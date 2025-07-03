Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-10-0 • EAST 3-3-0 • EAST 3rd

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys
  • Overall
    7-10-0
  • EAST
    3-3-0
  • EAST
    3rd
Dallas Cowboys
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 7:00 pm ET
@ Los Angeles Rams (10-7-0)
  • SoFi Stadium
Game Preview

NFC East Standings

Team Div Overall
PHI
 5-1-0 14-3-0
WAS
 4-2-0 12-5-0
DAL
 3-3-0 7-10-0
NYG
 0-6-0 3-14-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
LAR
Sat, Aug 9
7:00 pm
vs
BAL
Sat, Aug 16
7:00 pm
vs
ATL
Fri, Aug 22
8:00 pm
NFL+
Regular season
@
PHI
Thu, Sep 4
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
NYG
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
FOX
@
CHI
Sun, Sep 21
4:25 pm
FOX
vs
GB
Sun, Sep 28
8:20 pm
NBC
@
NYJ
Sun, Oct 5
1:00 pm
FOX
@
CAR
Sun, Oct 12
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
WAS
Sun, Oct 19
4:25 pm
FOX
@
DEN
Sun, Oct 26
4:25 pm
vs
ARI
Mon, Nov 3
8:15 pm
ABC
BYE
@
LV
Mon, Nov 17
8:15 pm
ABC
vs
PHI
Sun, Nov 23
4:25 pm
FOX
vs
KC
Thu, Nov 27
4:30 pm
@
DET
Thu, Dec 4
8:15 pm
AMZN
vs
MIN
Sun, Dec 14
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
LAC
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
FOX
@
WAS
Thu, Dec 25
1:00 pm
NFLX
@
NYG
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Top Cowboys News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 100.3
(27th) 		240.7
(11th) 		327.5
(17th)
Def. 137.1
(29th) 		237.9
(21st) 		355.2
(28th)

Injuries

Player Injury
B. Aubrey K Brandon Aubrey K Shoulder
D. Overshown LB DeMarvion Overshown LB Knee - ACL + MCL
D. Prescott QB Dak Prescott QB Hamstring
T. Diggs CB Trevon Diggs CB Knee
M. Bell DB Markquese Bell DB Shoulder
Full Injuries

Cowboys Tickets

@
LAR
Sat, Aug 9 @ 7:00 pm
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
