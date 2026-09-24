The 2026 WNBA season has been historic, on and off the court. It launched on the heels of a contentious and extended labor battle that resulted in a historic raise for the players (the salary cap increased from $1.5 million in 2025 to $7 million in 2026), a condensed and chaotic offseason, the introduction of two new expansion teams and a slew of exciting rookies -- one of which, Olivia Miles, has already proven to be a generational talent.

During five months of play this year, Kelsey Mitchell broke A'ja Wilson's single-season points record, Miles broke Caitlin Clark's rookie scoring record, Clark became the first player in WNBA history with a 40-point, 10-assist game, Angel Reese broke the single-game rebounding record with 26 and Marina Mabrey merely tied the single-game scoring record with 53 points. It has been electric from start to finish.

And now the playoffs are arriving.

The playoff field of eight teams is set, and every seed will be finalized on Thursday, the final night of the regular season. Fans don't have to wait long for the postseason, either. The best-of-three first round tips off Sunday with a quartet of Game 1s.

The WNBA does not separate teams by conferences for the playoffs, it merely features the top eight squads from across the league. In the first round, the higher seed hosts the first game, the lower seed hosts the second game and then the higher seed hosts the decider, if necessary. The second round is best-of-five and the Finals will be a best-of-seven series for just the second time in league history.



Here's how you can follow what is sure to be a thrilling month of hoops.

2026 WNBA playoff bracket

Bracket is entering play on Sept. 24 and is not yet final.

Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

2026 WNBA playoff schedule

First round

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 1: No. 1 Lynx vs. No. 8 Liberty, TBD

Game 1: No. 2 Valkyries/Aces vs. No. 7 Wings, TBD

Game 1: No. 3 Valkyries/Aces vs. No. 6 Fever/Mystics, TBD

Game 1: No. 4 Dream vs. No. 5 Fever/Mystics, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, USA/fubo

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, Prime

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, ESPN/fubo

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, ESPN/fubo

Thursday, Oct. 1

Game 3*: TBD vs. TBD, ESPN/fubo

Game 3*: TBD vs. TBD, USA/fubo

Friday, Oct. 2

Game 3*: TBD vs. TBD, ESPN2/fubo

Game 3*: TBD vs. TBD, Prime

Semifinals

Sunday, Oct. 4

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, NBC/fubo

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, ABC/fubo

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, ESPN/fubo

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, NBCSN

Friday, Oct. 9

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, NBCSN

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, ESPN2/fubo

Sunday, Oct. 11

Game 4*: TBD vs. TBD, NBC/fubo

Game 4*: TBD vs. TBD, ABC/fubo

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD, ESPN/fubo

Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD, NBCSN

WNBA Finals

Saturday, Oct. 17

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET | NBC/fubo

Monday, Oct. 19

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET | USA/fubo

Thursday, Oct. 22

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET | USA/fubo

Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m. ET | NBC/fubo

Monday, Oct. 26

Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET | USA/fubo

Thursday, Oct. 29

Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET | USA/fubo

Saturday, Oct. 31

Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET | USA/fubo

* - denotes if necessary