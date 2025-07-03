Next Game
- Citizens Bank Park
-
PHI -161, O/U 8
Probable Pitchers
-
- A. Abbott CIN
- 7-1, 1.79 ERA, 1.02 WHIP
-
- J. Luzardo PHI
- 7-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|vs
Postponed
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
Mon, Jul 79:45 pm
MLBN
|@
Top Phillies News
-
-
Phillies' Max Kepler: Slugs homer No. 10
Kepler went 3-for-8 with a two-run home run across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Padres.
After a 1-for-4 showing in the matinee, Kepler took Dylan Cease deep in the fourth inning of the nightcap to get the Phillies on the board in an eventual 5-1 win. It was Kepler's 10th long ball of the season, but he's struggled to put together a prolonged hot streak -- since the beginning of June, the 32-year-old outfielder is slashing just .183/.287/.354 with four homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs in 26 contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Three hits in matinee
Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres.
The veteran catcher was rested for the nightcap. Realmuto has been racking up hits over the last month, batting .333 (23-for-69) since June 9, but his last home run came back on May 21 -- and that was at Coors Field. On the season, he's slashing .252/.316/.365 with five homers, five steals, 28 RBI and 32 runs in 71 contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Busy on basepaths in twin bill
Rojas went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Padres.
The 24-year-old swiped a bag in each end of the twin bill, getting the start in center field in the matinee before coming on as a pinch runner in the nightcap. Rojas hasn't been caught stealing since May 25 and has gone 11-for-13 on stolen base attempts this season, but that remains his only reliable fantasy skill -- he's slashing .227/.278/.303 through 148 plate appearances with one homer, 15 RBI and 19 runs.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Quality start streak at six
Sanchez (7-2) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.
The southpaw continued to dazzle, as he delivered his sixth straight quality start on 85 pitches (60 strikes). Sanchez has gotten sharper over the course of the streak, not allowing a walk or a homer in any of his last four outings, and since the beginning of May he's posted a 2.34 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 69:17 K:BB through 69.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' Seth Johnson: Sent back to Lehigh Valley
The Phillies optioned Johnson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres.
Johnson pitched two shutout innings and struck out two batters in the Phillies' 6-4 loss to the Padres on Wednesday in the first game of the day, lowering his ERA to 2.25 through four big-league frames. He'll head back to the minors now that his duties as the 27th man for the twin bill are complete, but he remains an option to return to Philadelphia down the line as a multi-inning reliever.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Phillies' Mick Abel: Flummoxed by Friars
Abel (2-2) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres, coughing up five runs on two hits and five walks over 1.2 innings as the Phillies fell 6-4. He struck out three.
The rookie right-hander couldn't find the plate, tossing just 25 of 53 pitches for strikes before getting the hook and putting his bullpen behind the eight ball in the twin bill. Abel hadn't pitched since June 21 as a rain delay washed out his previous start, and the long layoff almost certainly contributed to his lack of sharpness. His ERA spiked from 3.47 to 5.04 as a result of this outing, and Abel will try to get back on track in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Sitting second game of twin bill
Harper is not in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres.
Harper started at first base and went 1-for-4 in the Phillies' 6-4 loss in the first game of the day, which was his second appearance since returning from the 10-day injured list Monday following a three-plus week absence due to right wrist inflammation. His absence from the lineup in Wednesday's nightcap appears to be a result of workload management rather than any sort of setback. Otto Kemp will handle first base and bat sixth as the Phillies try for a doubleheader split.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Resting for nightcap
Realmuto is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Padres.
Realmuto will be rested for the nightcap after he played all nine innings behind the plate and went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in the Phillies' 6-4 loss in Game 1. Rafael Marchan will handle the catching duties in Game 2.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Resting in front end of twin bill
Marsh is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.
Johan Rojas will cover center field in the first game of the day in place of Marsh, who had started in each of the Phillies' last six contests while going 5-for-19 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs and two RBI. Marsh will presumably return to the starting nine for the second game of the day.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Receiving rare game off
Bohm is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.
Bohm will exit the lineup for the first time since May 10, ending a stretch of 46 consecutive starts for the veteran infielder. Edmundo Sosa will fill in at third base in the early contest in place of Bohm, who will presumably return to the starting nine for the nightcap.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' Seth Johnson: Promoted for doubleheader
The Phillies recalled Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Johnson will serve as the 27th man during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He has made one relief appearance with the big club this season, allowing one run over two innings. Johnson is likely to be sent back to Lehigh Valley following the twin bill.... See More ... See Less
-
Phillies' Donovan Walton: Traded to Phillies
The Phillies acquired Walton from the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Walton has spent all of this season at Triple-A Syracuse, where he's slashed .222/.315/.377 with 11 home runs over 73 games. The 31-year-old can play every infield positions and also left field, giving the Phillies some experienced utility depth at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Padres-Phillies game postponed
Sanchez will have his next start pushed back after Tuesday's game versus the Padres was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Sanchez will start the second game of the twin bill.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.256
(5th)
|
399
(12th)
|
92
(16th)
|
3.71
(9th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|A. Nola SP Aaron Nola SP
|Ribs
|T. Garnett RP Tristan Garnett RP
|Undisclosed
|C. Taylor 1B Carson Taylor 1B
|Undisclosed
