Carr agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Carr found his rhythm during his lone season at Kentucky in 2024-25, averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc over 35 games. He projects as a stretch four who brings strong defensive capabilities.