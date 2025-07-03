Last Game
- Wrigley Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|@
|vs
Fri, Jul 47:10 pm
GDTV
|vs
|vs
Sun, Jul 61:40 pm
GDTV
|@
Mon, Jul 78:10 pm
GDTV
|@
Tue, Jul 88:10 pm
GDTV
-
0:48
Highlights: Guardians at Cubs (7/3)
-
1:36
Highlights: Guardians at Cubs (7/2)
-
1:45
This Just In: MLB Reveals 2025 All-Star Game Starters
-
0:24
Highlights: Guardians at Cubs (7/1)
-
11:15
Top 5 Prospects to Stash! Emmet Sheehan Dominating Triple-A!
-
0:20
Highlights: Blue Jays at Guardians (6/25)
-
1:08
Highlights: Reds at Guardians (6/11)
-
7:09
MLB Tuesday Recap (6/4)
-
1:09
Highlights: Brewers at Guardians (5/14)
-
0:56
MLB Power Rankings: Four AL Central Teams in Top 14 of Rankings
-
8:58
Bullpen Mayhem & Logan Gilbert Replacements!
-
11:03
Add Reese Olson or Andrew Heaney?
-
8:52
Spencer Strider IS BACK! Bench Ray, Nola and Gavin Williams?
-
8:45
Week 4 Sleepers & Two-Start Pitchers!
-
0:51
Highlights: Guardians at Angels (4/5)
-
9:28
Injury Updates, Start or Sit Decisions & Waiver Wire Adds!
-
10:27
Opening Day Overreactions! MacKenzie Gore, Bullpens & More!
-
9:26
Sleepers 2.0! Six Undervalued Players to Target in Drafts!
-
8:39
Spring Training Updates! Injuries, Velocity & Fun Debuts!
-
8:39
Deep Sleepers at Starting Pitcher!
Top Guardians News
-
Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Holds Cubs in check in no-decision
Cantillo didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cubs, giving up no runs on two hits and three walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out five.
The 25-year-old left-hander was summoned from the minor leagues Thursday, and he was able to keep a tough Chicago lineup in check despite not being fully stretched out for a starter's workload. Cantillo was lifted after throwing a season-high 68 pitches in his first start of the season, and he now owns a serviceable 3.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB over 31.2 frames (22 outings). With Luis L. Ortiz out of action while facing gambling allegations, Cantillo's next turn in Cleveland's rotation lines up for a stiff challenge against the Astros in Houston.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Pair of knocks in loss
Kwan went 2-for-4 with a walk in Thursday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.
Kwan tallied his 28th multi-hit game of the season, but he was caught stealing for the second time this year. The left fielder was batting a torrid .333 as of May 9, but he's cooled down quite a bit following the hot start to the campaign. Kwan is still batting a healthy .260 over his last 169 at-bats, but he has only two home runs, 11 doubles, nine RBI and 12 runs scored during this 44-game period.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' C.J. Kayfus: Removed with knee contusion
Kayfus was removed from Thursday's game with Triple-A Columbus due to a knee contusion, SI.com reports.
Kayfus suffered the injury in a rundown early in Thursday's game and left immediately. Despite the scare, his exit was deemed precautionary, and he avoided a serious issue. Kayfus has had an impressive year, hitting .295/.384/.565 across 224 plate appearances and could be ready for his big-league debut at some point this summer.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Kolby Allard: Designated for assignment
The Guardians designated Allard for assignment Thursday.
Allard's move to the bullpen this season has paid off so far, as he owns a 2.55 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 35.1 innings. However, he'll lose his spot on the 26-man and 40-man roster to make room for Doug Nikhazy, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Thanks to his newfound success as a reliever, Allard could draw interest from other clubs scanning the waiver wire for some bullpen help.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Doug Nikhazy: Back in Cleveland
The Guardians recalled Nikhazy from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Nikhazy was lit up during his lone MLB outing this season, giving up six runs on five hits and six walks in just three innings against the Red Sox on April 26. Since then, he's posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 49.1 frames at Columbus. The 25-year-old southpaw has worked exclusively as a starter this year, but with Joey Cantillo already slated to start Thursday in place of Luis L. Ortiz (personal), Nikhazy could be ticketed for a bullpen role. Kolby Allard was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Officially promoted
The Guardians recalled Cantillo from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Cantillo will come up from the minors as the rotation replacement for Luis L. Ortiz, who was placed on leave Thursday and is being investigated for a possible gambling-related offense. Cantillo owns a 3.81 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 28.1 innings on the year, but he hasn't pitched more than three innings in an appearance this season, so his start against the Cubs on Thursday will likely be short-lived.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Luis L. Ortiz: Investigation related to gambling
Ortiz is being investigated by Major League Baseball due to a possible gambling-related offense, Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.
Ortiz was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave by MLB on Thursday, and he will remain on leave through the All-Star break as the league continues its probe. MLB has the ability to extend the leave beyond that, if necessary. Ortiz had been slated to start Thursday's game against the Cubs, but the Guardians will now hand the ball to Joey Cantillo instead.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Joining Cleveland rotation Thursday
The Guardians are expected to recall Cantillo from Triple-A Columbus to start Thursday's game against the Cubs in Chicago, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Cantillo will be entering the rotation as a replacement for Luis L. Ortiz, who was placed on leave Thursday per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation. Ortiz will remain on leave through at least the All-Star break, so Cantillo could be in line for up to three starts to close out the first half if he performs well enough Thursday to warrant additional turns through the rotation. The 25-year-old lefty had previously posted a 3.81 ERA in 21 appearances out of the big-league bullpen earlier this season, but he's moved back into a starting role since being optioned to Triple-A on May 27. Over his four outings with Columbus, Cantillo owns a 3.86 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings. Cantillo hasn't covered more than 3.1 innings in any of those Triple-A appearances, so he'll likely be in line for a relatively light workload in his first start for Cleveland.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Luis L. Ortiz: Placed on leave by MLB
The Guardians announced Thursday that Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation.
Major League Baseball hasn't released any specifics regarding the nature of the investigation, though Tim Stebbins of MLB.com relays that Ortiz will be on "non-disciplinary paid leave" through the All-Star break, according to a statement from the league. Ortiz had been scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Cubs, but left-hander Joey Cantillo will instead be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start the series finale in Chicago. After being acquired from the Pirates over the winter, Ortiz has been an adequate mid-rotation arm for Cleveland this season, posting a 4-9 record, 4.36 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 96:42 K:BB over 88.2 innings.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Guardians' Shane Bieber: Throws first live BP
Bieber (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
This was Bieber's first live BP following a string of bullpen sessions last week. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Tuesday's session went "really well," but the pitcher's next step is to be determined. A best-case scenario for the right-hander's return is by the end of July.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Cade Smith: Day-to-day with back spasms
Smith hasn't made an appearance for the Guardians since their June 22 win over the Athletics due to back spasms, MLB.com reports.
Smith threw prior to Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs and is considered day-to-day. The right-handed reliever has collected two wins, three saves and 15 holds over his 36 appearances this season while logging a 2.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 53:13 K:BB over 34.1 innings.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Labors in ninth loss
Bibee (4-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, giving up five runs on six hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out five.
Bibee labored particularly in the third inning, when he threw 32 pitches to stretch his count up to 73 for the game at that point. Wednesday ultimately matched the 26-year-old right-hander's shortest outing of the year, and his four walks also tied a season high. Bibee's performance has been up and down in 2025 with a 4.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 87:30 K:BB across 98.2 frames, and a difficult task against the Astros in Houston awaits him in his next scheduled appearance.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' David Fry: Launches second homer in loss
Fry went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.
Fry cranked his second homer of the season and logged only his second multi-hit game through his first 21 outings. The righty-hitting 29-year-old has served strictly as a designated hitter after missing the start of the season due to offseason elbow surgery, and he's mostly struggled in a weak-side platoon role. Fry is slashing .163/.226/.306 with the aforementioned two long balls, one double, four RBI and one stolen base over 53 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Bo Naylor: Idle against lefty
Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
The left-handed-hitting Naylor will be on the bench for the third time in four games, with the Guardians having faced three lefty starters during that stretch. Austin Hedges will fill in for Naylor behind the plate Wednesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Sitting in third straight vs. LHP
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
The Guardians are facing a lefty (Shota Imanaga) for the third game in a row, and the left-handed-hitting Manzardo has been excluded from the lineup for all of those contests. David Fry will get another start at designated hitter Wednesday at Manzardo's expense.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Hitless since return
Ramirez went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.
Ramirez, who missed one game after getting hit on the forearm last Thursday, is hitless in the three games since returning to the lineup. The 0-for-12 stretch is his longest hitless run of the season.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.225
(29th)
|
309
(28th)
|
84
(23rd)
|
4.01
(18th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|S. Bieber SP Shane Bieber SP
|Elbow
|C. Smith RP Cade Smith RP
|Back
|G. Arias SS Gabriel Arias SS
|Ankle
|B. Lively SP Ben Lively SP
|Elbow
|P. Sewald RP Paul Sewald RP
|Shoulder
Guardians Tickets
|vs
Fri, Jul 4 @ 7:10 pm
Progressive Field
Cleveland, OH