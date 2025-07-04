Skip to Main Content
Overall 21-61 • WEST 14th

  • Overall
    21-61
  • WEST
    14th
Last Game
Sun, Apr 13
vs Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14)
  • Smoothie King Center
115
Final
100
Game Recap

Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
HOU
 52-30 6-4 L3
MEM
 48-34 4-6 W1
DAL
 39-43 4-6 L1
SA
 34-48 3-7 W1
NO
 21-61 2-8 L7
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
LAL
Fri, Apr 4
L 124-108
vs
MIL
Sun, Apr 6
L 111-107
@
BKN
Tue, Apr 8
L 119-114
@
MIL
Thu, Apr 10
L 136-111
vs
MIA
Fri, Apr 11
L 153-104
vs
OKC
Sun, Apr 13
L 115-100
Full Schedule
Top Pelicans News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 109.8
(25th) 		119.3
(26th)

Injuries

Player Injury
Z. Williamson PF Zion Williamson PF Back
T. Murphy III SF Trey Murphy III SF Shoulder
Y. Missi C Yves Missi C Ankle
D. Murray PG Dejounte Murray PG Achilles
K. Matkovic PF Karlo Matkovic PF Hamstring
Full Injuries