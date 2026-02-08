Kalshi is a prediction market app and site that allows users to buy positions and trade on the outcomes of events, including sports. The Kalshi app allows users to purchase commodity-market-like contracts, in which users make predictions across various categories. It is regulated at the federal level by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is currently available in all 50 states (although sports markets may not be available in some states).

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Bonus Offer $10 cash bonus after your first $10 in trades
States Kalshi is Available All 50 states*, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories* *Certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions.
Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates
Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo

Download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $10 in contracts for the $10 bonus to then be applied to their account.

How to play on the Kalshi app

The Kalshi app offers dozens of markets ranging from politics to pop culture to science. In regard to the sports sector, Kalshi offers contracts on all of the popular leagues, including NFL, NBA, NCAA football and basketball, MLB, NHL, UFC and European soccer leagues. Users can trade on live sporting events in addition to upcoming events, and even longer-term events, like championships and awards. In sports markets for games, the most popular prediction contract is picking which team will win a game.

Kalshi offers trading on the outcome of sporting events. The "trading" originates from commodities or event-related trading, but in the case of sports markets, sports trading is tied to the outcome of real-world sporting events, such as matches and games. By picking either option in a sporting event, users buy an event contract related to that pick, which is then settled upon the conclusion of the event.

Kalshi lists a price next to the event that correlates directly with the probability of it happening. For example, let's say Buffalo is priced at $0.39 per share on Kalshi to win a game vs. Los Angeles. If Buffalo wins, each share is paid out at $1. The price is implying Buffalo has a 39% probability to win. Therefore, if someone were to make a trade for 100 shares of Buffalo at this price, it would cost $39, and if Buffalo wins, Kalshi pays out $100 back to the account for those shares.

You can also string together multiple trades in what Kalshi calls a combo, which lowers the probability of a correct prediction but increases the potential payout for a correct prediction. However, Kalshi currently only offers combos for pro football and pro basketball events.

With trading on Kalshi, there are no hidden fees in the trading process. Before submitting and finalizing a purchase of contracts, users click a Review button. From there, Kalshi reviews how many dollars are being invested, at what price, and the payout if your prediction is correct.

The only fees to be aware of are during the deposit/withdrawal phase. Kalshi charges a 2% fee for debit card and Google Pay deposits and withdrawals. Connecting an account via online banking transfer has no fees, however.

Kalshi app review: User experience

The Kalshi app is simple to use and navigate from market to market. All of the popular markets are listed at the very top of the app, and they can be personally tailored to each user, so that they first see what markets they are most interested in. The sub-markets (i.e. NFL/NBA/NHL under the Sports market) are then listed out in a similar fashion so a user can quickly find whatever they are looking for.

The side menu provides access to various points of interest within the app, from the user's account, to their app settings to referral opportunities to FAQ. There is also a search bar on the home screen which can be used for two options. One is to search for specific markets/events, while the other is to search for other user profiles. Thus, there's also a social aspect to the app.

Kalshi app ratings (as of February 2026)

Kalshi App Ratings Rating Number of Reviews Apple App Store 4.7 out of 5 stars 36,000 ratings Google Play Store 4.5 out of 5 stars 6,000 reviews

Kalshi customer support

To reach customer support within the app, a user should follow these steps:

Tap the hamburger menu icon Select "Kalshi Support" at the bottom of the left-side menu Tap "Your support chats" Start a new chat with the support team, or you can also view your active chats

You can also email support@kalshi.com for further help. Per Kalshi, all support team members are U.S.-based and human.

Kalshi banking methods

Deposit Method Daily Maximum Fees Processing Time Debit card $2,500 2% processing fee Within 30 minutes Bank transfer $10,000 No fee 2-4 business days Wire transfer $1,000 minimum; no maximum Bank fees apply Same business day or the next Crypto transfer $500,000 Variable fees Within 30 minutes

Kalshi responsible trading tools

Kalshi provides numerous tools to help users with responsible trading, including:

Trading break: This allows users to temporarily restrict trading activities for one day or more.

Voluntary self-exclusion: Users can restrict their own access to Kalshi markets in order to limit potential losses. Users are able to stipulate how long of a term they exclude themselves from trading.

Personalized funding cap: This sets a maximum amount a user can deposit through Kalshi each month. Users are also able to adjust their funding cap amount or extend the term in which it is in place.

Kalshi promos and bonuses for existing users

Kalshi app review: Big takeaways after reviewing the Kalshi app

The Kalshi promo offer is underwhelming with just a $10 bonus.

With markets regulated under the CFTC, which is under the jurisdiction of the federal government, Kalshi must comply with those laws. Unlike sports betting, which differs from state-to-state and is controlled by state governments, there is uniformity across the nation on most markets, with Kalshi and prediction markets being federally regulated. Certain markets may not be available in all 50 states.

In terms of the app, making deposits and withdrawals, Kalshi also makes users feel comfortable, as there are numerous steps to enhance safety with transactions. Banking methods such as debit cards, Apple/Google Pay, wire transfers and even crypto transfers are allowed. However, services like PayPal and Venmo are not yet supported.

Additionally, one should note that Kalshi has open trading markets 24 hours a day, 6 days a week. It is open for 22 hours on Thursdays, as due to site maintenance, one can not trade from 3 to 5 a.m. ET.

With customer support, Kalshi offers a help center that goes into detail on various topics such as different markets, banking methods, tax forms and account information. There is also a Kalshi support email that users can reach out to, and the company says the support team is "US-based and human." Also, there is in-app customer support via a chat feature where you can upload files should as screenshots for further assistance. I did not see anywhere for phone or text support though.

Kalshi FAQ

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a prediction market where users trade contracts on event outcomes. For sports markets, these outcomes could be who wins a game, how many points they score, who wins an award, etc. Users can buy contracts, with each share paying out $1 for correct outcomes. Prices per share on Kalshi markets range from $0.00-$1.00.

Is Kalshi betting?

No, Kalshi is not betting, nor is it a sportsbook. It is a prediction market; users can buy and trade on contracts. Kalshi sets prices that can fluctuate based on user interest, which is very different than a sportsbook trading team having full authority on whether to change odds or not. What also makes Kalshi differ from sportsbooks is that several non-sports markets are available to trade on, such as economics, politics and weather.How does Kalshi work?

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.