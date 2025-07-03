Steelers receivers coach Zach Azzani recently said "that [WR2] spot is all [Austin's] right now," Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers reworked their wideout room over the offseason, jettisoning George Pickens in a trade while also letting Van Jefferson walk in free agency. DK Metcalf was acquired from Seattle, and Pittsburgh also signed 33-year-old Robert Woods. However, it sounds like Austin has a significant lead on Woods and second-year WR Roman Wilson for the starting gig opposite Metcalf. Austin had a breakout 2024 campaign, posting a 36-548-4 receiving line on 58 targets while playing in all 17 regular-season games, averaging a robust 15.2 yards per catch. Following the Steelers' acquisition of Jonnu Smith, this looks like an offense that is going to feature two tight ends in Smith and Pat Freiermuth, as opposed to three wide receivers, so the winner of the WR2 job stands to see far more playing time than the Steelers' third and fourth receivers.