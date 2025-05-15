North Carolina sportsbooks opened online in 2024, when the Tar Heel State became one of the most recent to legalize sports betting. North Carolina sportsbook apps have been offering sportsbook promos in NC ever since, with thousands of dollars in bonus offers available to new users. Here is a guide on how to bet on sports at NC sportsbooks.

Best North Carolina sports betting apps and promos

For those interested in exploring NC sports betting apps, here is a brief breakdown of the best North Carolina sportsbook promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code in NC

Originally a daily fantasy company, DraftKings has evolved into one of the most popular sports betting apps in America. DraftKings offers new users a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly promo to new users in North Carolina. No special DraftKings promo code is required. Just click the link in the table above to get started.

In order to unlock this DraftKings NC promo, a minimum deposit of $5 is required. The bonus bets will expire after seven days if they're not used. The app offers an intuitive interface and extensive same-game parlay options for bettors, as well as no-sweat bets that enhance the user experience.

DraftKings Sportsbook's top features:

Attractive $200 sign-up bonus, even if your first $5 bet loses

Daily sports betting promos

Shared wallet with DraftKings DFS app

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code in NC

FanDuel is the most popular online sportsbook in the U.S. by market share. The app is very well-reputed and offers an easy-to-navigate interface. It also has one of the best NC sportsbook promos for new users. No special FanDuel promo code is required at sign-up to get started.

Those interested can click the link in the table above to unlock a bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.

Any odds are allowed for the first bet in hopes of scoring the bonus bets. Bettors must utilize all of their bonus bets before they expire after seven days.

FanDuel Sportsbook's top features:

Most bonus bets of any bet-and-get welcome bonus

Daily promotions and odds boosts

Multiple fast withdrawal options

Caesars Sportsbook promo code in NC

The latest Caesars NC promo code is CBSDYW. Interested new users can unlock 10 100% profit boosts after placing an initial wager of $1 or more. The profit boosts expire after 14 days. The maximum wager for the 100% profit boost tokens is $25. The maximum additional winnings per token is $2,500. To claim, click the link in the table above and register for a new account using CBSDYW as the promo code in North Carolina.

The Caesars Sportsbook app is reliable and offers new promos for existing users every week. Caesars Rewards allows users to earn points that can be redeemed for various rewards, making it a top choice among North Carolina sportsbooks.

Caesars Sportsbook's top features

Only sportsbook offering 100% profit boosts for welcome bonus

Caesars Rewards lets you turn points into bonus bets

Sweepstakes for huge Caesars prizes throughout the year

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code in NC

New users can use the latest BetMGM NC promo code CBSSPORTS to snag up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first wager loses. If your initial bet wins, you will get paid in cash like any other bet. Just click the link in the table above if interested in signing up and use that bonus code to get started at one of the best NC sports betting apps.

The minimum deposit for this particular promo code is $10, and any bonus bets expire after seven days. The app offers among the most daily promos compared to other North Carolina sportsbooks.

BetMGM Sportsbook's top features:

Biggest maximum dollar value welcome bonus

BetMGM Rewards links to MGM Rewards for discounted stays at resorts and hotels

Among the leaders in daily promos across NC sportsbooks

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in NC

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in North Carolina offers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. No special NC sportsbook promo code is required during registration. If interested, just click the link in the table at the top of this page.

The welcome bonus works as follows:

Up to a $100 No Sweat Bet each of the first 10 days the account is open for a maximum potential value of $1,000 in No Sweat Bets.

Users have to opt in each day to be eligible. Find it under the Promos tab.

If any no-sweat bet loses, the bettor will receive a bonus bet of the same value up to $100.

Fanatics Sportsbook provides an outstanding FanCash Rewards program that earns a percentage back on every bet, with longer odds earning more FanCash back. That FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets or used towards fan gear or memorabilia in Fanatics online stores. The app itself is well organized and reliable.

Fanatics Sportsbook's top features:

Strong welcome bonus opens chance for both cash winning and bonus bets

FanCash Rewards program

Competitive odds in various sports

bet365 Sportsbook promo code in NC

A recent entrant into the American market, bet365 first gained popularity in Europe. The app is easy to use despite an incredibly large library of betting options. Similar to DraftKings and FanDuel, its welcome bonus is a bet-and-get offer. Those interested can click the link in the table at the top of this page and register with bet365 NC promo code CBSBET365.

New users will score $150 in bonus bets with a minimum first bet of $5. The bonus bets hit new users' accounts after the first bet settles, regardless of whether that initial wager wins or loses. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

bet365 Sportsbook's top features:

No brainer sign-up bonus to score $150 in bonus bets

Daily promos include more bet-and-get offers than other sportsbooks

Only sportsbook to offer Each Way betting in sports like golf, racing, and championship futures

Betting on North Carolina sports teams

North Carolina is home to an abundance of teams, both professional and collegiate. North Carolina is also an epicenter for NASCAR fans, with tracks surrounding the sport's industrial hub in the greater Charlotte area.

North Carolina Tar Heels

UNC is one of the blue bloods in college basketball, with fans expecting elite results year in and year out in the ACC and NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels have won six national championships in college basketball, most recently in 2022. It has been to an astounding 22 Final Fours.

In football, the program received a jolt of enthusiasm with the hiring of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick. UNC has not won the ACC in football since 1980. The Tar Heels last won 10 games in a season in 2015, when they finished 11-3 on the season with a No. 15 final ranking in the AP poll.

Duke Blue Devils

Duke is UNC's bitter Tobacco Road rival and is one behind in national championships with five. The most recent came in 2015. It is not too far behind North Carolina either in total Final Four appearances with 18.

In football, Duke has not won an ACC Championship since 1989. The Blue Devils last won 10 games in 2013, with a 10-4 record and final AP poll ranking of 23rd.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1995 and managed to make quite an impact on the league in a short period of time. Though they have had an up-and-down history and have fallen on hard times since owner David Tepper took over the franchise in 2018, the Panthers have been to the NFC Championship Game on four occasions and played in two Super Bowls at the end of the 2003 and 2015 seasons.

The Panthers have also had many great players, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Sam Mills and Julius Peppers, along with other all-time greats like Steve Smith, Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davi,s and more.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes came to be in 1997 when the Hartford Whalers rebranded following their move to Raleigh. After first making the Stanley Cup Finals in 2002, the Hurricanes would win it all in 2006 to give the Carolinas their first professional sports championship, which remains the region's only pro title as of 2025.

The Canes have been a perennial playoff team since 2018-19, and they have gotten close to getting back to the Stanley Cup Finals with two appearances in the conference finals in the last six seasons.

Facts and figures of legalized sports betting in North Carolina

Take a glance at some key figures and facts pertaining to legal sports betting apps in North Carolina:

Year legal online sports betting began in MA 2024 Number of sportsbooks operating 8 Minimum NC betting age 21 Betting regulator in NC North Carolina State Lottery Commission

In March 2025, the North Carolina lottery commission reported that over $6.8 billion in bets on sports were made during the first year of online sports betting in North Carolina (March 2024 through February 2025).

Here is a look at some of the recent revenue data generated from NC sports betting for FY 2025:

Fiscal Year 2025 Handle Gross Wagering Revenue Estimated Tax Proceeds July 2024-March 2025 (FY 2025) $5.06 billion $476.8 million $85.8 million March 2025 (biggest month by handle) $685 million $38.1 million $6.87 million November 2024 (biggest month by revenue) $658 million $78 million $14 million

How tax dollars generated from North Carolina sportsbooks are used:

The N.C. General Assembly, via N.C. Gen. Stat. §105-113.128, directed that the tax proceeds from gross sports wagering revenue will be allocated to benefit the state as follows:

$2 million annually to the Department of Health and Human Services for gambling addiction education and treatment programs.

$1 million annually to North Carolina Amateur Sports to expand opportunities in youth sports.

Up to $300,000 annually to collegiate athletic departments at 13 state universities

$1 million annually to the North Carolina Youth Outdoor Engagement Commission for grants of up to $5,000 per team or group, per county, to help cover the cost of travel to in-state or out-of-state sporting events and grants of up to $25,000 to attract amateur state, regional, area, and national sporting events, tournaments, and programs.

Certain reimbursements to the N.C. State Lottery Commission and the N.C. Department of Revenue for expenses incurred to implement and administer the new law.

Of any remaining proceeds:

20% will be distributed evenly among the 13 state universities to support collegiate athletic departments.

30% to a new North Carolina Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund to foster job creation and investment in the state.

50% to the state's General Fund.

Responsible gambling in North Carolina

While sports betting can be an enjoyable pastime and even reward significant cash winnings, it can also be an addictive and destructive force if not done responsibly. Thankfully, North Carolina has a system in place to assist those who may be struggling with addiction and problem gambling.

Those struggling with a gambling problem in North Carolina can seek help by calling the North Carolina Problem Gambling Hotline at 877-718-5543, by texting the phrase 'morethanagamenc' to 53342, or by visiting morethanagame.nc.gov

North Carolina sports betting FAQ

Do I need to be a resident in order to bet in North Carolina?

Users do not need to be residents of North Carolina to place a wager, as they can place a bet in North Carolina as long as they are physically within the state borders.

Which sports can I bet on in North Carolina?

Users in North Carolina can bet on major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL as well as other sports including golf, boxing, motorsports (NASCAR, F1, IndyCar, etc.) and more. North Carolina users are also permitted to bet on in-state college sports, eSports, amateur sports, and any other event approved by the North Carolina State Lottery Commission.

Users in North Carolina are not permitted to bet on youth sports events, injuries or penalties in sports events, outcomes of disciplinary proceedings and/or replay reviews, or politics.

How old do I have to be to bet on sports in North Carolina?

You must be 21 or older to bet on sports in North Carolina.

How many online sportsbooks are in North Carolina?

There are currently eight live online sportsbooks in North Carolina, with the potential for several more in years to come. There are also plans for retail commercial sportsbooks at major sports facilities across the state, including Bank of America Stadium, PNC Arena, Charlotte Motor Speedway and more.

What betting markets are available in North Carolina?

Most betting markets are available in North Carolina, with the North Carolina State Lottery Commission maintaining a Sports Wagering Catalog listing all approved sporting events and wagers in the state.

Is mobile betting available in North Carolina?

Mobile betting is available in North Carolina, and it has become one of the most popular methods of betting within the state along with physical retail sportsbooks.