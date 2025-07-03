Next Game
- State Farm Stadium
Schedule
|Preseason
|vs
|@
Sat, Aug 169:30 pm
NFL+
|vs
Sat, Aug 2310:00 pm
NFL+
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
Thu, Sep 258:15 pm
AMZN
|vs
|@
|vs
BYE
|—
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
Top Cardinals News
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Cardinals anticipating Year 2 leap
Arizona's coaching staff expects Harrison to take a substantial step forward in 2025 after his uneven rookie season, Doug Haller of The Athletic reports.
Harrison has reportedly bulked up noticeably this offseason, a development that will hopefully help the No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 Draft improve in contested-catch situations in Year 2. Despite suiting up for all 17 regular-season games as a rookie and acting as the Cardinals' top wide receiver, Harrison managed just a 62-885-8 line on 116 targets, finishing as a distant second in pass-catching production compared to TE Trey McBride. QB Kyler Murray said at mandatory minicamp that he's observed improved confidence from Harrison, who will turn 23 in August. That Arizona didn't notably add to the pass-catching corps in either free agency or the 2025 Draft can only be interpreted as a vote of confidence that Harrison will indeed follow through on a notable leap this year, a development that will require him to translate his added strength and size into an ability to more consistently beat opposing cornerbacks downfield, and to do so without noticeably sacrificing speed. He'll have every opportunity to emerge as a true top wideout in 2025, at least, as Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones don't represent genuine competition to the target shares of either Harrison or McBride.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
144.2
(7th)
|
227.0
(21st)
|
358.2
(11th)
|Def.
|
126.4
(20th)
|
231.2
(12th)
|
342.5
(21st)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|B. Ojulari LB BJ Ojulari LB
|Knee - ACL
|W. Johnson CB Will Johnson CB
|Hamstring
|J. Williams OT Jonah Williams OT
|Knee
|B. Gillikin P Blake Gillikin P
|Foot
|J. Jones DB Jaylon Jones DB
|Shoulder
Cardinals Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:00 pm
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ