Last Game
- Smoothie King Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
Top Pelicans News
-
Pelicans' Trey Alexander: Signs two-way deal with New Orleans
Alexander agreed to a two-way contract with the Pelicans on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Alexander spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Nuggets, playing in 24 regular-season games. He averaged 1.3 points across 4.9 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Pelicans' Kevon Looney: Inks pact with New Orleans
Looney agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The 29-year-old big man will join the Pelicans, though he'll likely be stuck behind Yves Missi (ankle) and Derik Queen. Looney spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Golden State. Over 76 regular-season outings (six starts) in 2024-25, he averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pelicans' Hunter Dickinson: Joining Pels on two-way deal
Dickinson agreed to a two-way contract with the Pelicans on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After a prolific five-year college career with Kansas, Dickinson wasn't selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he quickly found a home in New Orleans. The 24-year-old center will add depth to the Pelicans frontcourt but is expected to see the vast majority of his playing time as a rookie with New Orleans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.... See More ... See Less
-
Pelicans' Micah Peavy: Lands with New Orleans
Peavy was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Wizards traded this pick to the Pelicans, who used it to select Peavy, a versatile defender out of Georgetown with strong two-way potential. He enjoyed a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior, averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three over 32 games. While there are some concerns that his perimeter shooting may regress to his career average of 32.2 percent across 159 games, Peavy's ability to guard multiple positions makes him an intriguing addition to New Orleans' roster.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
109.8
(25th)
|
119.3
(26th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Z. Williamson PF Zion Williamson PF
|Back
|T. Murphy III SF Trey Murphy III SF
|Shoulder
|Y. Missi C Yves Missi C
|Ankle
|D. Murray PG Dejounte Murray PG
|Achilles
|K. Matkovic PF Karlo Matkovic PF
|Hamstring