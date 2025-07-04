Last Game
- Wells Fargo Center
Top 76ers News
-
76ers' Jabari Walker: Signs two-way deal with Philly
Walker agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After the Trail Blazers declined to extend Walker a qualifying offer last week, Walker became a free agent and will move on to a new destination after three seasons in Portland. The 2022 second-round pick appeared in 60 games for the Trail Blazers in 2024-25, averaging 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.6 steals, 0.6 assists and 0.5 three-pointers in 12.5 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-7, 237-pound Walker is capable of playing both frontcourt spots, and after shooting below 30 percent from beyond the arc in his first two seasons in the league, he made major strides in 2024-25 by converting at a career-best 38.9 percent from downtown. Despite the improvement he showed last season, Walker's playing-time outlook won't necessarily improve in Philadelphia, where he could struggle to carve out minutes behind Joel Embiid (knee), Adem Bona, Justin Edwards (ribs), Trendon Watford and Johni Broome.... See More ... See Less
-
76ers' Eric Gordon: Inks pact with Philadelphia
Gordon (wrist) agreed to a one-year, $3.63 million contract with the 76ers on Tuesday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Gordon will return to the 76ers on a veteran minimum deal after declining his $3.4 million player option Sunday. The 36-year-old swingman sprained his right wrist before the All-Star break and underwent surgery at the end of February. However, he's expected to be ready for training camp. Gordon averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 19.7 minutes per game in 39 regular-season appearances (13 starts) during the 2024-25 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
76ers' Jared McCain: Not part of Summer League roster
McCain (knee) will not be part of the team's Summer League roster, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
McCain continues to recover from a torn meniscus in his left knee, which ended his rookie campaign after just 23 games (eight starts). It's not yet known if the 21-year-old sharpshooter will be able to participate in training camp this fall, so his rehab will remain worth monitoring up until then. Given the severity of McCain's injury, fantasy managers should expect the 76ers to take a cautious approach with the 2024 first-rounder ahead of the 2025-26 season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Signs with Philadelphia
Watford agreed to a two-year, $5.3 million deal with the 76ers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Watford will provide Philadelphia with frontcourt depth after averaging several career highs with Brooklyn last season. Over 44 regular-season appearances (six starts) with the Nets in 2024-25, the 24-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 20.8 minutes per game. Watford's deal includes a team option for the 2026-27 season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre: Exercises player option Sunday
Oubre (knee) exercised his $8.38 million player option with the 76ers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Oubre is set to return to Philadelphia for a third season after picking up his player option. The 29-year-old swingman has started the majority of his games with the 76ers over the past two seasons, averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.4 minutes per game during that span. He missed the club's final 17 regular-season outings in 2024-25 due to a sprained right knee, though the injury is unlikely to impact his availability for next season.... See More ... See Less
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Qualifying offer extended
The 76ers extended an $8.74 million qualifying offer to Grimes on Saturday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Philadelphia has extended a qualifying offer to Grimes, who is now set to become a restricted free agent. The 25-year-old is likely to draw interest from multiple teams after a career-best 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.8 minutes per game in 75 regular-season appearances (37 starts) between Dallas and Philadelphia. He also recorded shooting splits of 46.7/38.5/75.7.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: To sign three-year deal with Philly
The 76ers will sign Edwards (ribs) to a three-year deal after declining his team option, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Edwards (ribs) signed a two-way deal with the 76ers before having his contract converted to a standard contract in February. He played in 44 games during the 2024-25 campaign. The Kentucky product started in 26 games, averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a starter while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.... See More ... See Less
-
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Exercises 2025-26 player option
Drummond (toe) exercised his $5 million player option for the 2025-26 season Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Drummond missed the last 17 games of the 2024-25 season due to a toe injury. The veteran big man's future in Philadelphia was uncertain, as testing free agency or opting in for the 2025-26 campaign were both viable options, especially with Joel Embiid's status in question after he played only 19 games and underwent left knee surgery. Drummond played in 40 games last season and averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor.... See More ... See Less
-
-
76ers' Izan Almansa: Finds opportunity with Sixers
Almansa is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with Philadelphia, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Almansa spent the 2024-25 season suiting up for the Perth Wildcats in Australia, averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over 29 games. The 20-year-old has yet to make his NBA debut but possesses plenty of size and talent to make the jump.... See More ... See Less
-
-
76ers' Igor Milicic: Latching on with Philly
Milicic is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers, Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express reports.
Milicic has the potential to become a serious scoring threat at the NBA level, though he struggled at times to find his shooting touch while at Tennessee. He averaged 9.4 points and managed to hit 47.2 percent of his field-goal attempts over 37 appearances during the 2024-25 season.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
109.6
(26th)
|
115.8
(21st)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|T. Maxey PG Tyrese Maxey PG
|Finger
|K. Oubre Jr. SG Kelly Oubre Jr. SG
|Knee
|P. George SF Paul George SF
|Thigh
|J. Embiid C Joel Embiid C
|Knee
|J. Edwards SF Justin Edwards SF
|Ribs