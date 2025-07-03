Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 3-14-0 • NORTH 2-4-0 • NORTH 4th

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    3-14-0
  • NORTH
    2-4-0
  • NORTH
    4th
Cleveland Browns
ChevronDown
Next Game
Fri, Aug 8 @ 7:00 pm ET |
NFL+
@ Carolina Panthers (5-12-0)
  • Bank of America Stadium
Game Preview

AFC North Standings

Team Div Overall
BAL
 4-2-0 12-5-0
PIT
 3-3-0 10-7-0
CIN
 3-3-0 9-8-0
CLE
 2-4-0 3-14-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
CAR
Fri, Aug 8
7:00 pm
NFL+
@
PHI
Sat, Aug 16
1:00 pm
NFL+
vs
LAR
Sat, Aug 23
1:00 pm
NFL+
Regular season
vs
CIN
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
FOX
@
BAL
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
vs
GB
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
FOX
@
DET
Sun, Sep 28
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
MIN
Sun, Oct 5
9:30 am
NFL+
@
PIT
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
vs
MIA
Sun, Oct 19
1:00 pm
@
NE
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
FOX
BYE
@
NYJ
Sun, Nov 9
1:00 pm
vs
BAL
Sun, Nov 16
4:25 pm
@
LV
Sun, Nov 23
4:05 pm
vs
SF
Sun, Nov 30
1:00 pm
vs
TEN
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
FOX
@
CHI
Sun, Dec 14
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
BUF
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
vs
PIT
Sun, Dec 28
1:00 pm
@
CIN
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Expectations for Browns in 2025 Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Browns Begin Life Without Nick Chubb

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Deshaun Watson's Achilles Recovery to Stretch Into 2025 Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Shedeur Sanders Competing for Browns Starting Job

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Myles Garrett No. 2 Overall, Top Defender in Pete Prisco's Top 100

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Browns 'Far Away' From Naming a Starting Quarterback

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Myles Garrett Wants to Put Aaron Rodgers in His 'Graveyard'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    How is Shedeur Sanders Looking at Browns OTAs?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Is Joe Flacco the Browns Best QB?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Any Surprise Standouts at Browns OTAs?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    What Has Stood Out at Browns OTAs?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Dawand Jones Shows Up Slimmer at OTAs for the Cleveland Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    Browns QB order revealed in first practices

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Bryant McFadden Says Who He Thinks Will Be 'Odd Man Out' in Browns QB Room

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    When Do We See Shedeur Sanders Start a Game for the Browns?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    QB Training Camp: Browns QB Room Biggest Question Mark of All

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Charles Woodson Talks Similarities & Differences Between Travis Hunter & Himself

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Charles Woodson Discusses the Browns QB Room & Who He Thinks Will Start Week 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Charles Woodson Explains His Role in the Browns Organization & What He Brings to the Table

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Charles Woodson Explains How He Came to Be a Minority Owner of the Cleveland Browns

See All NFL Videos

Top Browns News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 94.6
(29th) 		228.2
(20th) 		300.8
(28th)
Def. 129.7
(21st) 		228.1
(11th) 		342.1
(19th)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Owusu-Koramoah LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Neck
D. Watson QB Deshaun Watson QB Achilles
M. Hall Jr. DT Michael Hall Jr. DT Knee
S. Harris DT Shelby Harris DT Elbow
D. Bell WR David Bell WR Hip
Full Injuries

Browns Tickets

@
CAR
Fri, Aug 8 @ 7:00 pm
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $8.65
View all Browns Tickets on Stubhub