Overall 39-43 • WEST 10th

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks
  • Overall
    39-43
  • WEST
    10th
Dallas Mavericks
Last Game
Fri, Apr 18 |
ESPN
@ Memphis Grizzlies (48-34)
  • FedExForum
106
Final
120
Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
HOU
 52-30 6-4 L3
MEM
 48-34 4-6 W1
DAL
 39-43 4-6 L1
SA
 34-48 3-7 W1
NO
 21-61 2-8 L7
Schedule

Regular season
@
LAC
Sat, Apr 5
L 135-104
vs
LAL
Wed, Apr 9
L 112-97
vs
TOR
Fri, Apr 11
W 124-102
@
MEM
Sun, Apr 13
L 132-97
Postseason
@
SAC
Wed, Apr 16
W 120-106
@
MEM
Fri, Apr 18
L 120-106
Top Mavericks News

  • Mavericks' Dante Exum: Agrees to join Dallas

    Rotowire

    Exum agreed to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal with the Mavericks on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

    According to Charania, Exum considered two other contenders in free agency, but he opted to return to Dallas. With Kyrie Irving (knee) expected to be sidelined through January, Exum could have a path to considerable minutes in the backcourt along with a new addition in D'Angelo Russell. Exum, who has struggled to stay healthy, appeared in 20 regular-season games in 2024-25 with averages of 8.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 18.6 minutes per contest.

  • Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Signing with Dallas

    Rotowire

    Russell (ankle) agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Mavericks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    The Mavericks' most significant need for the 2025-26 season was signing a point guard who could start regularly and orchestrate the offense while Kyrie Irving (knee) recovers from a torn ACL, and Russell fits that mold. The veteran floor general appeared in 29 regular-season games (26 starts) for the Nets during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 24.7 minutes per game. He should see plenty of minutes in the Mavericks' backcourt in the opening weeks of the season. However, it's unclear how much usage he'll have, since the Mavericks will likely use Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg as primary offensive initiators at times. Russell ended the 2024-25 season sidelined due to an ankle injury, but he should be completely healthy by the time training camp begins in the fall. His deal also includes a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

  • Mavericks' Matthew Cleveland: Signs with Dallas

    Rotowire

    Cleveland agreed to an undrafted free-agent contract with the Mavericks on Friday, Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today reports.

    Cleveland was a prolific scorer in college for the University of Miami, averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three over 29 games during the 2024-25 season. His off-ball effectiveness will be a key area of evaluation in the Las Vegas Summer League.

  • Mavericks' Miles Kelly: Joining Mavs

    Rotowire

    Kelly agreed to a two-way contract with Dallas on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

    Kelly turned in a solid college resume, finishing out his final season at Auburn by averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 38 appearances. He showed improvement with his touch from downtown after hitting at a clip of 32.1 percent during the 2023-24 season and also got better at the charity stripe, where he hit 90.9 percent of his tries in 2024-25.

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 114.2
(15th) 		115.4
(20th)

Injuries

Player Injury
K. Irving PG Kyrie Irving PG Knee
O. Prosper SF Olivier-Maxence Prosper SF Wrist
Full Injuries