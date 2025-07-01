Last Game
- Lenovo Center
Schedule
|Postseason
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
-
4:47
Breaking News: Nikolaj Ehlers Signs With Hurricanes
-
0:43
Breaking News: Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers To 6-Year, $51M Deal
-
1:35
Winners and Losers: Carolina Hurricanes
-
1:11
Brad Marchand, Shayne Gostisbehere Scrap In Game 1
-
1:54
First Round Game 4 Highlights: Hurricanes at Devils
-
1:26
Hurricanes Take Game 1, Defeat Devils 4-1
-
0:51
Highlights: Golden Knights at Hurricanes (1/17)
-
0:42
Highlights: Maple Leafs at Hurricanes (1/9)
-
0:22
Highlights: Penguins at Hurricanes (1/5)
-
0:48
Highlights: Hurricanes at Devils (12/27)
-
1:12
Highlights: Hurricanes at Capitals (12/20)
-
0:55
Highlights: Senators at Hurricanes (12/13)
-
1:58
Winners and Losers: Boston Bruins
-
2:32
Winners and Losers: Vegas Golden Knights
-
1:42
Winners and Losers: Los Angeles Kings
-
9:51
NHL Day 1 Free Agency: Will McDavid leave the Oilers?
-
1:14
Golden Knights Introduce Mitch Marner
Top Hurricanes News
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Lands six-year deal
Ehlers agreed to terms on a six-year, $51 million contract with Carolina on Thursday.
Ehlers is coming off back-to-back 20-plus goal campaigns, including the 2024-25 season in which he still managed to rack up 24 goals despite playing in just 69 regular-season contests. With his new club, the 29-year-old winger should immediately slot into a top-six role in addition to joining the No. 1 power-play unit. Ehlers' presence in the lineup should allow Taylor Hall to drop down to the third line, where he may be better suited at this point in his career.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Noel Gunler: Accepts qualifying offer
Gunler signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Gunler accepted his qualifying offer. With AHL Chicago in 2024-25, he produced 25 points in 55 games. Gunler is likely to spend all of 2025-26 in the minors barring a significant uptick in scoring.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Tyson Jost: Lands one-year deal
Jost signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.
Jost had four goals, nine points, 33 PIM and 46 hits in 39 regular-season appearances with Carolina. The 27-year-old isn't a lock to make Carolina's Opening Night roster, but he should be in the mix to earn a bottom-six spot during training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Cayden Primeau: Signs extension following trade
Primeau has signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes, the team announced Tuesday.
Primeau was a restricted free agent when he was acquired by Carolina from Montreal on Monday in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. The 25-year-old dominated with AHL Laval during the 2024-25 regular season, posting a 21-2-3 record, 1.92 GAA and .927 save percentage across 26 appearances. The Hurricanes are likely to open the season with Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov as their NHL goaltenders, but Primeau should be the first netminder promoted in the event of an injury.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Mike Reilly: Signs one-year contract
Reilly agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Carolina on Tuesday.
Reilly collected two assists, 31 shots on goal and 14 blocked shots in 18 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. The 31-year-old defender may not be a regular in the lineup for the Hurricanes in 2025-26, but he will provide the team with some additional depth.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Involved in sign-and-trade
Miller (upper body) signed an eight-year, $60 million contract Tuesday and was traded to the Hurricanes from the Rangers in exchange for a first-round and a second-round pick in 2026 and Scott Morrow, per PuckPedia.
The Rangers' remodeling continues, with Miller out the door to a division rival after the sign-and-trade deal. Miller has emerged as a top-four option early in his career, but the Hurricanes' intensity in their own zone should still provide him a challenge while playing to his strengths as a physical force. The 25-year-old is recovering from an upper-body surgery and may miss part of training camp, but he's poised to be a key part of the Hurricanes' lineup for years to come.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Amir Miftakhov: Lands one-year deal
Miftakhov signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.
Miftakhov posted a 13-11-3 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 30 games with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL in 2024-25. He will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, but an injury to Frederik Andersen or Pyotr Kochetkov could open the door for Miftakhov to see NHL action.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Gets eight-year deal
Stankoven signed an eight-year, $48 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Stankoven has one year left on his entry-level contract, so his new deal will begin in 2026-27. The 22-year-old was acquired by Carolina in the Mikko Rantanen trade in March, and Stankoven will now be tied to the Hurricanes long term. The right-shot forward will likely get middle-six minutes with a chance to move into a larger role depending on his play, and he'll certainly be a factor with the man advantage. He had only nine points in 19 regular-season games after being dealt, but Stankoven looked more comfortable in the postseason, contributing five goals, eight points and 18 hits over 15 outings.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Cayden Primeau: Traded to Canes
Primeau was traded to the Hurricanes from the Canadiens on Monday in exchange for a seventh-round pick, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Primeau is a restricted free agent, so the Hurricanes will have to sign him and get him under contract. Considering just how dominant the 25-year-old was in the AHL last season, it's a decent bet to make for the Hurricanes, given the cheap acquisition price. He held a 21-2-3 record, with a 1.92 GAA and a .927 save percentage during his time with AHL Laval last year. He brings a decent amount of NHL experience to the table, but he will likely not start there with the Hurricanes, if he signs a new deal, considering the presence of Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Roman Bausov: Round 3 pick of Carolina
Bausov was the 87th overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Carolina has had plenty of success in recent years when it comes to drafting Russian defenders, and the Hurricanes are going back to the well here with Bausov. Checking in at a massive 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Bausov is your typical stay-at-home rearguard. His puck skills are minimal, but between his size and reach, Bausov is a threat to shut down an offensive threat in an instant. A member of the Dynamo St. Petersburg program, Bausov will stay in Russia for the foreseeable future.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Kurban Limatov: Another Russian for Carolina
Limatov was the 67th overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Limatov's stock has steadily risen all season as he played a massive role for Moscow Dynamo's junior team. He had 23 points in 46 games for the club and logged heavy minutes in all situations. He even got into one game with their KHL team. Limatov is a solid all-around defenseman, possessing at least average skills across the board, in addition to being 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. The lone concern at this point is that he hasn't played against quality competition, given his limited KHL time and Russia's ongoing ban from international competition. Expect Limatov to spend at least two or three more years overseas before potentially making the jump to North America.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Ivan Ryabkin: Upside play for Carolina
Ryabkin was the 62nd overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
One of the most polarizing players in the entire draft, Ryabkin left his native Russia midseason to join USHL Muskegon. He ended up being a key cog for the Lumberjacks, averaging north of a point-per-game (19 goals and 30 points in 27 regular-season appearances) in addition to helping the club win the USHL Clark Cup Championship. Based on pure ability alone, Ryabkin is an easy first-round talent, but there are both consistency and discipline issues to work through. That said, Ryabkin has as much or more long-term upside than any player drafted outside of Round 1. He's a worthwhile gamble for the Hurricanes at this stage of the draft.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Charlie Cerrato: Shocking pick in Round 2
Cerrato was the 49th overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Never afraid to go off the board in the quest for a player they covet, Carolina did just that here with Cerrato. The Maryland native turned 20 years old in March and just completed his freshman season at Penn State. Cerrato was very effective for the Nittany Lions, posting 15 goals and 42 points in 38 games, but as the No. 110 ranked North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting, it's safe to say no one expected him to be drafted this high. Time will tell if the Hurricanes made a wise choice.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Semyon Frolov: Picked in Round 2 of draft
Frolov was the 41st overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Russian goaltending prospects can be challenging to read for draft purposes, and Frolov is particularly difficult. He played just 27 games in 2024-25 between three stops on the Russian Jr. circuit. In 43 career games at that level, Frolov has posted a 23-11-5 record, 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage. He's yet to make his KHL debut, and we really won't get an accurate read on his long-term potential until Frolov begins to face better competition. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he does have the requisite size all NHL organizations are looking for in goaltenders these days.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Juha Jaaska: Signs two-year extension
Jaaska signed a two-year contract extension with the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Jaaska spent last season with Carolina on a one-year, entry-level contract, and he recorded four assists, 20 hits, nine PIM and three blocked shots while averaging 8:56 of ice time over 18 appearances with the NHL club. The first year of his contract extension is a two-way deal worth at least $425,000, while the second year of the agreement is a one-way deal worth $775,000. While he could split time between the NHL and AHL next season, he should continue to have opportunities to develop before likely joining the Hurricanes in a more full-time capacity during the 2026-27 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Hurricanes' Eric Robinson: Inks four-year extension
Robinson signed a four-year, $6.8 million contract with Carolina on Friday.
Robinson played in all 82 regular-season games with the Hurricanes last season, putting up career highs with 14 goals and 18 assists. The 30-year-old should be a bottom-six forward again this season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.22
(10th)
|
2.79
(10th)
|
18.7
(26th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|K. Miller D K'Andre Miller D
|Upper Body
|J. Chatfield D Jalen Chatfield D
|Hip
|S. Walker D Sean Walker D
|Shoulder