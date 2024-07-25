Despite their recent offensive struggles, there's no doubt the New York Jets found a star running back in Breece Hall, but there's one thing he's out to accomplish that he hasn't done in his two NFL seasons: Rush for 1,000 yards.

In 2022, Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games before a torn ACL prematurely ended his rookie campaign. Then in 2023, he came just 6 yards away from quadruple digits. Thursday, Hall guaranteed he will finally reach that milestone.

"I'm for sure (going to) have 1,000-plus yards this year, so that ain't even anything that's in the back of my mind," said Hall.

Last year, Hall recorded the fourth-most scrimmage yards in the NFL with 1,585, and also recorded the most touches (93), scrimmage yards (507) and was tied for scoring the most touchdowns (4) from Weeks 16-18.

"I ended the season on a good note," Hall said earlier this offseason. "Just last season still not feeling like 100% all the time, but now I had my first offseason to not just be trying to get back, but to get better. And I've gotten better this offseason. I'm a lot leaner. I feel a lot healthier. My knee feels a lot better. I just feel like I'm back to my old self."

Apart from having Aaron Rodgers back under center, another thing that will help Hall reach his goal is the revamped offensive line. The Jets acquired a new left tackle in Tyron Smith, traded for a new right tackle in Morgan Moses and signed offensive guard John Simpson. New York also used its first draft pick on Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu.

There are heightened expectations for the Jets entering 2024, and Hall is a player who can help the franchise end what is tied for being the longest active playoff drought in the MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL at 13 seasons.