OLB Zaire Franklin OLB Ankle
M. Pittman WR Michael Pittman WR Knee
A. Richardson QB Anthony Richardson QB Shoulder - AC Joint
L. Latu DE Laiatu Latu DE Shoulder
J. Jones CB Jaylon Jones CB Undisclosed
Full Injuries

