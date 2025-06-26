Last Game
-
Sabres' Riley Fiddler-Schultz: Inks entry-level deal
Fiddler-Schultz secured a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.
Fiddler-Schultz put up decent numbers last season with AHL Rochester, notching 13 goals and 13 helpers in 51 regular-season tilts. The 23-year-old center went undrafted out of the WHL, but he apparently has shown the Sabres enough over the last two years to warrant an entry-level deal. While his new contract will allow him to suit up for Buffalo, it's likely the Alberta native spends the bulk of 2025-26 in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Zac Jones: Joins Buffalo on two-way deal
Jones signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Sabres on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Jones' NHL salary is $900,000, which is a sizable step up from the minimum that most two-way contracts come with. The 24-year-old was not given a qualifying offer by the Rangers on Monday, but it didn't take him long to find work again. Jones will be in contention for a bottom-four role with the Sabres, but he may end up spending some time at AHL Rochester as well.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Zach Metsa: Gets two-way contract
Metsa signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Metsa spent the last two seasons with AHL Rochester on minor-league deals. He posted 70 points over 123 regular-season games with Rochester. Metsa should not be considered close to an NHL debut given his lack of experience, but another strong year in the minors could help his case for a call-up.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Carson Meyer: Secures deal with Buffalo
Meyer (knee) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Meyer sustained an ACL injury that required surgery in March. The 27-year-old winger's status for training camp has not been determined, and it's possible he'll miss the opening part of the campaign on season-opening injured reserve while he finishes his recovery.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Ryan McLeod: Locked in with Buffalo
McLeod signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Sabres, the team announced Tuesday.
McLeod entered the free agency period as one of a few key restricted free agents that the Sabres had yet to lock in, so this is a big piece of business to get done. After being acquired by Buffalo from Edmonton in July 2024, the 25-year-old had, by far, his best season as a pro, posting 20 goals and 33 assists across 79 games. With his new contract in hand, the 6-foot-3 pivot will continue to play an important middle-six role with the Sabres.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Tyson Kozak: Secures three-year contract
Kozak put pen to paper on a three-year, $2.325 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.
Kozak's new deal starts out as a two-way contract for the first two years before switching to a one-way deal for the 2027-28 campaign. Given the nature of the agreement, the 22-year-old center should probably be expected to spend the bulk of 2025-26 in the minors with AHL Rochester. During his rookie campaign, Kozak notched three goals and two assists in 21 regular-season tilts with the Sabres.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Justin Danforth: Secures two-year deal
Danforth signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Danforth reached the 20-point threshold with Columbus this past season despite playing in just 61 games due to injury. If the Ontario native can secure a top-six role with the Sabres, in addition to earning a spot with one of the power-play units, he could challenge his career-best 26 points set back in 2023-24 with the Jackets.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Alex Lyon: Secures two-year deal
Lyon inked a two-year, $3 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.
Lyon put up decent numbers in Detroit last season, going 14-9-1 with a 2.81 GAA, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 30 regular-season outings. The problem for Lyon was the crowded goalie room with the Red Wings, a situation that won't be much different in Buffalo, as Devon Levi is pushing to be a full-time NHL option.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Mason Geertsen: Grabs two-year pact
Geertsen inked a two-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Geertsen hasn't played in the NHL since the 2021-22 campaign, when he logged 25 games for the Devils. In those appearances, the 30-year-old defenseman averaged a paltry 6:57 of ice time, understandably failing to register a point along the way. It's unlikely to get any better in Buffalo, as fantasy players should anticipate the Alberta native playing the majority of his games for AHL Rochester this year.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Ryan Johnson: Staying with Buffalo
Johnson signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with the Sabres on Tuesday.
The first year of Johnson's new deal is two-way, while the last two years are one-way, so that suggests the defenseman will see most of his playing time with AHL Rochester in 2025-26. The 23-year-old had two goals, 13 points and a plus-13 rating over 66 regular-season games with the Americans last season.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Jack Rathbone: Inks two-year deal with Buffalo
Rathbone signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Sabres on Sunday, per PuckPedia.
Rathbone made 63 regular-season appearances with AHL Rochester in 2024-25, registering six goals, 23 points, 51 PIM and a plus-9 rating. The 26-year-old blueliner will most likely continue to provide organizational depth for the Americans next season. His last NHL appearance came with Vancouver in 2022-23.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' David Bedkowski: Nabbed by Buffalo in Round 3
Bedkowski was the 71st overall pick by Buffalo in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A converted forward, Bedkowski was traded from OHL Oshawa to Owen Sound in October and played better following the move. He finished with just three goals and seven points in 37 games between the two stops, missing significant time due to injury. Bedkowski is primarily known for his compete level and physical play, while his offensive game, as the numbers would lead you to believe, remains a work in progress. He does possess elite size at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, so Bedkowski doesn't need to pile up the points in order to be a useful player. Minimal improvements to his puck distribution game and decision making would probably be enough.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Isaac Belliveau: Heads to Buffalo in trade
Belliveau and Conor Timmins were traded to Buffalo from Pittsburgh on Saturday in exchange for Connor Clifton and a 2025 second-round draft pick, reports TSN.ca.
Belliveau split last season between Pittsburgh's AHL and ECHL affiliates. The 2021 fifth-round pick has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 24 career AHL games. He is 22 years old. Belliveau's game has been developing -- his previous season was almost fully spent in the ECHL. And he will spend 2025-26 honing his craft in the AHL. Belliveau's upside is as a smooth-skating, transitional defender on the bottom pairing.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Conor Timmins: Shuffles off to Buffalo in trade
Buffalo obtained Timmins and Isaac Belliveau from Pittsburgh on Saturday in exchange for Connor Clifton and a 2025 second-round draft pick.
Timmins is a 26-year-old journeyman defender who split 2024-25 between Toronto and Pittsburgh, putting up three goals and 12 assists in 68 regular-season appearances. He has struggled to slot into lineups as a depth blueliner, but Timmins logged more ice time with the Penguins after simplifying his game and focusing on better decisions in the defensive zone. The Sabres have a lot of puck movers ahead of him, but the fact he's a right shot will give him a chance to shine on a team laden with lefties.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Radim Mrtka: Big defender goes ninth at draft
Mrtka was the ninth overall pick by Buffalo in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Mrtka is a future second-pairing shutdown defender who blends a bit of Colton Parayko with a touch of Tyler Myers. Mrtka skates well for a defender who's already 6-foot-6, and his transition skills are strong. He defends well. His compete is excellent. And he can walk the line, although that won't be his job in the NHL. Mrtka is going to be a strong, 12-15-year NHL defender who'll hit 40 points a couple of times and perhaps lift Lord Stanley as one of Buffalo's leaders -- that is if the team can get on track. His fantasy value will be dictated by your categories.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Jack Quinn: Inks two-year extension
Quinn has signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Sabres, the team announced Friday.
Quinn was a restricted free agent this offseason, but that is taken care of with this two-year contract. A first-round draft choice in 2020, Quinn put together his best season last year, producing 15 goals and 24 assists in 74 games. The 23-year-old hasn't quite lived up to his high draft position so far, but he still played an important role in the Sabres' middle six and on the team's power play. His role next year will likely look similar to what it did in the 2024-25 season.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Michael Kesselring: Dealt to Buffalo
Kesselring and Josh Doan were traded to the Sabres from the Mammoth on Wednesday in exchange for JJ Peterka, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kesselring provides a boost to the right side of the Sabres' defense, though it came at a cost of a talented scoring winger. This is not a great trade for Kesselring's fantasy upside, as he's joining a team that already has Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power established as power-play options. Bowen Byram is also on the roster, but he has been included in trade rumors as well. Kesselring had 29 points, 150 shots on net, 87 hits, 67 blocked shots and 89 PIM over 82 games with Utah last season, and he projects as a top-four defenseman with moderate scoring potential.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Josh Doan: Flipped to Buffalo
Doan and Michael Kesselring were traded to the Sabres from the Mammoth on Wednesday in exchange for JJ Peterka, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Doan grew into a third-line role late in the 2024-25 campaign, ending with 19 points in 51 appearances. Both Doan and Peterka are 23-year-old wingers, but Doan provides a bit more grit and will likely be a middle-six option for the Sabres to begin 2025-26. He'll be a low-end fantasy option in standard formats with sleeper potential if he is able to claim a top-six job.... See More ... See Less
-
Sabres' Erik Brannstrom: Signs with Swiss team
Brannstrom signed a three-year contract with Lausanne HC of Switzerland's National League on Monday.
Brannstrom collected three goals, eight points, 33 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and 14 hits across 28 regular-season appearances with Vancouver in 2024-25 before ultimately being dealt to the Sabres via the Rangers at the trade deadline. He also earned eight goals and 15 assists in 27 AHL regular-season outings between Abbotsford, Hartford and Rochester in the 2024-25 campaign. Brannstrom is eligible for restricted free agency in July, and the Sabres can retain his NHL rights by issuing him a qualifying offer.... See More ... See Less
-
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.20
(11th)
|
3.46
(30th)
|
18.8
(25th)
|Player
|Injury
|O. Power D Owen Power D
|Lower Body
|J. Norris C Josh Norris C
|Oblique
|B. Malenstyn LW Beck Malenstyn LW
|Undisclosed
|J. Greenway LW Jordan Greenway LW
|Lower Body