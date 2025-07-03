Last Game
- Truist Park
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
Fri, Jul 47:15 pm
MLBN
|vs
|vs
Sun, Jul 611:35 am
Roku
|@
Tue, Jul 810:05 pm
MLBN
|@
Top Braves News
-
Braves' Bryce Elder: Another poor showing in sixth loss
Elder (2-6) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Angels, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.
Elder's rough stretch dragged into Thursday's start, as he allowed at least four runs and seven hits in his fourth straight outing. His ERA once stood at a palatable 4.08 for the season following a brilliant 12-strikeout performance in his June 7 start, but that figure has since ballooned to 5.92 for the year. The right-hander has a disastrous 12.64 ERA, 2.81 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB over his last four appearances (15.2 frames), so he doesn't shape up as a particularly appealing fantasy option against the Athletics at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park his next time out.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Braves' Joe Jimenez: Throws bullpen session
Jimenez (knee) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It was his first time throwing off a mound since he had left knee surgery last November. Jimenez maintains hope of being ready to pitch for Atlanta sometime in August, but the reliever still has many hoops to jump through before making that a reality.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Not in Thursday's lineup
Baldwin is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Baldwin started the first game of the series Monday but has now sat out each of the next two contests in favor of Sean Murphy. Murphy has started over Baldwin in four of the last five tilts, although Atlanta is facing a righty in Jose Soriano on Thursday for the first time during that span.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Swipes 12th bag
Harris went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.
The center fielder produced his first multi-hit performance since June 13 in what has been a very trying campaign. Over 84 games, Harris is slashing just .217/.242/.328 with six homers and 19 runs, but with 12 steals and 43 RBI, he's actually on pace for career highs in both categories.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Belts solo homer in return
Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.
Profar made his first start since March 30 on Wednesday after serving his 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy. He collected his first hit in the sixth on a single before launching a solo shot to right field in the seventh, his first of the season. Profar will serve as Atlanta's everyday left fielder after the team designated Alex Verdugo for assignment. However, if Atlanta can turn things around and make the playoffs, Profar would be ineligible to play in October due to the suspension.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Sean Murphy: Launches go-ahead homer
Murphy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.
Murphy struck out in his other three plate appearances, but he made his one hit count as he took the first pitch of the at-bat from Ryan Zeferjahn deep to left-center field for a three-run homer in the sixth. Murphy has a home run in each of his last three starts, and his 12 home runs this season is tied with Shea Langeliers for fourth most among major-league catchers.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Matt Olson: Blasts grand slam
Olson went 3-for-5 with a double and a grand slam in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.
Olson blew the game wide open for Atlanta in the sixth, when he took Ryan Zeferjahn deep to right field for a 358-foot grand slam, the ninth of his career. Wednesday marked Olson's 16th multi-hit game of the season, five of which have come in the midst of his current nine-game hitting streak. Over that span, he has gone 15-for-38 (.395) with four doubles, one home run and seven RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Didier Fuentes: Runs up pitch count in no-decision
Fuentes did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Angels, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six across 3.2 innings.
Fuentes put Atlanta behind early, as he yielded a two-run single to Jo Adell in the first. Fuentes kept the Halos off the board for the rest of his outing, and he managed to generate 10 whiffs and log a season-high six punchouts while pushing his pitch count up to 92 pitches (52 strikes). Fuentes has not made it through four innings in each of his last two outings and has given up 12 runs over his first 12 big-league innings. He's adjusting to major-league hitting, but his call-up from Triple-A Gwinnett was out of necessity with four Atlanta starters on the injured list, most recently Chris Sale (ribs) and Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow). Fuentes is lined up to make his next start on the road against the Athletics next week.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Braves' Drake Baldwin: Idle against lefty
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Atlanta is facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Yusei Kikuchi) for the fourth game in a row, and the left-handed-hitting Baldwin has now been on the bench for three of those contests. Manager Brian Snitker looks content to use a loose platoon at catcher between Baldwin and the right-handed-hitting Sean Murphy, who should continue to get most of the starts versus southpaws.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Alex Verdugo: Officially booted from 40-man
Atlanta designated Verdugo for assignment Wednesday.
Atlanta needed to free spots on its 26-man active roster and 40-man roster for the reinstatement of Jurickson Profar from the restricted list, and Verdugo was the obvious choice after he slashed only .239/.296/.289 with zero home runs over 56 contests. Verdugo is likely to pass through waivers and become a free agent.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Kevin Herget: Demoted to Triple-A
Atlanta optioned Herget to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Herget will give up his spot in the Atlanta bullpen to right-hander Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), who was reinstated from the injured list. After being recalled from Gwinnett on Saturday, Herget tossed a scoreless inning in his lone appearance for Atlanta in Tuesday's game against the Angels before being moved off the 26-man active roster.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Back from injured list
Atlanta activated Hernandez (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Hernandez missed the last month of action with right forearm inflammation but is ready to roll after making one scoreless rehab appearance. The righty was handling a high-leverage role before getting hurt but could be eased back into the late innings.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Austin Cox: Brought up from Triple-A
Atlanta recalled Cox from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Cox was optioned to Gwinnett less than a week ago, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club because Atlanta placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old will provide manager Brian Snitker with a fourth left-handed option in the bullpen behind Dylan Lee, Aaron Bummer and Dylan Dodd.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Jurickson Profar: Returns from suspension
Atlanta reinstated Profar (suspension) from the restricted list. He'll start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Atlanta designated Alex Verdugo for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Profar, who should step back in as the club's everyday left fielder after serving his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Despite his long layoff from action, the 32-year-old didn't show any signs of rust during his 13-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, as he slashed .333/.407/.583 with three home runs and an 8:6 K:BB. Profar had batted out of the leadoff spot in Atlanta's first four games of the season before being suspended, but with Ronald Acuna having since returned from the injured list and with Matt Olson thriving of late out of the two hole, Profar is expected to hit in the middle of the lineup moving forward.... See More ... See Less
-
Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Diagnosed with fractured elbow
Atlanta placed Schwellenbach on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a fractured right elbow.
Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Schwellenbach felt sore the day after his last start against the Phillies, and tests revealed that he has a small fracture in his pitching elbow. The right-hander will be shut down for four weeks but hopes to return in September. Given the nature of the injury and where Atlanta is in the standings, it's certainly possible Schwellenbach won't be on a major-league mound again until next season. He's been one of the few bright spots for Atlanta in 2025, collecting a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 108:18 K:BB over 110.2 innings covering 17 starts.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.243
(20th)
|
348
(24th)
|
88
(18th)
|
3.76
(12th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. Sale SP Chris Sale SP
|Ribs
|S. Schwellenbach SP Spencer Schwellenbach SP
|Elbow
|R. Lopez SP Reynaldo Lopez SP
|Shoulder
|A. Smith-Shawver SP A.J. Smith-Shawver SP
|Elbow
|J. Jimenez RP Joe Jimenez RP
|Knee
