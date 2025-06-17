Last Game
- Amalie Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|Postseason
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
-
0:00
HQ Spotlight: Panthers vs Lightning Game 2 Preview
-
0:49
Highlights: Lightning at Flames (12/12)
-
0:35
Highlights: Lightning at Predators (11/29)
-
1:30
Highlights: Lightning at Blue Jackets (11/21)
-
4:47
Breaking News: Nikolaj Ehlers Signs With Hurricanes
-
0:43
Breaking News: Hurricanes Sign Nikolaj Ehlers To 6-Year, $51M Deal
-
1:58
Winners and Losers: Boston Bruins
-
1:42
Winners and Losers: Los Angeles Kings
-
2:32
Winners and Losers: Vegas Golden Knights
-
1:35
Winners and Losers: Carolina Hurricanes
-
9:51
NHL Day 1 Free Agency: Will McDavid leave the Oilers?
-
1:14
Golden Knights Introduce Mitch Marner
-
2:39
NHL Free Agency: Ducks Ink F Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
-
1:58
NHL Free Agency: Rangers Sign Best Dman Available In Vladislav Gavrikov
-
1:24
NHL Free Agency: Habs Bring In Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc
-
1:30
NHL Free Agency: Bruins Make Questionable Signing In Tanner Jeannot
-
1:34
NHL Free Agency: Panthers Re-Sign Marquee Players In Road To Threepeat
-
1:22
McDavid Eligible For Contract Extension
-
1:27
How Much Better Is Rangers Defense?
-
3:51
Ducks Sign Mikael Granlund To 3-Year Deal
Top Lightning News
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Links up with Bolts
Pelletier signed a three-year, $2.525 million contract with the Lightning on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Pelletier's deal is a two-way pact in the first season before moving to a one-way deal in the last two years. The 24-year-old will get a fresh start in an organization that has gotten good results out of unheralded depth players before. He had a total of 19 points in 49 outings between the Flames and the Flyers last season.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Boris Katchouk: Inks one-year contract
Katchouk signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Katchouk recorded 21 goals and 49 points in 67 regular-season appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2024-25. The 27-year-old forward may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, but he will compete for a depth role with the Lightning during training camp.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Simon Lundmark: Signs two-way contract
Lundmark agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Lundmark spent the past four seasons playing for AHL Manitoba without ever reaching the 20-point threshold. Selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the organization was likely hoping for more out of the blueliner, hence the decision not to give him a qualifying offer. With his new organization, Lundmark figures to be primarily a minor-league depth option and probably shouldn't be expected to see much, if any, NHL action this year.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Lands two-year contract
Holmberg signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Holmberg produced seven goals, 19 points, 68 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 46 hits across 68 regular-season appearances with Toronto in 2024-25. He will likely occupy a bottom-six role with the Lightning in the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Nick Abruzzese: Signs one-year deal
Abruzzese signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Abruzzese produced 15 goals and 43 points in 71 regular-season games with AHL Toronto in 2024-25. The 26-year-old forward will compete for a depth role with the Lightning during training camp but might spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Ryan Fanti: Grabs one-year deal
Fanti signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.
Fanti has yet to make his NHL debut and seems unlikely to do so this season either, as the Bolts are firmly cemented at the No. 1 and 2 spots on the NHL roster. In fact, Brandon Halverson projects as the first-choice call-up should the Lightning need to bring somebody up from the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Tristan Allard: Inks entry-level deal
Allard signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Allard had seven goals, nine assists and 36 PIM across 45 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. The 23-year-old forward has spent the last two years in the minors and doesn't have any NHL experience yet. He will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Gage Goncalves: Staying in Tampa Bay
Goncalves signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.
In his first full campaign with Tampa Bay, Goncalves provided eight goals, 20 points, 71 hits and a plus-7 rating over 60 regular-season appearances. The 24-year-old, selected by the Lightning in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, will likely receive middle-six minutes in 2025-26, though he's capable of playing up and down the lineup.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Conor Sheary: Headed for contract termination
Sheary was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday by the Lightning for the purpose of a contract termination, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Sheary, who had one year left on his contract at $2 million, has opted for a contract termination with the hopes of latching on elsewhere as an NHL player next season. The 33-year-old played just five games with the Lightning in 2024-25, spending most of the season at AHL Syracuse, where he had 20 goals and 41 assists in 59 games played. It was the first time he saw time in the AHL since the 2015-16 season. Assuming he clears, he'll join the class of unrestricted free agents July 1.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Ethan Czata: Nabbed by Tampa in Round 2
Czata was the 56th overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Although not known for his offense, Czata saw his scoring numbers increase dramatically in 2024-25. He managed 21 goals and 55 points in 68 regular-season outings for OHL Niagara, after finishing the 2023-24 regular season with seven goals and 17 points in 62 appearances. Czata has decent size (6-foot-1 and 175 pounds) and is known for both his physicality and work ethic. He could develop into a future third-line center for Tampa Bay if everything breaks correctly.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Jack Finley: Agrees to three-year contract
Finley signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Finley had 14 goals and 28 points in 40 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. He made his NHL debut in a 6-2 loss to Boston on Jan. 14, posting one shot on goal and one hit in 8:25 of ice time. The 22-year-old forward will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Max Crozier: Signs three-year deal
Crozier inked a three-year, $2.325 million contract with Tampa Bay on Friday. The agreement is two-way for the 2025-26 campaign, but it converts to a one-way contract for the remainder of the term.
Crozier had nine goals, 34 points and 75 PIM across 52 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. The 25-year-old defenseman also has two assists, seven PIM and 27 hits in 18 career NHL outings with Tampa Bay. The structure of the deal suggests that the Lightning see Crozier as someone who might be able to maintain a role on the NHL roster by 2026-27. In the meantime, Crozier will compete for an Opening Night spot with Tampa Bay during training camp, but he'll likely start next season in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Lightning's Steve Santini: Agrees to two-year deal
Santini signed a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Santini collected six goals and 17 points in 58 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25. He skated in one game with the Lightning last campaign, posting one shot on goal, one hit and two blocks in 11:37 of playing time versus Calgary on Dec. 12. The 30-year-old defender will probably spend most, if not all, of 2025-26 in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Lightning's Ryan Fanti: Signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay
Fanti signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Monday, according to PuckPedia.
Fanti played on a minor-league only contract in 2024-25 and appeared in 37 regular-season games with ECHL Orlando, posting an 18-13-5 record, .907 save percentage and 2.71 GAA. He also made seven regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse this past campaign, going 3-1-0 while registering a stellar .946 save percentage and a 1.45 GAA. The 25-year-old backstop will probably start in the minors in 2025-26, but if he continues to put up solid numbers with the Crunch, he could eventually challenge Jonas Johansson for the No. 2 gig behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.... See More ... See Less
-
Lightning's Yanni Gourde: Grabs six-year deal
Gourde inked a six-year, $14 million contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.
Gourde's cap hit under his new deal comes in at $2.33 million AAV, less than half of his previous six-year contract that came in at $5.17 million AAV. While he may not be the 20-goal producer he was in his first stint with the Lightning, Gourde still reached the 30-point threshold for the eighth straight year in 2024-25, which he split between Seattle and Tampa Bay. Looking ahead to 2025-26, Gourde will likely primarily fill a middle-six role and could see some power-play ice time, though the bulk of his value comes from his defensive work.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.53
(1st)
|
2.61
(4th)
|
25.9
(6th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|B. Hagel LW Brandon Hagel LW
|Upper Body
|O. Bjorkstrand RW Oliver Bjorkstrand RW
|Lower Body