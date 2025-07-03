Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said during mandatory minicamp in mid-June that his "biggest takeaway" regarding Fields this offseason is that "the guy is just a workaholic," and that "he comes in early, he's here late, and he's trying to digest everything and download all the information and do things the right way," Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Fields has made a positive early impression on Engstrand and new head coach Aaron Glenn, with new top wideout Garrett Wilson also saying at minicamp that "[Fields] trusts me, I trust him, we've got a good communication, we speak to each other well, we know what the other is thinking and that's key." The Jets are hoping the reunion of Fields and Wilson will pay huge dividends, with the two having connected on 66 catches for 1,031 yards and nine touchdowns over 22 games while teammates at Ohio State from 2019 to 2020. Rather than splash plays, though, Fields' focus this offseason has been to improve his pre-snap processing and ability to make quick decisions, and Glenn praised the 26-year-old signal-caller's progress in cleaning up mistakes during minicamp, saying the goal is "no negative plays." Rosenblatt also reports that Fields' early leadership has helped him earn the trust of the locker room. Fields is positioned to enter the first season of his two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets as the team's clear starter, and if he can indeed grow as a passer, he'll have a chance to prove himself as a long-term option for Gang Green. Even if Fields' development in the pocket falls flat, he possesses the rushing ability to provide solid QB2 fantasy value with upside as long as he remains the starter.