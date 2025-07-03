Next Game
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Getting reps in receiving game
Browns running backs coach Duce Staley said at mandatory minicamp in mid-June that Sampson has gotten work "as a running back and a receiver," Dan Labbe of cleveland.com reports.
Staley also said that Sampson has worked with wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, and that the rookie fourth-round pick "is able to go play in the slot and also he's able to go and play on third down and maybe sprinkle in a little second down." The running backs coach also noted that fellow rookie RB Quinshon Judkins, whom the Browns drafted two rounds ahead of Sampson, will be "able to do a little something [...] at receiver, too." Meanwhile, incumbent Jerome Ford has already demonstrated tangible pass-catching chops, and Staley praised his "speed" and ability to "pick up the blitz and catch the ball." While all three of Cleveland's top running backs could see tangible usage in the passing game, Labbe hypothesizes that as things currently stand Judkins and Sampson project to lead the Browns' revamped backfield, with Ford serving as the No. 3 back. Sampson didn't catch many passes in college at Tennessee, including as the team's starter in 2024, so it would come as a surprise if he in fact beats out Ford for passing-down reps at training camp, but if the rookie fourth-rounder can manage that feat he'll have a clear path to fantasy relevance in Year 1, especially in PPR formats.... See More ... See Less
-
Browns' Andre Szmyt: Resurfaces in Cleveland
The Browns signed Szmyt to a contract Thursday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.
Szmyt spent time on Cleveland's practice squad last December and began the offseason on the team's 90-man roster, but he was waived in early June to make room for second-year wideout Jaelen Gill. Now, with the Browns' release of Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Szmyt gets an opportunity to re-sign with the team and provide competition for projected starting kicker Dustin Hopkins.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
94.6
(29th)
|
228.2
(20th)
|
300.8
(28th)
|Def.
|
129.7
(21st)
|
228.1
(11th)
|
342.1
(19th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Owusu-Koramoah LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
|Neck
|D. Watson QB Deshaun Watson QB
|Achilles
|M. Hall Jr. DT Michael Hall Jr. DT
|Knee
|S. Harris DT Shelby Harris DT
|Elbow
|D. Bell WR David Bell WR
|Hip
