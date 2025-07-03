Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-7-0 • NORTH 3-3-0 • NORTH 2nd

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Overall
    10-7-0
  • NORTH
    3-3-0
  • NORTH
    2nd
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 7:00 pm ET
@ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13-0)
  • EverBank Stadium
Game Preview

AFC North Standings

Team Div Overall
BAL
 4-2-0 12-5-0
PIT
 3-3-0 10-7-0
CIN
 3-3-0 9-8-0
CLE
 2-4-0 3-14-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
JAC
Sat, Aug 9
7:00 pm
vs
TB
Sat, Aug 16
7:00 pm
@
CAR
Thu, Aug 21
7:00 pm
NFL+
Regular season
@
NYJ
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
vs
SEA
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
FOX
@
NE
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
vs
MIN
Sun, Sep 28
9:30 am
NFL+
BYE
vs
CLE
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
@
CIN
Thu, Oct 16
8:15 pm
AMZN
vs
GB
Sun, Oct 26
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
IND
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
@
LAC
Sun, Nov 9
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
CIN
Sun, Nov 16
1:00 pm
@
CHI
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
vs
BUF
Sun, Nov 30
4:25 pm
@
BAL
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
vs
MIA
Mon, Dec 15
8:15 pm
ABC
@
DET
Sun, Dec 21
4:25 pm
@
CLE
Sun, Dec 28
1:00 pm
vs
BAL
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Pick-One NFL QB: Aaron Rodgers or Justin Fields

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    Steelers Choose Aaron Rodgers Over Justin Fields

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    This Just In: Steelers Sign Omar Khan To 3-Year Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Top 5 NFL Secondaries: No.5 Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    Top 5 Secondaries Entering 2025 Season: No. 5 Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Who's Under More Pressure Mike McDaniel or Mike Tomlin?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Pressure for McDaniel, Dolphins to Win is Mounting

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Steelers Have No Interest in Trading T.J. Watt

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Out, Jalen Ramsey In

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Bryant McFadden Reacts to Jalen Ramsey Being Traded to the Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Steelers Trade For All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    BREAKING: Dolphins Trade Jalen Ramsey to Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Top 5 NFL Secondaries: No. 5 Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Are the Steelers & Cowboys Costing Themselves More Money by Waiting?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Steelers Minicamp: T.J. Watt May 'Hold In' Without Deal by Training Camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Steelers Minicamp: The Aaron Rodgers & DK Metcalf Connection

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    T.J. Watt Absent From Mandatory Minicamp as He looks for a Long-Term Deal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Myles Garrett Wants to Put Aaron Rodgers in His 'Graveyard'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Aaron Rodgers 'All In From Now On'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    NFL Mock Trades: Terry McLaurin to the Steelers

Top Steelers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 127.4
(11th) 		212.2
(26th) 		319.4
(23rd)
Def. 98.7
(6th) 		244.2
(26th) 		326.7
(12th)

Injuries

Player Injury
D. Parham Jr. TE Donald Parham Jr. TE Achilles
Full Injuries

