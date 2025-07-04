Last Game
- Golden 1 Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
Top Suns News
-
Suns' Bradley Beal: Phoenix negotiating buyout
The Suns are negotiating a possible buyout with Beal, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Beal has two years and $110 million left on his contract, but the Suns are open to ending that deal, and that move would make the veteran guard a free agent. Beal should generate heavy interest if he were to hit the open market, as he'd be free to sign any team he chooses -- and for any salary. Beal was limited to only 53 regular-season appearances (38 starts) in 2024-25, averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. That was his worst scoring output since the 2014-15 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Suns' Nigel Hayes-Davis: Returning stateside with Phoenix
Hayes-Davis agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year contract with the Suns on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Hayes-Davis had a decorated career in Europe and starred for Fenerbahce in the 2024-25 Euroleague season, winning the title and being named Finals MVP. He last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, making nine appearances off the bench for the Lakers, Kings and Raptors. However, he should find an easy path toward regular playing time with the Suns this upcoming campaign. Hayes-Davis averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the 2024-25 Euroleague season between the regular season and the playoffs.... See More ... See Less
-
Suns' Collin Gillespie: Returning to Phoenix
Gillespie is planning to sign a one-year guaranteed deal to remain in Phoenix, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
After making a strong impression on a two-way contract in 2024-25, the Suns will reward Gillespie with a standard deal. Gillespie made 33 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.... See More ... See Less
-
Suns' CJ Huntley: Heads to Phoenix
Huntley agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Huntley enjoyed a breakout campaign as a super-senior at Appalachian State, averaging 15.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three over 31 games in 2024-25. He boasts an impressive frame but will likely need to add weight to continue developing at the NBA level.... See More ... See Less
Suns' Koby Brea: Headed to Phoenix
Brea was selected by the Suns with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Warriors traded this pick to the Suns, who end up landing Brea. The 6-foot-6 guard is regarded by many as one of the top shooters in the draft class, hitting at a 43.5 percent clip from downtown during his final college season at Kentucky. However, he generally struggles on the defensive end of the court, which could limit his potential at the next level.... See More ... See Less
Suns' Rasheer Fleming: Lands with Phoenix
Fleming was selected by the Suns with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Fleming was a popular name projected for the first round, but after slipping to Day 2, the Suns traded up with the Timberwolves to grab him at the top of the second round. The forward is valued for his length and shooting potential, having averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three in 35 games for Saint Joseph's. After adding two bigs Wednesday in Khaman Maluach (No. 10 pick) and Mark Williams (via trade from Charlotte), Phoenix kicks off the second round by landing a high-upside wing in Fleming.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
113.6
(18th)
|
116.6
(22nd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|D. Booker SG Devin Booker SG
|Calf
|N. Richards C Nick Richards C
|Elbow