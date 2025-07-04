Eubanks was waived by the Clippers on Tuesday and intends to sign a one-year deal with the Kings once he clears waivers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old big man is set to join the Kings, providing the club with depth at center behind Domantas Sabonis. Eubanks and Dario Saric will likely compete for playing time off Sacramento's bench. Over 61 regular-season appearances (four starts) between the Jazz and Clippers last season, Eubanks averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per game.