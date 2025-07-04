Last Game
- Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
-
-
-
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Finalizing contract buyout
Ayton (calf) is finalizing a contract buyout with the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Ayton being bought out of his contract makes him a free agent once he clears waivers, and he will likely garner interest from around the league as one of the best centers on the market. The 26-year-old big man played in just 40 games last season and did not make an appearance following the All-Star break due to a calf injury, averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.2 minutes per contest.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Team option picked up
The Trail Blazers exercised their $2.22 million team option in Rupert's contract Saturday.
Rupert will return to Portland for a third season after appearing in a career-high 52 regular-season games in 2024-25. The 21-year-old averaged 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per contest last season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Trail Blazers' Andrew Carr: Heads to Portland
Carr agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Carr found his rhythm during his lone season at Kentucky in 2024-25, averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc over 35 games. He projects as a stretch four who brings strong defensive capabilities.... See More ... See Less
-
Trail Blazers' Sean Pedulla: Signs with Portland
Pedulla agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reports.
Pedulla served as the engine for a strong Ole Miss squad in 2024-25, posting averages of 15.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three over 36 games. Though undersized, the guard stands out for his relentless motor and competitive edge.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Trail Blazers' Caleb Love: Signs with Portland
Love is signing with the Trail Blazers on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Love went undrafted following a rollercoaster five-year college career split between North Carolina and Arizona. During the 2024-25 season with the Wildcats, he posted averages of 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three over 37 games. Known for his ability to catch fire as a scorer, Love can also struggle with inconsistency, often falling into shooting slumps that hurt his team. His showing in the NBA Summer League should offer a better sense of how his game translates to the pro level.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Taken by POR at No. 16
Yang was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The pick was technically made by the Grizzlies, who traded the No. 16 pick, a 2028 first-round pick and two second-round picks in exchange for Cedric Coward, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Yang was a late riser in the 2025 Draft cycle after averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-1, 20-year-old is a strong passer who is a quality finisher and capable shooter. He may have some difficulties adapting to NBA spacing on the defensive side, but Yang has plenty of upside if he can put it all together. With Deandre Ayton (calf), Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams (knee) on the roster, Yang has a murky path to minutes in Year 1.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
110.9
(22nd)
|
113.9
(15th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|D. Avdija SF Deni Avdija SF
|Thumb
|S. Sharpe SG Shaedon Sharpe SG
|Knee
|D. Ayton C Deandre Ayton C
|Calf
|J. Grant PF Jerami Grant PF
|Knee
|S. Henderson PG Scoot Henderson PG
|Concussion