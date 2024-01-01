EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

NFL

will brinson

Love extension: Packers on unprecedented QB run

What were you doing in 1992? That's when the Packers' special QB run began, from Brett Favre to now Jordan Love.
Will Brinson

Why Tua's deal with Miami a no-brainer

Pete Prisco

Titans' Will Levis has look of a star

Ex-first-rounders who will become stars

Camp takeaways: Issues for contenders

Shop NFL Apparel & Gear Fanatics.com
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola