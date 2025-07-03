Skip to Main Content
Overall 5-12-0 • EAST 2-4-0 • EAST 3rd

New York Jets

New York Jets
  • Overall
    5-12-0
  • EAST
    2-4-0
  • EAST
    3rd
New York Jets
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:00 pm ET |
NFL+
@ Green Bay Packers (11-6-0)
  • Lambeau Field
Game Preview

AFC East Standings

Team Div Overall
BUF
 5-1-0 13-4-0
MIA
 3-3-0 8-9-0
NYJ
 2-4-0 5-12-0
NE
 2-4-0 4-13-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
GB
Sat, Aug 9
8:00 pm
NFL+
@
NYG
Sat, Aug 16
7:00 pm
NFL+
vs
PHI
Fri, Aug 22
7:30 pm
Regular season
vs
PIT
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
vs
BUF
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
@
TB
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
FOX
@
MIA
Mon, Sep 29
7:15 pm
ESPN
vs
DAL
Sun, Oct 5
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
DEN
Sun, Oct 12
9:30 am
NFL+
vs
CAR
Sun, Oct 19
1:00 pm
FOX
@
CIN
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
BYE
vs
CLE
Sun, Nov 9
1:00 pm
@
NE
Thu, Nov 13
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
BAL
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
vs
ATL
Sun, Nov 30
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
MIA
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
@
JAC
Sun, Dec 14
1:00 pm
@
NO
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
vs
NE
Sun, Dec 28
1:00 pm
@
BUF
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
Top Jets News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 91.8
(31st) 		236.2
(14th) 		310.3
(24th)
Def. 121.1
(17th) 		211.1
(5th) 		313.8
(3rd)

Injuries

Player Injury
Q. Williams DT Quinnen Williams DT Hamstring
J. Johnson II LB Jermaine Johnson II LB Achilles
M. Corley WR Malachi Corley WR Undisclosed
I. Charles WR Irvin Charles WR Knee - ACL
Full Injuries

