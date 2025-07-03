Next Game
- T-Mobile Park
-
SEA -198, O/U 7.5
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|@
|@
|@
Top Pirates News
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in two runs
Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Wednesday's 5-0 win over St. Louis.
Kiner-Falefa doubled the Pirates' lead in the seventh inning with a two-run single that brought Ke'Bryan Hayes and Tommy Pham home. Kiner-Falefa has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last eight games and has gone 8-for-27 (.296) with one steal and five RBI over that span.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Stays hot at plate
Pham went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.
Pham was responsible for the Pirates' first two runs of the game with RBI singles in the second and seventh innings. The journeyman outfielder has gone 13-for-29 (.448) with two home runs and 13 RBI over his last eight games, which is a stark contrast to his 1-for-16 mini-slump across his prior nine outings.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Blanks Cards across seven frames
Keller (3-10) earned the win against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters in seven scoreless innings.
Keller got off to a shaky start after letting the first three batters he faced on base, but he was able to escape the first frame unscathed. He was lights out after giving up two more baserunners in the third, retiring the last 11 batters he faced before the bullpen came in to complete the shutout and extend the Pittsburgh pitching staff's scoreless streak to 31 innings, per ESPN. Keller has won each of his last two outings after failing to record a win across his previous 15 starts, and he now has a 3.64 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 106.1 innings this season. He's slated to start against the Royals on the road next week.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Drives in pair in win
Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.
Kiner-Falefa came through in a big spot, lining a two-run single in the seventh inning to extend the lead. The hit was his sixth in the past five games, and he continued a productive stretch in which the 30-year-old has gone 8-for-27 (.292) with a triple and five RBI over his last eight contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Fading into reserve role
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The left-handed-hitting Frazier will hit the bench for the Pirates' third straight matchup with a right-hander (Sonny Gray) and appears to have moved back into a utility role. Though he's posted a .762 OPS while batting .306 dating back to May 20, Frazier has been overtaken in left field by Tommy Pham, who offers more power upside with four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles) in his last seven contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Taking back control of left field
Pham will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
For the fourth game in a row, Pham will be included in the lineup against a right-handed starting pitcher (Sonny Gray). Pham appears to have overtaken Adam Frazier as the Pirates' preferred option in left field, with Pham's recent uptick in playing time coming while he's gone 11-for-25 (.440 average) with two home runs, 11 RBI and four runs over his last seven games.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Joey Bart: Sitting again in favor of Davis
Bart is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals.
Even with the Pirates and Cardinals wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, Pittsburgh will go with Henry Davis at catcher for the second day in a row. Since returning from the injured list June 17, Bart has made eight starts to Davis' seven starts, but Davis has started behind the dish in three of the last four contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' David Bednar: Nails down 12th save
Bednar gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Cardinals.
The veteran closer wrapped up a combined shutout begun by Paul Skenes, but Bednar needed 20 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done. His control is beginning to waver again, as he sports a 9:4 K:BB over his last six innings, but Bednar hasn't allowed an earned run since May 23 as he continues a remarkable turnaround from a rough 2024 and a demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis early in 2025. He needs four more saves to become the sixth pitcher in history to collect 100 in a Pirates uniform, but with the trade deadline looming, it's possible he gets dealt away before he reaches that milestone.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Paul Skenes: Runs up pitch count in no-decision
Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Cardinals, allowing five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.
The 23-year-old phenom found himself locked in an unlikely pitchers' duel with Andre Pallante, but Skenes bowed out early after needing 88 pitches (59 strikes) to record his 15 outs. He's failed to last more than five innings in three of his last four starts but has remained effective despite the inefficiency, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through 20 innings over that stretch. Skenes will look for his first win since May 28 in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Titus Dumitru: Sent to Pirates
Atlanta traded Dumitru to the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for Hunter Stratton.
Dumitru has spent the entire 2025 season with Atlanta's High-A affiliate in Rome, where he's slashed .231/.310/.319 through 281 plate appearances. He'll likely remain in High-A ball now that he's with the Pirates.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Plates two runs in victory
Hayes went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 7-0 win against the Cardinals.
The 28-year-old stretched Pittsburgh's lead to 6-0 when he ripped a two-RBI single off St. Louis starter Erick Fedde in the fifth inning. The hit caps a solid June during which Hayes hit .301 (25-for-83) with a homer, three steals, 12 runs scored and 11 RBI in 23 games. Through 311 total plate appearances, the third baseman is slashing .246/.297/.304 with two homers, nine steals, 27 runs scored and 29 RBI.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Slugs first leadoff homer
Horwitz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a two-RBI double in Monday's 7-0 victory over the Cardinals.
The Pittsburgh first baseman launched his first career leadoff homer when he took St. Louis starter Erick Fedde deep on the second pitch. Horwitz then returned in the third to lace a two-RBI double off Fedde to notch his second two-bagger of the season. The former Blue Jay has settled into a strong-side platoon role and is now slashing .258/.324/.383 with two homers, 17 runs scored and 14 RBI across 142 plate appearances in 36 games.... See More ... See Less
-
Pirates' Andrew Heaney: Fires 6.2 scoreless frames in win
Heaney (4-7) picked up the win in Monday's contest versus St. Louis, allowing three hits and one walk over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
The veteran southpaw snapped a streak of two straight outings conceding seven runs and picked up his first win since May 21 against Cincinnati. Heaney did not allow an extra-base hit to the Cardinals lineup, as he notched only his second outing with seven or more Ks across his last 12 starts. Through 93 total innings, Heaney sports a 4.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 71:31 K:BB while yielding 14 homers. The 34-year-old currently lines up to make his next start at Seattle this weekend.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.234
(24th)
|
310
(26th)
|
61
(29th)
|
3.64
(7th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Jones SP Jared Jones SP
|Elbow
|E. Rodriguez 1B Endy Rodriguez 1B
|Elbow
|T. Mayza RP Tim Mayza RP
|Shoulder
|J. Lawrence RP Justin Lawrence RP
|Elbow
|D. Diamond P Derek Diamond P
|Undisclosed
