Eagles training camp observations Day 3
By: Jeff Kerr
Training camp observations on Day 3 of practice
Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens after battling illness
By: Tyler Sullivan
Jackson has been dealing with an undisclosed illness to start camp
Steelers' Wilson misses third straight practice
By: Bryan DeArdo
Fields continues to get extra work with Wilson out
Steelers announce 2024 Hall of Honor class
By: Bryan DeArdo
Three former players and one coach will be enshrined into the Hall of Honor this fall
Jets add UFL MVP Martinez to quarterback room
By: Tyler Sullivan
Adrian Martinez is heading to East Rutherford
Pickens striving to become NFL's 'greatest' WR
By: Bryan DeArdo
Pittsburgh's third-year receiver has high goals for himself
McCarthy not focused on Vikings QB1 competition
By: Tyler Sullivan
McCarthy was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Game by Game Predictions, Season Best Bets
By: CBS Sports Staff
SportsLine expert Eric Cohen reveals win-loss grid for the entire 2024 NFL schedule, inclu...
Tua, Love get paid: Richest QB contracts in NFL history
By: Jeff Kerr
The quarterback market keeps rising
Report: Pickens gets into heated exchange with WR coach
By: Tyler Sullivan
Pickens is entering his third season in the NFL
Love latest in Packers' unprecedented QB run
By: Will Brinson
What were you doing in 1992?
Former first-round picks who'll become legit stars
By: Chris Trapasso
These promising former first-round picks will emerge as legitimate stars this season
Comparing production of NFL's top 10 highest-paid QBs
By: Tyler Sullivan
Are the best-compensated signal-callers really the best?
Love signing $220M extension, record signing bonus
By: Garrett Podell
Love is the second quarterback to land a massive extension Friday
2024 training camp holdout tracker: Latest updates
By: Cody Benjamin
Which notable names still have contract issues?
Levis showing Allen vibes: Titans QB has look of a star
By: Pete Prisco
Levis has all the tools -- and the work ethic -- to become a star
Why Tua's massive deal is no-brainer for Dolphins
By: Will Brinson
Everyone will claim the Dolphins overpaid but this is a smart deal for both sides
Raiders troll Mahomes with Kermit puppet; QB responds
By: Jordan Dajani
Some Raiders had fun at training camp, and it might just come at their own expense
Tagovailoa, Dolphins reach 4-year, $212.4M extension
By: Jordan Dajani
Miami locks up its quarterback with a new extension ahead of the 2024 season
Saints QB Haener announces he has rare skin cancer
By: Jordan Dajani
Haener was drafted by New Orleans in the fourth round last year
Rams officially place Donald on reserve/retired list
By: Bryan DeArdo
Donald retired as one of the greatest defensive players in league history
Rookie Daniels embraces competition, learning curve
By: Zachary Pereles
The Heisman Trophy winner spoke at training camp for the first time Friday
NFL camp takeaways: Contract woes for 49ers, Cowboys
By: Jeff Kerr
Takeaways from the first few training camp practices
Report: Bengals sign UFL Offensive Player of the Year
By: Jordan Dajani
Cincy brings in a new receiver to the mix
Panthers' Penny says he's a top RB when healthy
By: Jordan Dajani
Penny says he knows his capabilities
Ravens' Jackson sidelined again due to illness
By: Jared Dubin
The star quarterback is sidelined with an illness that's reportedly 'pretty bad'
Jones confident Dak will have future with Cowboys
By: Garrett Podell
Jerry Jones expressed confidence that a deal can get done
Pickens: Steelers don't need outside help at WR
By: Bryan DeArdo
Pittsburgh has what it needs, according to the Steelers' top wideout
Ex-Bills veteran: We used to expect Dolphins to 'fold'
By: Cody Benjamin
The veteran is trying to instill more mental fortitude on the team
Cousins' preseason request shot down by Falcons HC
By: John Breech
Cousins wants to play, but says his request 'fell on deaf ears'
