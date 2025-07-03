Last Game
- Truist Park
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
|vs
Mon, Jul 79:38 pm
RASN
|vs
Tue, Jul 89:38 pm
RASN
Top Angels News
-
Angels' Jose Soriano: Rebounds with seven shutout innings
Soriano (6-5) registered the win Thursday against Atlanta, giving up no runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.
After surrendering a season-high eight runs his last time out, Soriano got right back on track Thursday. The 26-year-old right-hander continues to be adept at keeping the ball in the yard and on the ground, as he's surrendered just one long ball over his last 13 starts and leads all qualifying starting pitchers in groundball rate (66.9 percent) in 2025. Soriano owns a solid 3.72 ERA across 104 frames, but his 1.42 WHIP and 91:47 K:BB make him a relatively volatile fantasy option for his next scheduled appearance at home versus the division-rival Rangers.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Zach Neto: Homers, swipes bag Thursday
Neto went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.
The homer was the 13th of the year for Neto, who broke out of a 1-for-17 skid at the plate over his prior six games. The shortstop has proven to be a strong source of power and speed at a premium position in fantasy leagues to this point. Through 280 plate appearances, Neto is slashing a strong .270/.311/.487 with 13 long balls, 16 doubles, one triple, 49 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Nolan Schanuel: Clubs eighth long ball in win
Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.
The 23-year-old first baseman clubbed his eighth long ball of the season with a second-inning shot off Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder. Schanuel has settled in as the Angels' everyday man at the cold corner this year, starting 83 of the team's first 86 games. Over his last 188 plate appearances, Schanuel is slashing .286/.382/.460 with six homers, 10 doubles, 22 RBI and two stolen bases.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Angels' Chad Stevens: Selected to MLB roster
The Angels selected Stevens' contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
Stevens has been with Triple-A Salt Lake all season, slashing .307/.383/.542 with 14 homers, 43 RBI and 48 RBI through 298 plate appearances, and he'll now get his first look in the majors following Christian Moore's (thumb) move to the injured list. The 26-year-old Stevens will make his MLB debut Thursday as the Angels' starting second baseman, though Kevin Newman figures to be the favorite to start at the keystone most days for the Halos going forward.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Placed on IL with sprained thumb
The Angels placed Moore on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a left thumb sprain.
Moore suffered the injury during Wednesday's contest in Atlanta while making a diving play on a grounder in the sixth inning. The rookie infielder will be eligible for activation the weekend before the All-Star break, but thumb sprains can often take multiple weeks to heal. Kevin Newman figures to be the immediate beneficiary of Moore's absence, but the Angels could get Yoan Moncada (knee) back soon, which would allow Luis Rengifo to shift to second base to cover for Moore.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Angels' Jo Adell: Extends hitting streak to 13
Adell went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.
It didn't take Adell long to log a hit Wednesday, with his single in the first bringing home Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward. Adell has logged a hit in 13 consecutive games, and over that span he has slashed .340/.421/.680 with 11 runs scored, five home runs and 12 RBI across 57 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Jorge Soler: Smacks solo homer
Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.
Soler was able to eat into the Angels' steep deficit in the ninth inning as he smacked a solo homer off Dylan Dodd to left-center field. It was Soler's ninth home run of the season, and he has gone 2-for-6 in his two games since returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Ryan Zeferjahn: Yields five runs in blown save
Zeferjahn (5-2) was tagged with a blown save and the loss in the Angels' 8-3 defeat to Atlanta on Wednesday. He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks without recording an out.
With two on and two out, Zeferjahn replaced Yusei Kikuchi in the sixth to protect the Angels' two-run lead. That lead didn't last long, as the first pitch Zeferjahn threw was smacked deep to left-center field by Sean Murphy for a three-run homer. Things didn't get better for Zeferjahn, who allowed the next three runners on base before giving up a grand slam, and he ended his outing tossing just seven of 16 pitches for strikes. Zeferjahn has given up at least one run in four of his last five outings and has logged three blown saves in that span. Wednesday's outing ballooned his numbers to a 6.19 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 32 innings this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Fans seven in no-decision
Kikuchi did not factor in the decision in the Angels' 8-3 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings.
Kikuchi was able to escape from a bases-load situation in the first and was in line for the win as he entered the sixth looking to log a third consecutive quality start. He was lifted after giving up two consecutive singles and was tagged for those runs after Sean Murphy launched a three-run homer off Ryan Zeferjahn. Kikuchi is in the midst of a career season, and his 106 strikeouts and 2.81 ERA (across 101.2 innings) rank ninth and 11th, respectively, among qualified starters in the American League. He's slated to start against the Rangers at home next week.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Battling thumb issue
Moore was pulled from Wednesday's game versus Atlanta due to left thumb irritation.
Moore injured his thumb while making a diving play on a grounder in the sixth inning. The severity of the 23-year-old's injury remains unknown, but if he ends up needing to miss any time, Kevin Newman would likely benefit from extra starts at the keystone.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Exits early Wednesday
Moore was removed from Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to an apparent wrist injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moore landed awkwardly on his left hand/wrist while diving for a groundball in the sixth inning and immediately came out of the game. He'll presumably head in for imaging to determine the extent of the damage done, and the Angels should provide more information on his status in the near future.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Angel Felipe: Struggling at Triple-A
Felipe (elbow) has allowed 12 earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks while striking out five over three innings across his five relief appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 60-day injured list June 10.
After missing all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery last March, Felipe has struggled to regain effectiveness since being cleared for game action in mid-May. He struggled mightily over his six-appearance rehab assignment at Single-A Inland Empire (7.71 ERA, 3.10 WHIP, 4:7 K:BB in 4.2 innings), and he's continued to lack both command and control since reporting to Salt Lake. Since he's a 28-year-old reliever on a minor-league deal, the Angels don't have much of an investment in Felipe and could end up cutting him if he doesn't turn his performance around soon.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' LaMonte Wade: Returns to bench role
Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Wade will take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher (Didier Fuentes) for the second day in a row and looks as though he'll have to settle for a reserve role moving forward after the Angels welcomed Jorge Soler back from the injured list Tuesday. Since being acquired from the Giants on June 8, Wade has gone 5-for-33 (.152 average) with one stolen base and no extra-base hits through his first 14 games with the Halos.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Resting Wednesday
O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Travis d'Arnaud will fill in behind the plate while O'Hoppe rests. O'Hoppe had started at catcher in each of the Angels' previous four contests and went 3-for-19 with a double.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Fans seven in six scoreless innings
Anderson didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing four hits and two walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
The soft-throwing left-hander kept the Atlanta batters off balance throughout his outing, producing 15 whiffs en route to matching a season high in punchouts. It was also Anderson's first scoreless appearance since April 18 and his first quality start since May 27. The veteran southpaw will take a 4.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB over 91.2 innings into his next scheduled start against the red-hot Blue Jays, who are hitting .289 versus left-handed pitching since and including May 28.... See More ... See Less
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Hot streak continues in victory
Rengifo went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.
Rengifo ran his hitting streak up to five games, and he's logged multiple knocks four times during this span. The switch-hitting utility man has been heating up at the dish, slashing .313/.378/.507 with six extra-base hits and eight RBI to go with 10 runs scored and one stolen base over his last 74 plate appearances. Rengifo should continue to play nearly every day despite the recent arrival of second baseman Christian Moore, although the former could be challenged for action at third base once Yoan Moncada (knee) is back in the mix.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.229
(27th)
|
371
(16th)
|
127
(4th)
|
4.52
(24th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. Moore 2B Christian Moore 2B
|Thumb
|Y. Moncada 3B Yoan Moncada 3B
|Knee
|B. Joyce RP Ben Joyce RP
|Shoulder
|A. Rendon 3B Anthony Rendon 3B
|Hip
|R. Stephenson RP Robert Stephenson RP
|Biceps
