Peavy was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Wizards traded this pick to the Pelicans, who used it to select Peavy, a versatile defender out of Georgetown with strong two-way potential. He enjoyed a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior, averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three over 32 games. While there are some concerns that his perimeter shooting may regress to his career average of 32.2 percent across 159 games, Peavy's ability to guard multiple positions makes him an intriguing addition to New Orleans' roster.