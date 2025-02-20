Fanatics Sportsbook burst onto the scene in January of 2023 after buying out PointsBet in the United States. While still relatively new, it's become one of the more popular sportsbooks in the industry. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for new users grants up to $100 in No Sweat Bets every day for the first 10 days with the sportsbook.

This honest review will cover how to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and everything else you need to know about betting with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook $1,000 promo code review and details

For new users, Fanatics Sportsbook offers 10 straight days of No Sweat Bets up to $100 each day, totaling up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Interested new users can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, download the app and sign up. No special Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required during registration.

Here are some more details to know about this unique welcome bonus:

This offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users.

Fanatics Sportsbook users must be at least 21 years old.

This offer is not available in New York.

Minimum deposit of $5

New users must apply this promo in their bet slip each day after opting in under Promos.

Minimum odds of – 200 or longer for No Sweat Bets.

Only one wager per day applies to the sign-up promotion.

The 10 days begin the day you register your account.

Wagers must settle as a loss to qualify for bonus bets. Winning bets are paid out in cash.

Bonus bets will equal the amount of the losing wagers up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Winnings are excluded from the bonus bet stake. For example, if a $10 bonus bet is placed at +100 odds and wins, the user earns only the $10 profit. A $10 cash bet on +100 odds that wins would pay out $20.

What is attractive about this offer is that it provides new users the chance to win both cash profits and bonus bets, if the majority of those 10 No Sweat Bets win. For example, if you use this promo on 10 No Sweat Bets of $100 each at +100 odds (even money) and you win six of them, you will have $600 in winnings and $400 in lost wagers for a $200 profit PLUS $400 in bonus bets for the four wagers you lost.

No other sports betting app currently structures a welcome offer in this way, making Fanatics Sportsbook one of the best sportsbook sign-up promos.

How does Fanatics Sportsbook promo compare to other sports betting app bonus offers?

Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook offering multiple No Sweat Bets to new users. Here's how this welcome offer compares to some of the other best sports betting sites.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Types of welcome promos

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is unique across the landscape of the best sports betting promos. Most sportsbooks' No Sweat Bet offers are a one-time chance to win cash profits or get bonus bets back if that first bet loses (also known as first-bet insurance). Fanatics Sportsbook is offering 10 chances at No Sweat Bets, one each day up to $100 for the first 10 days your account is open, maxing out the potential bonus bets back at $1,000.

The most similar type of welcome promo to the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus codes is first-bet insurance. Note that sometimes bet insurance is called a No Sweat Bet. This is what the BetMGM promo code offers. You can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if you lose your first wager at BetMGM.

"Bet and get" sign-up bonuses are the most popular type of welcome promos for DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code. The bet365 promo code above also falls into this category. With these types of welcome offers, place a small bet to receive a large amount of bonus bets. With bet-and-get sportsbook promos, it's important to check if you need to win your first bet in order to receive bonus bets, as you do at FanDuel.

The current Caesars Sportsbook promo is also a bet-and-get offer, but it awards profit boost tokens rather than bonus bets.

Bet-and-get promos allow novice bettors to start sports betting without having to wager hundreds of dollars; however, the amount of bonus bets offered changes for each sportsbook's welcome offer throughout the year.

How to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claim the promo

The sign-up process for Fanatics Sportsbook is relatively simple and can take as little as a few minutes:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and last four digits of your social security number Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $5 and claim the No Sweat Bet promotion Begin placing wagers

How to place a bet on Fanatics Sportsbook

Placing a bet on the Fanatics Sportsbook app is a very simple process. Select the odds that you want to wager on, and it will instantly appear in your bet slip. Once you're on the bet slip screen, you can enter the amount you'd like to wager and add any potential promos or odds boosts in your account. Fanatics Sportsbook will show you what you stand to win with your bet before placing your bet.

It's simple and seamless. After placing a bet, you can find it in your app as a pending bet by clicking the My Bets button at the bottom of the app.

Fanatics Sportsbook promos and bonuses for existing users

Beyond the welcome bonus, Fanatics Sportsbook has promos available daily for existing users. Here's a breakdown of what's available.

FanCash rewards program

The rewards program at Fanatics Sportsbook is FanCash. Every time users place a bet, they accumulate FanCash. FanCash earning rates vary by odds.

Some bets will generate larger contributions to FanCash. For instance, a $100 bet on a long-odds parlay could create a 5% contribution to FanCash, putting $5 in FanCash into the user's reward account.

Here's how much FanCash you will earn based on the odds of your bets:

Odds range Percentage of FanCash earned -110 or shorter Between .01% and 1% of the amount bet Between -109 and +950 Between 1% and 3% of the amount bet Between +951 and +3200 Between 3% and 6% of the amount bet Between +3201 and +7000 Between 6% and 9% of the amount bet Between +7001 and +9000 or longer Between 9% and 10% of the amount bet

FanCash can be put toward bonus bets, which is likely what many users will do with their rewards.

However, Fanatics is also a sports apparel giant. FanCash can be used towards purchases of officially licensed merchandise from the website. That isn't something you'll find in any other rewards program offered by a sportsbook.

Odds boosts

Like many other sportsbooks, Fanatics Sportsbook offers a wide array of odds boost options. Users will often see profit boost or odds boost offers, sometimes applying to wagers only on a specific sport and other times applying to all sports.

For instance, Fanatics Sportsbook has offered a 50% profit boost on an NBA same-game parlay. The user would then need to create a parlay with a minimum of three legs and +300 odds to get access to the offer. The maximum bet on such a boost is $200. If the user wins, they will receive 50% more winnings than they would have with the original odds.

No Sweat Bet tokens

Find these under the Promos tab of the app when offered and be sure to opt in before placing a bet. With No Sweat Bets, existing users can place a wager and get a bonus bet back if it loses.

Fanatics Sportsbook user experience

Fanatics Sportsbook does not have a desktop website, so the mobile app is the only place users will be able to place wagers. While the lack of a functional website is a negative, the app is reliable and relatively easy to navigate and operate. There is little to no lag when switching in and out of different sections of the sportsbook.

Sportsbook app design

On the home screen, users will be able to see their account balance, any promotional offers, their FanCash balance, some of the featured bets of the day and a tab to track any bets that have already been placed. Promos are front-and-center on the home screen, with their own button in the top-left corner.

This layout will look familiar to users who have experience with other sports betting apps. Even if you're a novice bettor, it's easy to navigate.

Sports and betting markets available to bet on Fanatics Sportsbook

Sport Bet types Baseball Money lines, point spreads (run lines), totals, futures, props Basketball Money lines, point spreads, totals, futures, props Boxing Money lines, money line three-way, method of victory, round betting, go the distance Cycling Winner, futures Darts Money lines, match betting, legs, correct score, 180s Football Money lines, totals, point spreads, futures, props, novelty bets Golf Futures, head-to-heads, props Hockey Money lines, totals, point spreads (puck lines), futures, props MMA Money lines, futures, winning method, round totals NASCAR Futures, winner, placing, specials, finishing position Rugby Union Money lines, point spreads, futures, margins, three-way, props Soccer Money lines, goal spreads, totals, props, futures Table Tennis Winner, set betting, correct score, total match games, money lines, futures, totals Tennis Winner, set betting, correct score, total match games, money lines, futures, totals

Quality of odds

Overall, Fanatics Sportsbook odds are fair compared to what other sportsbooks post. As always, we recommend shopping for the best prices and having multiple sportsbook accounts, as it's one of the easiest strategies in sports betting.

More specifically, Fanatics Sportsbook doesn't offer the same variety of prop bets as DraftKings or FanDuel. With spreads and totals, it also doesn't offer as much flexibility for alternate lines as the other books do.

Key betting features

When looking to place a wager on a specific game, users can simply tap their desired matchup, and clearly labeled odds will be front and center. The variety of betting options on individual games is also up to the industry standard with plenty of same-game parlay options.

Parlays and same-game parlays

One of the main features of the app is same-game parlay building. To build one, users simply need to tap their desired matchup and hit the "SGP" tab near the top of the page. Boosts are often offered in association with same game parlays.

Users hoping to build a parlay or same-game parlay will be able to do so with relative ease as any odds you click to move into your bet slip will automatically be added to a parlay option. Some odds are not available to be added to parlays, and in those cases, it will be noted in your bet slip.

Additionally, Fanatics Sportsbook also allows users to see "trending" parlays that other users have placed, as well as exactly how many users have submitted that wager.

Live/In-game betting

Live betting is another one of the main offerings from Fanatics Sportsbook, and the home screen offers a "Live" tab at the bottom, which lets the user know how many live events are eligible for betting at any given time.

Early cash-out

Fanatics Sportsbook also offers early cash-out, which is a common practice in the industry. Users can immediately get their stake back after placing a wager if they made a mistake, or they can take an early cash-out when offered by the sportsbook when the event is live.

Live streaming of games

Fanatics Sportsbook users can live stream certain games to follow along with their wagers. This isn't offered for all matchups, but users can access it for bigger markets like some NFL games.

Alternate lines

For any users looking to take an alternate line, there will sometimes be a slider function when you click into a game, which will allow users to adjust the spread to their liking with the swipe of a finger.

Lightning bets

Another unique feature is the "Lightning Bet" tab for individual matchups. These offer wagers for bite-size portions of the game. For instance, Fanatics Sportsbook might offer NBA wagers like "Two or More 3-Point FGs Scored in the First Three Minutes."

How to track your bets on Fanatics Sportsbook

All of your bets will appear in the "My Bets" tab at the bottom of the app. When the game you bet on has not started, you can find it in the Open tab.

When the game you bet on is in progress, your pending wagers will be in the Live tab.

When the event related to your bet is over and the sportsbook trading team has graded it, you can find it in the Settled tab.

Fanatics Sportsbook customer support

Fanatics Sportsbook offers two ways to connect with customer support. One is a 24/7 live chat feature, and the other is through the support@betfanatics.com email address. Unfortunately, there is no way to contact Fanatics Sportsbook via phone.

The 24/7 live chat feature is not very easy to find. Users must go to their account page, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click a hyperlinked "here" in the customer support section. Additionally, users must navigate an automated menu when first interacting with the live chat. These menus don't always lead directly to a specific answer. To speak with a live agent instead of a chatbot, request one.

The customer support Fanatics Sportsbook offers is satisfactory but not exceptional. Honestly, it's similar to most other sportsbooks. You tend to get your question answered in the live chat once you connect with a live agent, but if your question is specific to your account, it can be annoying having to go through the chatbot first to get to an agent. If that doesn't sound like fun, email might be the preferred option.

Fanatics Sportsbook responsible gaming tools

Fanatics Sportsbook users can responsibly keep track of their betting habits on the app. Click on the profile icon in the sportsbook app and you will find a large Responsible gaming section with a "Before you bet, have a plan" banner. That banner allows you to set all kinds of limits:

Wager limits: time-based wager limits

Single wager limits: maximum amounts per single wager

Deposit limits: time-based deposit limits

Session time limits: daily session time limits

If you click on the "all responsible gaming" option under your profile, additional options for RG best practices are available:

Reality checks: get reminders on time spent in the app

Timeouts: take a break from betting

Self-exclusion: exclude yourself from betting permanently

Restrict deposit methods: choose methods you do not want funding your account

The problem gambling resources area in the app also provides the number to get help. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER if you believe you or someone you know may have a gambling problem.

Fanatics Sportsbook banking options

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a handful of different ways in which to deposit and withdraw money.

Deposit methods

Credit card deposits are not accepted at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Popular Methods Fees Process time Min. deposit Online banking via Trustly None Instant $10 Debit card None Instant $10 PayPal None Instant $10 Venmo None Instant $10 Apple Pay None Instant $10 Other deposit methods





Paysafe (cash at retail) Varies (see Paysafe terms and conditions) Up to 24 hours $10 Wire transfer Bank fees may apply; no FanDuel fee Up to 24 hours $5000

Withdrawals methods

The minimum withdrawal is $1. To use any withdrawal method, users must first deposit with that same method. This is standard protocol across regulated sportsbooks.

Withdrawal Method fees Maximum withdrawal Process time Online banking via Trustly None N/A Instant Debit card None Visa: $100K per day, $250K per week, $500K per month; Mastercard $50K per month Less than 24 hours PayPal None N/A Less than 2 hours Venmo None N/A Less than 2 hours Paper check No N/A 7-10 business days

How fast are Fanatics Sportsbook withdrawals?

Based on our experience, the e-wallet withdrawals are the fastest in the industry. We've never waited more than a few minutes to get any payout from Fanatics Sportsbook, and somehow they're even faster than the speedy DraftKings.

Compared to BetMGM and even FanDuel, Fanatics Sportsbook is at warp speed with these withdrawals. Other than PayPal and Venmo, Online Banking transfers are available instantly, while paper checks may take 7-10 business days.

Fanatics Sportsbook review: Final verdict

Fanatics Sportsbook may have been late to the sports betting party in the United States, after acquiring its licenses from PointsBet, but it has made up for lost time with one of the best sportsbook promo codes and welcome bonuses on the market.

It has also designed a FanCash rewards program that is the No. 1 loyalty program of any sportsbook in the country, in our opinion. You simply earn bonus bets faster at Fanatics Sportsbook than any other sports betting site or app.

Add pretty consistent promos for existing users, and Fanatics Sportsbook should definitely be one of the sportsbook accounts users include when looking to place a bet and/or find the best odds.

Honest feedback on how Fanatics Sportsbook can improve

Beef up same-game parlay catalogs to offer more options. Fanatics Sportsbook is behind FanDuel and DraftKings in a variety of bets available for SGPs.

Allow more optionality when redeeming FanCash for bonus bets. Once you redeem FanCash for a bonus bet, that bonus bet amount cannot be split up and must be used all at once. Make it more like FanDuel, which allows bonus bet amounts to be used however the user wants.

Fanatics Sportsbook FAQ

Is there a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code?

As of right now, there is no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. You can still claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus without using a promo code.

What is the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer?

The Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer provides all new customers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets spread across 10 days. You can bet $100+ on each of the 10 days and get your first bet matched up to $100. So, if you do this for 10 consecutive days, you'll get $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

Where is Fanatics Sportsbook legal?

Right now, you can bet on your favorite sporting events and leagues at Fanatics Sportsbook in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

What is FanCash?

FanCash is Fanatics Sportsbook's loyalty program. You earn FanCash with every bet you settle at the sportsbook, with contribution rates varying by bet type. FanCash can be converted into bonus bets at Fanatics Sportsbook, cash that can be immediately withdrawn or used to purchase officially licensed league merchandise from Fanatics.

Does Fanatics Sportsbook offer live streaming of events?

Fanatics Sportsbook does have full capabilities to offer live streaming of sporting events. You can typically watch the action from prominent sports markets, but Fanatics Sportsbook offers some smaller markets, too. Tap the live streaming icon next to a game in the live betting menu to watch it live.

Is Fanatics Sportsbook reliable?

Fanatics Sportsbook is a reliable online sports betting site fully regulated in the U.S. to provide a fair gambling experience.

Can I bet on the NFL and NBA at Fanatics Sportsbook?

Yes, you can bet on the NFL and NBA at Fanatics Sportsbook. The markets for both leagues are extensive, including pre-game odds and lines along with player and game props. There are plenty of other sports and leagues with as comprehensive markets as the NFL and NBA at Fanatics Sportsbook, like MLB, UFC and NHL.

How do I withdraw my winnings from Fanatics Sportsbook?

Withdrawing your winnings out of Fanatics Sportsbook is extremely easy to do. You can venture over to the top right of the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app at any time to initiate a withdrawal. You can pick your withdrawal method and the amount you wish to withdraw within this section. You can expect your withdrawal to take at least a couple of business days to be completed.