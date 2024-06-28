The NHL announced the remainder of the winners for some of the sport's biggest awards on Thursday when the 2024 NHL Awards were held on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Many awards were handed out prior to Thursday's show. The Jack Adams Award was given to Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, while the Selke Trophy was awarded to Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov last month.

There were quite a few compelling races for some of the league's top awards. Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon took home his second-career Hart Trophy as the league's MVP. MacKinnon was able to beat out the likes of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid to earn the honor.

The complete list of NHL Awards announcements can be found below:

May 14: Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Winner: Jacob Trouba (D, New York Rangers)

The award is annually given "to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey." The award is chosen by former Rangers great Mark Messier, who obtains suggestions from league personnel. Trouba helped anchor a Rangers team that tallied the most points (114) and wins (55) in franchise history. The Rangers defenseman recorded 22 points (three goals & 19 assists) in 69 regular-season games, while also tallying 191 hits and 183 blocked shots. Trouba was part of a Rangers' penalty-kill that ranked third in the entire league with an 84.5% success rate.

May 15: Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Winner: Connor Ingram (G, Utah)

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player that "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey." Ingram was nearly forced to retire from the sport due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression before he gained help from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program back in 2021. Ingram was then claimed off of waivers by the Arizona Coyotes in October 2022, and has thrived ever since. The veteran netminder racked up a 23-21-3 record, a 2.91 goals-against-average, and a .907 save percentage in 50 regular-season games. Ingram also recorded a league-best six shutouts during the 2023-24 campaign.

May 18: Frank J. Selke Trophy

Winner: Aleksander Barkov (C, Florida Panthers)

The Frank J. Selke Trophy is annually awarded to the forward that "best excels in the defensive aspects of the game." Barkov has now won the Selke Trophy for the second time in his NHL career. It also marks the third time that Barkov has been a finalist for the honor across the last four seasons. He won 57.3% of his 1,100 face-offs during the regular season, while finishing fifth among NHL forwards with a +33 rating. In addition, the Panthers forward also registered 104 hits, while blocking 50 shots over the course of the 2023-24 regular season.

May 22: Jack Adams Award

Winner: Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks)

The Jack Adams Award is annually handed out to the NHL head coach that has "contributed the most to his team's success." Tocchet won the award in just his second season as the Canucks head coach. He became the third Canucks head coach to win the Jack Adams Award along with Pat Quinn (1991-92) and Alain Vigneault (2006-07). Tocchet earned 82 first-place votes in order to earn the honor. The 60-year old led the Canucks to a 50-23-9 (109 points) regular-season record and a Pacific Division title for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign when it was known as the Northwest Division.

May 28: King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Winner: Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders

The King Clancy Trophy is annually awarded to the player that displays leadership qualities both on and off the ice as well as their leadership in the community. Islanders forward Anders Lee earned the honor in 2024 for his work with the Kan Foundation. Lee receives a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice from the NHL for earning the honor.

May 30: Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Winner: Jaccob Slavin, D, Hurricanes

The Lady Byng Trophy is handed out to a player that shows top-level sportsmanship on the ice in a given season. Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin earned the honor for his performance during the 2023-24 season. Slavin tallied 37 points (six goals & 31 assists), while only committing four minor penalties all season.

June 10: Jim Gregory GM of the Year

Winner: Jim Nill, Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars were certainly one of the NHL's most dangerous teams throughout the 2023-24 season, and that's because of the manner in which they were constructed by general manager Jim Nill. After all, the Stars had a mind-boggling eight players that scored at least 20 goals this past season. While many of the team's veteran forwards thrived, 2021 first-round pick Wyatt Johnston continued his ascent with a team-high 32 goals.

June 27: Calder Memorial Trophy

Winner: Connor Bedard, C, Blackhawks

Since the moment that Connor Bedard was selected No. 1 by the Blackhawks last June, it was going to be a surprise if anyone other than Bedard took home this award. Bedard tallied 61 points (22 goals & 39 assists) to pace all rookies with the next closest being Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (47 points). The Blackhawks star did miss time with a broken jaw, but he still proved to be the top rookie throughout the 2023-24 season.

June 27: Hart Memorial Trophy

Winner: Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon ended up being edged out in the points race by Tampa Bay Lightning standout Nikita Kucherov. However, MacKinnon was still able to earn the hardware for the NHL's MVP. MacKinnon tallied a season for the ages as he recorded 140 points (51 goals & 89 assists) during the regular-season. The Avalanche star sent career-highs in both goals and assists, and played like a man possessed throughout the bulk of the season.

June 27: James Norris Memorial Trophy

Winner: Quinn Hughes, D, Canucks

Quinn Hughes became the first player in Canucks history to win the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman. Hughes finished the regular season with a league-high 92 points (17 goals & 75 assists) among defensemen, while also leading the NHL in assists. Hughes has now tallied 204 assists over the past three NHL seasons as he joins Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey as the only NHL defensemen to achieve such a feat.

June 27: Ted Lindsay Award

Winner: Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

It was quite the night for Nathan MacKinnon as he took home both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award. The Ted Lindsay Award honors the league's most outstanding player in a given season. MacKinnon was an absolute freight train racing up and down the ice throughout the 2023-24 campaign and tallied a career-high 140 points when it was all said and done. He's now recorded back-to-back 100-point seasons for the first time in his NHL career.

June 27: Vezina Trophy

Winner: Connor Hellebuyck, G, Jets

Connor Hellebuyck arguably had his best season as an NHL goaltender throughout the regular-season, and was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie for his efforts. Hellebuyck earned the second-most wins (37) behind only Avalanche netminder Alexandar Georgiev, while also tallying a 2.39 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage. The American goaltender also racked up five shutouts, and was one of the league's most impressive goaltenders throughout the 2023-24 season.