LATROBE, Pa. -- Steelers general manager Omar Khan addressed two of his team's biggest questions shortly after Pittsburgh concluded its first training camp practice.

As expected, Khan was asked about six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cam Heyward's future as well as Pittsburgh's receiving corps and whether or not the team is pursuing outside help to help solidify the position.

A lifelong Steeler, Heyward said following Thursday's practice that he is prepared to play elsewhere next season if he and the team do not come to terms on a contract extension. Heyward was hoping to get some years added to his soon-expiring contract prior to the start of the regular season.

"I think Cam's got a lot of football ahead of him still," Khan said. "I expect him to be here for years to come."

Khan said that he is confident that Heyward will be back to his usual self after a groin injury hampered him throughout the 2023 season. The injury ended Heyward's consecutive Pro Bowl streak at six.

"The way he works, the person (he is), the player. I have no doubt," Khan said.

As far as the receivers, Khan left the possibility open for a trade but added that "there's nothing going on right now."

"If there's ever an opportunity to upgrade, whatever the room is, we're going to look at it," he said. "But I feel good about that room we have right now. We have a lot talented players in there, guys that are going to contribute and guys that can do different things. I'm excited about it. I'm excited to see these guys work."

Like every position, Khan said that the Steelers will surely use training camp to evaluate the state of the receiving corps and whether or not outside help is needed. If Thursday's practice is any indication of what may happen, it's safe to say that the Steelers would be wise to monitor outside situations (i.e. Brandon Aiyuk in San Francisco) as they continue to work with their in-house wideouts.

On Thursday, No. 1 wideout George Pickens and Van Jefferson both made big plays after catching passes from Justin Fields (who took first-team reps as Russell Wilson nurses a calf injury), but the 90-minute practice also included plenty of balls on the ground. Some of those incompletions were the byproduct of inaccurate throws or nice plays by the defense. But several of those missed were on the receivers.

Pickens, in general, had a day that could be summarized as underwhelming. Sure, it was the first day of a practice where the starting quarterback didn't participate. But if he is going live up to his hype (something the Steelers need him to do after trading away Diontae Johnson), Pickens has to be more of a dominant presence on a daily basis.

In the interim, expect Khan and Co. to continue to monitor the progress of their receiving corps while also keeping an eye on outside options that are available by virtue of the team's desirable salary cap situation.