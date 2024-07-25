There's considerable excitement around the Indianapolis Colts entering 2024, and quarterback Anthony Richardson is a big reason why. The Florida product was selected No. 4 overall last year after setting multiple quarterback records at the NFL Combine, and then became one of just four players in NFL history to record at least three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in his first four career games.

Richardson's ability to run the football is special. He rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns on 173 offensive snaps while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters at training camp this week that Richardson will be used frequently as a runner in Year 2, but won't be a run-first quarterback. He then compared his quarterback to Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry.

"Are you gonna limit Steph Curry from shooting 3-pointers?" Steichen asked, via The Athletic.

The Colts averaged 17.1 RPO (run-pass option) plays per game last season, which were the most by any team since at least 2017. They also scored the most touchdowns off of RPOs with 13.

To compare Richardson to Curry is certainly high praise, and maybe indicates Steichen believes his quarterback could become the best running quarterback of all time. The problem is, Richardson has struggled to stay healthy.

A shoulder injury suffered against the rival Tennessee Titans in Week 5 ended his rookie campaign prematurely, but the fact of the matter is Richardson was able to finish just one NFL contest healthy in 2023. When you run the football, you're going to take hits. That's something both Richardson and Steichen are going to have to manage this season.