-
Maple Leafs' Vinni Lettieri: Finds work with Toronto
Lettieri signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Lettieri was able to get into 26 NHL games with the Bruins last season, earning five points, 52 shots on net and 60 hits. The 30-year-old will be in contention for bottom-six minutes with the Maple Leafs. He may spend some time in the AHL with the Marlies, but Lettieri has proven himself a decent depth forward.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Dakota Mermis: Re-ups with two-year deal
Mermis signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with Toronto on Tuesday.
Mermis had one assist, six shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in four NHL regular-season appearances between Toronto and Utah in 2024-25. He also earned seven helpers in 32 regular-season outings for AHL Toronto last campaign. Mermis may occupy a depth spot on the Maple Leafs' roster going into the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Set to join Toronto
Groulx has signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with the Maple Leafs, the team announced Tuesday.
Groulx has a little bit of NHL experience, but none since the 2023-24 season, when he was with the Ducks. For his career, the 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 65 NHL regular-season games. He will likely start this coming season in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Pens one-year pact
Boyd signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Toronto on Tuesday.
Boyd collected 22 goals and 53 points in 63 regular-season contests with AHL Iowa in 2024-25. The 31-year-old forward has 47 tallies and 118 points in 299 NHL regular-season appearances, but he could spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Pezzetta: Gets two-year deal
Pezzetta signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Pezzetta did not record a point with Montreal over 25 regular-season appearances last season but had 73 hits while playing in a minimal role, often serving as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old will bring needed physicality and grit to Toronto's fourth line, but he could be in and out of the lineup in 2025-26 as he was with the Habs last season.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Mikko Kokkonen: Not tendered QO
Kokkonen was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Maple Leafs on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Kokkonen played 50 games with AHL Toronto, picking up 14 points (three goals and 11 assists). The 24-year-old has spent most of his three-year pro career with the Leafs' AHL affiliate, but he will now be looking for a new home for the first time, likely as a minor-league depth addition in a different organization.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg: Will be UFA
Holmberg was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Maple Leafs on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Holmberg's ice time over his three-year career with the Maple Leafs has crept up each year, and he hit a career-high 12:40 per game this past season. He finished the past year with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 68 regular-season games played as a key part of the Maple Leafs' bottom-six. Now an unrestricted free agent, he will likely have no trouble inking a contract with a new team to play a role in an NHL capacity once free agency opens.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Heading to Toronto
Roy was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Golden Knights on Monday in exchange for Mitch Marner, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Roy spent the last six seasons in Vegas, most recently recording 15 goals, 16 assists, 72 hits, 47 blocked shots and 43 PIM over 71 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Marner was rumored to be on his way out of Toronto during the offseason, but the Maple Leafs got a decent return in Roy, who should be in the mix for a top-six role with his new team, though he was often a bottom-six center during his time with the Golden Knights.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz: Inks three-year extension
Lorentz signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with Toronto on Monday.
Lorentz chipped in eight goals, 19 points, 76 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 199 hits across 80 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He will probably occupy a bottom-six role with the Maple Leafs in the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli: Acquired for pick
Maccelli was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Mammoth on Monday in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Maccelli was limited to 18 points in 55 games last season, well off his 2023-24 pace when he produced 57 points in 82 appearances. The 24-year-old winger fell out of favor with the coaching staff in 2024-25, including a 20-game stretch to end the season in which he made just three appearances. With his new team, Maccelli won't be guaranteed ice time, so he'll have to earn a bottom-six role during training camp, though Darren Dreger of TSN reports Toronto could use him in the top six if he finds chemistry with his new teammates.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Locked in with Leafs
Knies signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Knies would have been offer-sheet eligible July 1, so Toronto prioritized getting a long-term contract done with the 22-year-old winger, who broke out for 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 games during the 2024-25 regular season. Knies operated primarily as the top-line left wing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. With Marner likely headed elsewhere this offseason, more of the offensive load could fall on Knies.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Hopkins: Depth option joins Toronto
Hopkins was the 86th overall pick by Toronto in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Hopkins took a significant step forward offensively for OHL Kingston in 2024-25 and still managed just 20 goals and 51 points in 67 regular-season appearances. Generating scoring chances really isn't his game. What Hopkins is known for is his work ethic and competitiveness in all three zones. He's defensively responsible and constantly making correct decisions, both with and without the puck. His speed is somewhere between average to a tick above. Hopkins might develop into a bottom-six option at the NHL level.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Tinus Luc Koblar: Final pick of Round 2
Koblar was the 64th overall pick by Toronto in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A native of Norway, Koblar has represented his home country in multiple international tournaments. On the club side, Koblar has spent the past two years playing in Sweden. In 43 games for Leksands Jr. in 2024-25, Koblar had eight goals and 21 points in 43 regular-season games. He's a big body (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) capable of playing both center and wing. As a late July birthday, Koblar provides a bit extra runway to work with. He'll probably marinate in Europe for the foreseeable future.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Inks four-year extension
Tavares agreed to a four-year, $17.52 million contract with Toronto on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Tavares wanted to remain in Toronto and will do so with a hometown discount as his $4.38 million AAV is well below what he likely could have received on the open market. Tavares had a big year in 2024-25, scoring 38 times while adding 36 assists across 75 regular-season appearances. He was without a point in eight of his last nine playoff games, managing five goals and seven points in 13 postseason contests. Tavares will likely wind up as the second-line center in Toronto, behind Auston Matthews.... See More ... See Less
-
Maple Leafs' Topi Niemela: Signs with SHL team
Niemela signed a one-year contract with SHL Malmo on Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Niemela is a pending restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. The Maple Leafs can retain his NHL rights by giving him a qualifying offer. The 23-year-old defender had two goals and 22 points in 61 regular-season appearances with AHL Toronto in 2024-25 before adding two assists in two playoff outings. Niemela has spent the last two campaigns in the minors and hasn't made his NHL debut yet.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.23
(8th)
|
2.77
(8th)
|
24.8
(10th)
