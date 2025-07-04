Last Game
Top Lakers News
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Re-signs with LAL
Hayes agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Hayes will return to Los Angeles for a third straight season. The veteran center will now share the frontcourt with Deandre Ayton (calf), who signed with the team on Wednesday. In 56 games last season, Hayes averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting a career-high 72.2 percent from the field.... See More ... See Less
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Signs with LAL
Ayton (calf) agreed to a two-year, $16.6 million contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.
After a two-year stint with the Blazers, Ayton heads to the Lakers to fill their void at the center position. The veteran big man averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field during the 2024-25 campaign. He probably won't get the post touches he saw in Portland, but he should have more easy dives to the rim where he's fed for easy dunks by Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.... See More ... See Less
Lakers' Adou Thiero: Won't play Summer League
Thiero will not be on the Lakers' Summer League squad while recovering from a knee injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Thiero has been dealing with a knee ailment since his time in Arkansas, and although he's in the final stages of his return-to-play process, he has not yet been given the green light to participate in the Summer League. He's expected to be fully cleared for training camp, which is when he'll look to carve out a role for himself in the Lakers' roster. Thiero was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, 36th overall, after averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 27.5 minutes per game during his final season at Arkansas.... See More ... See Less
Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Joining Lakers on two-year deal
LaRavia (thumb) agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Lakers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
LaRavia has made only six starts in his three-year career in The Association, but he can be a solid contributor off the bench for the right team. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a combined 1.2 steals-plus-blocks across 66 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 while playing for the Grizzlies and Kings. LaRavia missed the final 10 games of the 2024-25 regular season due to a thumb fracture, though there's no timeline regarding whether he'll be ready for training camp in the fall.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
113.4
(19th)
|
112.2
(10th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|D. Finney-Smith PF Dorian Finney-Smith PF
|Ankle