NBA Free Agency: Nuggets Acquire Jonas Valanciunas from Kings
Nuggets Trade For Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson
BREAKING: Kings, Dennis Schroder Agree to Deal
Nique Clifford Selected No. 24 Overall by Kings | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
Monte McNair Out As Kings GM
Kings Clinch No. 9 Seed
Kings Deny Cavs' Rally
Sacramento Kings Select Devin Carter At No. 13 Overall
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Suns'
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Bucks'
It's Time To Blow Up The Suns
It's Time To Blow Up The Bucks
It's Time To Blow Up The Heat
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 2 Denver Nuggets
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 3 Houston Rockets
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 4 New York Knicks
10 Teams Who Can Win NBA Title: No. 5 Cleveland Cavaliers
Top Kings News
Kings' Drew Eubanks: Waived by LAC, moving to Sacramento
Eubanks was waived by the Clippers on Tuesday and intends to sign a one-year deal with the Kings once he clears waivers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old big man is set to join the Kings, providing the club with depth at center behind Domantas Sabonis. Eubanks and Dario Saric will likely compete for playing time off Sacramento's bench. Over 61 regular-season appearances (four starts) between the Jazz and Clippers last season, Eubanks averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
Kings' Dario Saric: Traded to Sacramento
The Nuggets traded Saric to the Kings on Tuesday in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Sacramento needed some depth at forward after losing Jake LaRavia in free agency, but this move is likely just to reduce salary for the 2025-26 season. The Kings will become Saric's seventh NBA team, as he has become quite the journeyman. He was used sparingly in Denver during the 2024-25 season, appearing in 16 regular-season contests with averages of 3.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Joining Sacramento
Schroder agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
After the trade of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk became the Kings' starting point guard, but they could certainly use more depth, and Schroder fills that void with veteran leadership. The floor general averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game across 75 regular-season contests in 2024-25 while suiting for the Nets, Warriors and Pistons.... See More ... See Less
Kings' Keon Ellis: Team option picked up
The Kings exercised their $2.3 million team option in Ellis' contract Sunday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Ellis will return to Sacramento for a fourth season following a career-best year in 2024-25. The 25-year-old guard averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 24.4 minutes per game in 80 regular-season appearances (28 starts) last season. He also recorded impressive shooting splits of 48.9/43.3/84.9.... See More ... See Less
Kings' Isaac Nogues: Signing with Sacramento
Nogues signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Kings on Thursday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Nogues will have an opportunity to win a two-way spot with the Kings. He spent the 2024-25 campaign playing for Rip City, where he averaged 2.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 25 matchups.... See More ... See Less
Kings' Dylan Cardwell: Comes to terms with Kings
Cardwell agreed to a two-way contract with Sacramento on Thursday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Cardwell is known for his ability to finish at the rim, converting on 70.0 percent of his field-goal attempts during his final season at Auburn while also averaging 2.5 offensive rebounds over 38 games. He works just as hard on the defensive end, as shown by 1.4 swats per matchup during the 2024-25 campaign.... See More ... See Less
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Selected by Sacramento
Raynaud was selected by the Kings with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Raynaud didn't start playing basketball until his final year of high school, making his continued progression as a player even more impressive. He had a monster year at Stanford in 2024-25, averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 35 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts per contest. The Kings have Domantas Sabonis as their starting center and Jonas Valanciunas as the backup, but Raynaud should find a way to see minutes in the rotation. He isn't expected to do much in fantasy in the early stages of his career, but he might be a prospect worth stashing in some formats if he finds a way to crack the rotation on a steady basis.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
115.7
(10th)
|
115.3
(19th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Monk SG Malik Monk SG
|Calf
|J. LaRavia SF Jake LaRavia SF
|Thumb