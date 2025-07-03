Soriano (6-5) registered the win Thursday against Atlanta, giving up no runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

After surrendering a season-high eight runs his last time out, Soriano got right back on track Thursday. The 26-year-old right-hander continues to be adept at keeping the ball in the yard and on the ground, as he's surrendered just one long ball over his last 13 starts and leads all qualifying starting pitchers in groundball rate (66.9 percent) in 2025. Soriano owns a solid 3.72 ERA across 104 frames, but his 1.42 WHIP and 91:47 K:BB make him a relatively volatile fantasy option for his next scheduled appearance at home versus the division-rival Rangers.