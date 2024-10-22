The Detroit Lions are riding high thanks to their 5-1 start in 2024 as they are out to an early lead for the top seed in the NFC after a 31-29 road win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.

However, their momentum slowed somewhat Monday evening with No. 2 wide receiver Jameson Williams being hit with a two-game suspension, per ESPN. The suspension is for a violation of a the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy. This isn't Williams' first NFL suspension as he served a four-game suspension last season for violating the NFL's gambling policy. The 23-year-old, 2022 first-round pick told ESPN he won't be appealing the discipline from the league, saying he has "no choice but to take it on the chin."

"I'm in good spirits just ready to get back with the my brothers ASAP, soon as possible," Williams said, via ESPN, Monday night.

Williams is in the midst of the best season of his career already in 2024: his 361 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in six games are both career-highs. He ranks second on the Lions in catches (17), receiving yards (361) and receiving touchdowns (three), trailing only 2023 first-team All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown in each respective category. Williams' 21.2 yards per reception this season ranks as the second-most in the NFL thus far, trailing only Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (25.5) among 127 players with at least 15 catches in 2024. Williams, Pierce and Jaguars 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. are all tied for the most catches of at least 50 yards this season with three.

Detroit will miss his explosive, downfield playmaking in Week 8 against the 1-5 Tennessee Titans and in Week 9 at the 5-2 Green Bay Packers.