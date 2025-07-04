Cleveland agreed to an undrafted free-agent contract with the Mavericks on Friday, Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today reports.

Cleveland was a prolific scorer in college for the University of Miami, averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three over 29 games during the 2024-25 season. His off-ball effectiveness will be a key area of evaluation in the Las Vegas Summer League.