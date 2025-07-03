Next Game
- Lambeau Field
Schedule
|Preseason
|@
Sat, Aug 98:00 pm
NFL+
|@
Sat, Aug 167:00 pm
NFL+
|vs
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
Mon, Sep 297:15 pm
ESPN
|vs
|vs
Sun, Oct 129:30 am
NFL+
|vs
|@
BYE
|—
|vs
|@
Thu, Nov 138:15 pm
AMZN
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
-
0:43
Pick-One NFL QB: Aaron Rodgers or Justin Fields
-
3:33
Best Bet To Lead NFL In Rushing Yards
-
0:29
Can Jets End America's Longest Active Playoff Drought?
-
1:50
Regrading 2022 NFL Draft Class: New York Jets
-
1:51
OTAs Around the NFL: New York Jets
-
1:49
AFC East Schedule Breakdown: New York Jets
-
1:25
Top 5 NFL WR Moves This Offseason: No. 1 Davante Adams to Rams
-
1:11
Leger Douzable: 'Nobody Is Talking About the Jets and I Love It'
-
1:42
NFL 5th-Year Option Deadline: Jets Pick Up 5th Year Options for Gardner, Wilson, Johnson
-
0:42
5 NFL Moves That Need to Happen: No. 1 Steelers Sign Aaron Rodgers
-
1:25
AFC East Offseason Grades: New York Jets
-
8:44
2025 NFL Draft Grades: AFC East
-
1:20
2025 NFL Draft: Players Best Set Up for Immediate Success
-
0:43
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Jets Select Mason Taylor No. 42
-
0:26
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Jets Select Armand Membou No. 7
-
1:33
Biggest NFL Offseason moves (so far): 7 teams find new head coaches
-
2:24
HQ Spotlight: Are the Jets Moving on From Aaron Rodgers?
-
1:51
Does Aaron Glenn Hiring Improve Jets Standing In AFC East?
-
1:27
Breaking News: Jets Hiring Aaron Glenn As Head Coach
-
0:51
NFL Playoff Flashback: Gang Green's Last Postseason Win
Top Jets News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jets' Justin Fields: Work ethic standing out
Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said during mandatory minicamp in mid-June that his "biggest takeaway" regarding Fields this offseason is that "the guy is just a workaholic," and that "he comes in early, he's here late, and he's trying to digest everything and download all the information and do things the right way," Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Fields has made a positive early impression on Engstrand and new head coach Aaron Glenn, with new top wideout Garrett Wilson also saying at minicamp that "[Fields] trusts me, I trust him, we've got a good communication, we speak to each other well, we know what the other is thinking and that's key." The Jets are hoping the reunion of Fields and Wilson will pay huge dividends, with the two having connected on 66 catches for 1,031 yards and nine touchdowns over 22 games while teammates at Ohio State from 2019 to 2020. Rather than splash plays, though, Fields' focus this offseason has been to improve his pre-snap processing and ability to make quick decisions, and Glenn praised the 26-year-old signal-caller's progress in cleaning up mistakes during minicamp, saying the goal is "no negative plays." Rosenblatt also reports that Fields' early leadership has helped him earn the trust of the locker room. Fields is positioned to enter the first season of his two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets as the team's clear starter, and if he can indeed grow as a passer, he'll have a chance to prove himself as a long-term option for Gang Green. Even if Fields' development in the pocket falls flat, he possesses the rushing ability to provide solid QB2 fantasy value with upside as long as he remains the starter.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
91.8
(31st)
|
236.2
(14th)
|
310.3
(24th)
|Def.
|
121.1
(17th)
|
211.1
(5th)
|
313.8
(3rd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Q. Williams DT Quinnen Williams DT
|Hamstring
|J. Johnson II LB Jermaine Johnson II LB
|Achilles
|M. Corley WR Malachi Corley WR
|Undisclosed
|I. Charles WR Irvin Charles WR
|Knee - ACL
Jets Tickets
|@
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:00 pm
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, WI