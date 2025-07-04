Last Game
- Rogers Centre
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
Fri, Jul 43:10 pm
MLBN
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
Wed, Jul 97:05 pm
AMZN
Top Yankees News
-
-
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Immediately back to minors
Beeter was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Beeter was called up for his 2025 debut with the Yankees on Wednesday, and he allowed three earned runs across 1.2 innings Thursday against Toronto. He'll now head back to the minors and should serve as depth for the big-league club for the rest of the season.... See More ... See Less
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Set for MRI
Schmidt will undergo an MRI on his forearm Friday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Schmidt was removed from Thursday's game after three innings due to right forearm tightness. The initial diagnosis is certainly concerning, particularly because Schmidt has already undergone Tommy John surgery once, though a clearer timeline for his return should emerge after the imaging comes back.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Exits with forearm injury
The Yankees announced that Schmidt was removed from his start Thursday against the Blue Jays due to right forearm tightness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He yielded three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out a batter over three innings prior to departing.
Schmidt didn't show any obvious signs of injury over the first three innings, but reliever Clayton Beeter came out for the top of the fourth before the Yankees provided an explanation for Schmidt's early removal. The severity of the injury likely won't be known until Schmidt undergoes further testing over the next few days, but his potential absence for any length of time is a major concern for a rotation that's already been depleted this season. Notably, Schmidt previously underwent Tommy John surgery on his right forearm/elbow in 2017.... See More ... See Less
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Grabbing seat Thursday
Stanton is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Stanton started the first three games of the series and cranked his first home run of the season in Wednesday's contest, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Aaron Judge is getting a start at designated hitter as the Yankees try to avoid a four-game sweep.... See More ... See Less
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Out of lineup Thursday
Goldschmidt is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.
Goldschmidt had started at first base in five of the past six contests for the Yankees, but he'll grab a seat for Thursday's series finale. Ben Rice is handling first base and batting second.... See More ... See Less
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Returns to Yankees' lineup
Wells (finger) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's contest in Toronto.
Wells missed the previous four starts while recovering from artery damage in his left index finger, although he did appear as a pinch runner in Wednesday's game. The 25-year-old has struggled at the plate lately, slashing only .159/.191/.205 across his last 14 contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Back in lineup Thursday
Grisham (hamstring) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Grisham didn't start the previous two contests after left hamstring tightness forced him from Monday's series opener. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Thursday's series finale as the Yankees try to avoid being swept.... See More ... See Less
-
Yankees' Nicky Lopez: Links up with Yankees on MiLB deal
The Yankees signed Lopez to a minor-league contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The Yankees have one of the worst defensive infields in baseball, so signing the light-hitting but slick-fielding Lopez as a depth addition is sensible. Lopez has gone 1-for-24 at the plate during stints this season between the Angels and Cubs and will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.... See More ... See Less
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs first homer of 2025
Stanton went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Wednesday in a loss to Toronto.
Stanton landed the biggest blow in a six-run fifth inning for New York with a 415-foot, three-run blast to center field. It was the first homer -- and the second extra-base hit of any type -- for the veteran masher since coming off the injured list and making his season debut June 16. Through 13 games this season, Stanton is slashing .244/.346/.333 with seven RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits 31st homer in loss
Judge went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Blue Jays.
Judge hit an RBI double in the fifth inning and tied the game at 9-9 with a 440-foot homer in the eighth. The two-time MVP has hit safely in seven of his past 10 games, collecting seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. He leads the majors with a .363 batting average and also ranks second in home runs (31), third in RBI (70) and second in runs (77) while adding six stolen bases across 383 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Yankees' Will Warren: Crushed early in no-decision
Warren did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and four walks with four strikeouts over four innings.
Warren gave up seven runs in the first inning and generated just seven whiffs while throwing 57 of 99 pitches for strikes. It matched a career high in runs allowed for the 26-year-old and came on the heels of a strong June, during which he allowed just nine earned runs over five starts. He'll carry a 5.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 107:39 K:BB across 84.1 innings into a home matchup with the Mariners next week.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Remains out Wednesday
Grisham (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Toronto.
Grisham has thus far avoided the 10-day injured list, but his left hamstring issue will keep him out of the lineup for a second straight day. Cody Bellinger is again occupying center field for the Yankees on Wednesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Yankees' Austin Wells: Remains out Wednesday
Wells (finger) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto.
Wells had been expected to return from his finger injury to start Wednesday, but instead he'll miss a fourth straight game while dealing with arterial damage in his left index finger. Ben Rice will start at catcher and bat leadoff for the Yankees.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Yankees' Clayton Beeter: Up with big club
The Yankees recalled Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Beeter has offered a mixed bag at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after returning from a shoulder injury, posting a 1.02 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 17.2 innings but also issuing 14 walks. He has a chance to work his way into high-leverage spots for the Yankees, but Beeter is likely to be used earlier in games initially.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.254
(8th)
|
445
(5th)
|
131
(2nd)
|
3.72
(10th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. Schmidt SP Clarke Schmidt SP
|Forearm
|L. Gil SP Luis Gil SP
|Lat
|G. Cole SP Gerrit Cole SP
|Elbow
|R. Yarbrough SP Ryan Yarbrough SP
|Oblique
|F. Cruz RP Fernando Cruz RP
|Oblique
Yankees Tickets
|@
Fri, Jul 4 @ 3:10 pm
Citi Field
Flushing, NY