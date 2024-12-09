The NHL trade market continues to heat up, and the Colorado Avalanche are making a change at the goaltender position. The Avalanche have acquired veteran netminder Mackenzie Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and other assets.

Blackwood has spent the last two seasons with the Sharks, and has compiled a 6-9-3 record, a 3.00 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage thus far this season. Meanwhile, Georgiev had been with the Avalanche since 2022 when he replaced Darcy Kuemper, who left to sign with the Washington Capitals in free agency that summer.

In addition, the New York Rangers shook up their roster earlier this month when they shipped defenseman Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.

Trouba was named the 28th captain in Rangers history ahead of the 2022-23 season, but it didn't take long for trade speculation to begin. Last offseason, there were murmurs that New York was looking to offload Trouba and his contract, but a deal never materialized.

Now, with the team struggling in recent weeks, general manager Chris Drury opted for change and sent Trouba to the Ducks in exchange for former first-round pick Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The Avalanche and Rangers aren't the only teams that have been active on trade market early in the season. The Minnesota Wild also gave up a nice haul to acquire former No. 6 overall pick David Jiricek from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Jiricek could be another foundational piece on the Minnesota defense, along with Brock Faber.

Keep track of the most notable trades throughout the 2024-25 NHL season right here.

Rangers deal Trouba to Ducks for prospect, pick

After months of trade rumors surrounding Trouba, the Rangers finally traded him to the Anaheim Ducks for Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Trouba had been struggling this season, posting poor five-on-five numbers in the midst of an ugly losing streak.

The Ducks will get a veteran leader on their blue line, and the Rangers shed Trouba's $8 million cap hit while getting a young prospect in Vaakanainen and some extra draft capital.

Wild acquire David Jiricek from Blue Jackets

David Jiricek, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, failed to really carve out a role for himself in Columbus. When the Blue Jackets put him on the trade block, the Minnesota Wild ponied up with a big offer.

The Wild sent defenseman Daemon Hunt, a 2025 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick, and 2027 second-round pick to the Jackets as compensation. That's a big price to pay for an unproven defenseman, but it could be a worthwhile gamble, given Jiricek's pedigree and AHL performance.

Predators deal Phil Tomasino to Penguins

Tomasino was a first-round pick by Nashville in 2019, but he struggled to remain in the lineup on a nightly basis. The Penguins chose to take a shot on the young winger, hoping he could reach his potential and help the team remain in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Predators received a fourth-round pick in return for Tomasino, who had 23 goals and 71 points in 159 games with the franchise.