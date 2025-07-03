Last Game
- Chase Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
Fri, Jul 410:05 pm
MLBN
|@
|@
|vs
Mon, Jul 79:45 pm
MLBN
|vs
-
Top Giants News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Three hits in win
Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Yastrzemski has been atop the lineup for all three games in July, going 5-for-14 in that short span. It's part of a larger five-game hitting streak for the outfielder. Yastrzemski moved around the lineup at times in late June, batting as low as sixth, but he's batted leadoff more than anywhere else. For the season, he's maintained a .250/.341/.393 slash line with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 34 runs scored and six stolen bases over 80 games. While he has an 11.9 percent walk rate and 22.5 percent strikeout rate overall, he's seen an uptick of strikeouts with 16 of them over his last 13 games.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Willy Adames: Gets aboard four times Thursday
Adames went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk, one RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Adames has hit safely in the last four games, though this was his first multi-hit effort since June 26. The shortstop contributed an RBI double in the third inning as well. He hasn't always hit consistently this season, but Adames has posted an 11.3 percent walk rate, which includes a 6:11 BB:K over his last 10 games. He's up to a .218/.305/.358 slash line with 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 49 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases through 87 contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Robbie Ray: Goes distance for ninth win
Ray (9-3) pitched a complete game to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over nine innings.
Ray was perfect through four innings before giving up a solo home run to Eugenio Suarez in the fifth. Ketel Marte added a solo shot in the ninth, but Ray was allowed to finish off the contest, doing so on 102 pitches (69 strikes) in a stellar performance. The southpaw has logged a quality start each time he's gone at least six frames this season, with this being his 12th quality start in 18 outings. It was also his first complete game since his lone career shutout back in 2017 when he was a member of the Diamondbacks. Ray has a 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 117:39 K:BB across 107.1 innings this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Phillies.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Giants' Matt Chapman: Nearing return
Chapman (hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Sacramento on Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman took batting practice off a high-velocity machine prior to Thursday's game and felt no pain in his hand. If all goes according to plan, he hopes to return during the Giants' weekend series against the A's, though that is not a certainty.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Logan Porter: Bumped from roster
Porter was designated for assignment Thursday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Porter made his Giants debut June 11 but was sent back to Triple-A Sacramento six days later. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster, with Sergio Alcantara taking his place.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Sergio Alcantara: Has contract selected
Alcantara had his contract selected by the Giants on Thursday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Alcantara inked a minor-league deal with the Giants this offseason and has struggled to a .206/.319/.252 line across 256 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento. Despite the underwhelming line, he'll get his first chance in the majors since the 2022 season.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Daniel Johnson: Shuttled back to minors
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Johnson has spent the majority of the season with Sacramento but has been in the majors since June 4. He's played a reserve role for the Giants and hit just .172 across 29 at-bats.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Out of lineup Thursday
Bailey is not in Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Bailey has started four straight games behind the plate, going 3-for-12 with four RBI in that span. He'll get a routine day off Thursday, with Andrew Knizner taking over behind the plate.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Wilmer Flores: Sitting Thursday
Flores is not in the Giants' lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Flores has struggled for the last couple of weeks, hitting just .114 across his last 44 at-bats. He'll sit for the third time in the last six games as a result, with Dominic Smith filling in at first base.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Matt Gage: Inks MiLB deal with Giants
The Giants signed Gage to a minor-league contract Wednesday.
Gage elected free agency earlier this week after being booted off the Tigers' 40-man roster, and he has quickly landed with another organization. The lefty reliever has put up a 1.67 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 32.1 innings at the Triple-A level in 2025 and tossed 5.2 scoreless frames over his six appearances during his time with Detroit. Gage will report to Triple-A Sacramento.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Falls off late
Roupp didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Arizona, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings. He struck out four.
Roupp held the Diamondbacks scoreless through four innings, but he was promptly pulled before logging an out in the fifth frame. He yielded a leadoff homer, back-to-back walks and then a single, leaving the bases loaded for Erik Miller. Roupp has been excellent since being tagged for six runs across 1.2 innings during a June 14 start against the Dodgers, boasting a 1.17 ERA and a 15:9 K:BB in 15.1 innings across three starts since. He's scheduled to face the Phillies next time out.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Bursts out of slump
Lee went 3-for-5 with an RBI triple, a double and two runs scored during Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.
Lee came into Wednesday's contest with two hits in his last 36 at-bats and hitless in his previous 14. He ended the drought with his first three-hit game since May 6, and he fell a home run short of the cycle. Through 349 plate appearances in 2025, Lee is slashing .246/.315/.406, and he's tied for the fourth most triples in MLB (seven).... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Camilo Doval: Blows save, lands win
Doval (4-2) blew a save but picked up the win Wednesday against Arizona, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts over two innings.
Doval surrendered a game-tying two-run home run to Ketel Marte in the bottom of the ninth, but he returned for the 10th inning -- inheriting a one-run lead -- and retired the side to wind up with a win. Doval is in the midst of a rough patch, having allowed multiple runs in three of his last four appearances. The stretch has inflated his ERA from 1.59 to 3.03.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Giants' Mason Black: Joining big-league squad
The Giants recalled Black from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Black has been in Triple-A all season and owns a 4.75 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP across 72 innings. He's worked almost exclusively as a starter throughout his professional career, but he'll likely be used in long relief while in San Francisco while replacing Carson Seymour in the bullpen.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Sent back to minors
The Giants optioned Seymour to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Seymour tossed a scoreless inning during his MLB debut Sunday but followed it up by giving up four runs (two earned) over three frames Tuesday. He's now heading back to Sacramento in favor of Mason Black.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Heliot Ramos: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Ramos is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Ramos has struggled at the plate of late, having gone 2-for-24 with one run, two walks and eight strikeouts over his last six games. With Ramos on the bench, Luis Matos will start in left field and bat sixth.... See More ... See Less
-
Giants' Rafael Devers: Doubles in loss
Devers went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Devers lined a double to right field in the third inning after going hitless in the club's previous three games. The 28-year-old has experienced a dip in production over 14 games since being traded to San Francisco, slashing .204/.306/.370 with five RBI, four runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and an 8:23 BB:K in 62 plate appearances. Overall, he has a .261/.386/.482 slash line with 63 RBI, 51 runs scored, 17 homers and one stolen base across 396 plate appearances between Boston and San Francisco.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.231
(25th)
|
366
(19th)
|
81
(25th)
|
3.40
(2nd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Chapman 3B Matt Chapman 3B
|Hand
|C. Schmitt 3B Casey Schmitt 3B
|Hand
|J. Encarnacion RF Jerar Encarnacion RF
|Oblique
|C. Koss 2B Christian Koss 2B
|Hamstring
|E. Small RP Ethan Small RP
|Undisclosed
Giants Tickets
|@
Fri, Jul 4 @ 10:05 pm
Sutter Health Park
West Sacramento, California