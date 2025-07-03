Skip to Main Content
Overall 8-9-0 • WEST 3-3-0 • WEST 3rd

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    8-9-0
  • WEST
    3-3-0
  • WEST
    3rd
Arizona Cardinals
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:00 pm ET
vs Kansas City Chiefs (15-2-0)
  • State Farm Stadium
Game Preview

NFC West Standings

Team Div Overall
LAR
 4-2-0 10-7-0
SEA
 4-2-0 10-7-0
ARI
 3-3-0 8-9-0
SF
 1-5-0 6-11-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
KC
Sat, Aug 9
8:00 pm
@
DEN
Sat, Aug 16
9:30 pm
NFL+
vs
LV
Sat, Aug 23
10:00 pm
NFL+
Regular season
@
NO
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
vs
CAR
Sun, Sep 14
4:05 pm
@
SF
Sun, Sep 21
4:25 pm
FOX
vs
SEA
Thu, Sep 25
8:15 pm
AMZN
vs
TEN
Sun, Oct 5
4:05 pm
@
IND
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
GB
Sun, Oct 19
4:25 pm
FOX
BYE
@
DAL
Mon, Nov 3
8:15 pm
ABC
@
SEA
Sun, Nov 9
4:05 pm
vs
SF
Sun, Nov 16
4:05 pm
FOX
vs
JAC
Sun, Nov 23
4:05 pm
@
TB
Sun, Nov 30
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
LAR
Sun, Dec 7
4:25 pm
FOX
@
HOU
Sun, Dec 14
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
ATL
Sun, Dec 21
4:05 pm
FOX
@
CIN
Sat, Dec 27
TBA
@
LAR
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Cardinals News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 144.2
(7th) 		227.0
(21st) 		358.2
(11th)
Def. 126.4
(20th) 		231.2
(12th) 		342.5
(21st)

Injuries

Player Injury
B. Ojulari LB BJ Ojulari LB Knee - ACL
W. Johnson CB Will Johnson CB Hamstring
J. Williams OT Jonah Williams OT Knee
B. Gillikin P Blake Gillikin P Foot
J. Jones DB Jaylon Jones DB Shoulder
Full Injuries

