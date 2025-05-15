We'll take a look at Underdog Fantasy, and how new users can sign up using the latest Underdog promo code to receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash to play daily fantasy sports.

Underdog Fantasy promo code for May 2025: Up to $1,000 in bonus credits

Underdog is offering a deposit match promotion, meaning new users who make a deposit will get a 50% match in credit. There's a minimum deposit of $10 for users to be eligible for this offer. Underdog is giving credits equal to 50% of the first deposit, meaning a user would have to deposit at least $2,000 to receive the full $1,000 in bonus credits being offered.

Here's how those interested can take advantage of the offer using the Underdog promo code "CBSSPORTS."

Underdog Fantasy Promo Code UDPROMO Underdog Fantasy Bonus Offer Up to $1,000 in promo credits Underdog Fantasy Sign-up Link Click here Underdog Fantasy Legal States AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY Underdog Fantasy Deposit Methods PayPal, Apple Bay, Online Banking, Credit/Debit Cards Terms and Conditions New users only, must be of legal age in a state where Underdog operates Promo Code Last Verified May 2025

Underdog Fantasy minimum age terms and conditions

New users in a state where Underdog legally operates are eligible for the Underdog Fantasy promo. In most states, the minimum age is 18. However, there are some differences by state. Users must be at least 19 in Alabama and Nebraska, while the legal age for certain games in Colorado is also 19. Users must be at least 21 in Arizona or Massachusetts to use Underdog Fantasy.

How to sign up for the Underdog promo code

Click on "Claim Bonus" in the above link to access the latest Underdog promo code Click "sign up" to be redirected to Underdog's main page, then click "sign up" again. Enter all your information and the promo code, which should be filled in automatically. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Underdog legally operates. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using an accepted payment method

It's important to recognize that Underdog isn't the only fantasy sports operator in the market. Here's how Underdog compares to another top DFS brand, Sleeper.

DFS App Bonus Offer Promo Code Underdog Fantasy Up to $1,000 in bonus credits UDPROMO Sleeper Play $5, Get $55 None required

While Underdog offers more bonus cash overall, it requires the user to make a bigger investment upfront. The Sleeper promo provides a more accessible offer, where new users can receive $55 in bonuses with a minimum entry of just $5. In comparison, Underdog's 50% deposit match means a user would need to deposit $110 to receive the same $55 in bonus credits.

How to play on the Underdog Fantasy App

Although Underdog Fantasy operates in 41 states, including Washington, D.C., and all Canadian provinces excluding Ontario, not all users have access to the same type of contests. There are three categories of games on Underdog: Pick 'Em, Champions and Drafts. Make sure you know which contests are available in your state.

Pick 'Em

Pick'Em does not operate in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Underdog has a concept called Rivals, which pits two players against one another in a particular statistical category with an adjustment for one player. For example, a Rivals contest may show LeBron James (+2.5) vs. Kevin Durant points. James would win the contest if he scores the same amount, more, or two fewer points than Durant. Durant would win if he scored at least three more points than James. There are some contests that won't have an adjustment, such as Connor McDavid vs. Alex Ovechkin goals scored. The contest would be ruled as a tie/void if neither player scores.

One interesting feature at Underdog is Flex payouts. As users add more legs to their entries, they get higher payout multipliers. However, depending on the number of legs, it is possible for a user to still get paid out with a few incorrect picks. If any leg has a Tie/Void ruling, the entire entry gets moved down to the next eligible entry slot. For example, if a user has a 5-leg entry and one leg is a tie/void, Underdog will now follow a payout structure for a 4-leg entry. A full list of payout multipliers and accepted errors for different entries is available here.

Champions

Champions is available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.

In Champions contests, users create a roster ranging from 2 to 8 players. For each player, the user will select either "Higher" or "Lower" on a particular stat category for that player. For example, LeBron James may have a points category set at 25.5, and users with James on their roster will have to predict whether he scores more or less than 25.5 points. Users do this for each player on the roster, and their entry is submitted into a tournament with other participants. Each correct selection earns the user Champions Points. The entry with the most Champions Points wins the contest, and there's a detailed payout structure for users depending on how they perform relative to every participant in the tournament.

There are some restrictions for Champions contests. Each roster must have at least two players, and they must come from two different teams. Each entry must have at least two active picks to be graded as a win or loss. Each player can be used only once in an entry. For example, a user cannot make a selection on "LeBron James points" and "LeBron James rebounds" in the same entry.

Draft

Underdog Fantasy Drafts is not accessible in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada and Washington.

This aspect of Underdog is most similar to fantasy sports, where users select players through a snake draft. There are several different formats available for users, ranging from "Battle Royale" to "Sit N Go" to "Best Ball." There are also different durations for contests. Some are daily and weekly, while others are season-long affairs. The Best Ball concept is appealing to many fantasy players who struggle with lineup decisions and rue incorrect start/sit choices. For season-long Best Ball contests, rosters are set after the draft. There are no trades or waivers. However, each team's top scorers are automatically put in the lineup, and those points are counted. This means participants do not have to actively monitor and set their lineups to get the best possible score. In season-long Best Ball contests, typically only the highest-scoring team receives the entire prize pot. However, there are various payout structures on different fantasy/DFS sites that may split the prize pot based on the number of entries and scores. Sit N Go is the same thing as season-long Best Ball but without the tournament format. In these contests, users go directly against one another over a set period of time.

Battle Royale contests follow a similar format with a snake draft, but the user's entry is automatically measured against a larger group, even if the draft took place amongst a smaller group of users. For example, even if there were only six users participating in a snake draft for a Battle Royale contest, those six user lineups will be competing against a wider group in the Battle Royale contest instead of just facing each other.

Underdog Fantasy promos and bonuses for existing users

For those who already use Underdog Fantasy, there are promotions and bonus offers regularly available. They range from player multiplier boosts, free pick contests/tokens and referrals. They also offer refunds on a user's first contest up to $100, but that is only if the user closes out his or her account after the contest.

One unique protection for Underdog users is Vulture Protection, which is applicable in football contests. Vulturing is defined as a backup or lesser-used player taking away a touchdown from a star player. In most cases, this occurs with running backs when a team is at the 1-yard line. For example, if the Eagles gave the ball to Will Shipley at the 1-yard line instead of Saquon Barkley and Gainwell scores, he "vultured" Barkley's touchdown. On Underdog, if you select a Designated RB to score a touchdown, you receive Vulture Protection. If a rushing touchdown is scored by someone other than the designated RB and that is the only losing selection in the entry, the user's entry is "rescued," and they will receive a promo in the lobby the following day.

Underdog Fantasy App review: User experience

The user interface on the Underdog app is fairly straightforward. Promos and popular picks are near the top of the home screen. As you scroll down the screen, you can see picks for different contests. You can sort for contests by sport at the top or by category at the bottom of the screen. The layout is similar to most sportsbook apps. The design, speed and functionality of the app are solid, with little lagging or bugginess. There aren't major differences between the Underdog Fantasy app and website. Be sure to have location services enabled on your device if you're attempting to use the website.

App Store (as of May 2025) Number of Reviews Average Rating Apple 181,000+ 4.8 Android 17,600+ 4.6

Underdog usually pays out users shortly after contests are settled, but it could take between 24-48 hours for users to withdraw winnings. That's typically the case across sports betting platforms, allowing time to verify results and correct any errors. There is a section at the bottom of the screen called "Track," which allows users to monitor their entries across all contests. This section shows users which entries are live, which have concluded and what the results were.

Underdog's responsible gaming resources can be found under the "Account" section on the app and website. This is an extensive guide with state-specific resources, tips for keeping your account secure and contact information for helplines. Underdog offers the ability to self-exclude and cool off, while also allowing parental controls and setting gaming limits.

Underdog Fantasy has events for a wide range of sports listed here, but primarily runs NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and PGA contests. Here are the sports available for users on Underdog Fantasy:

Baseball

Basketball

Chess

Cricket

Esports

Fighting

Football

Golf

Hockey

Lacrosse

Olympics

Racing/Motocross

Skateboarding

Soccer

Surfing

Tennis

X Games

Underdog also offers contests for special events like the Home Run Derby, NBA All-Star events and the Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Underdog Fantasy DFS scoring and lineup settings

Underdog offers contests for a variety of sports, but the most prominent are NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and PGA. Here's a look at the different scoring and lineup settings available in contests for each of those sports.

NFL

Entries must feature players from at least two different teams. For daily contests involving more than one game, a user's roster consists of one quarterback, one running back, two receivers, one tight end and one flex spot (RB, WR or TE). For contests involving a single game, a user has four superflex spots that can be filled with quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends or kickers.

In Best Ball contests, users select a quarterback, two running backs, three receivers, one tight end, one flex (RB, WR or TE) and 10 bench players. For Playoff Best Ball contests, there are only five bench spots. There are also only two combined spots for receivers and tight ends, and only one running back spot.

Here's a look at the scoring breakdown for NFL contests on Underdog. Kicker statistics are only applicable in daily contests, not Best Ball.

Passing yard: 25 yards per point

Passing TD: 4 points

Rushing yard: 10 yards per point

Rushing TD: 6 points

Receiving yards: 10 yards per point

Receiving TD: 6 points

Reception: 1 point in daily, 0.5 points in Best Ball

2-point Conversion: 2 points

Interception: -1 point

Fumble: -2 points

XP made: 1 point

XP missed: -2 points

FG made less than 50 yards: 3 points

FG made 50 or more yards: 5 points

FG missed: -1 point

NBA

Entries must feature players from at least two different teams. In daily contests, entries have six flex spots and each flex spot includes every available NBA position. In Best Ball, users draft two guards, two wings, one big, one flex and 10 bench spots. Here's the scoring breakdown for NBA contests on Underdog:

1 point per point

1.2 points per rebound

1.5 points per assist

3 points per block

3 points per steal

-1 point per turnover

NHL

Entries must feature players from at least two different teams. Daily contest entries have two wingers, one center, one defenseman, one goalie and one flex (W, C and D). Goalies who do not start are eligible to be swapped. In Best Ball contests, users choose two wingers, one center, one defenseman, one goalie, one flex (W, C or D) and 10 bench players. Here's a look at how skaters and goalies score in NHL contests on Underdog:

Goal: 6 points

Assist: 4 points

Power play point: 1 point

Shot: 1 point

Block: 1 point

Hit: 0.5 points

Save (goalie): 0.6 points

Win (goalie): 6 points

Goal against (goalie): -3 points

MLB

Entries must feature players from at least two different teams. Daily contests involving more than one game feature one pitcher, two infielders, two outfielders and one flex (IF or OF). Designated hitters are considered outfielders. Contests for a single game have four flex spots. For Best Ball contests, users select three pitchers, three infielders, three outfielders, one flex and 10 bench players. Again, designated hitters are considered outfielders. Here's how the scoring works in MLB contests on Underdog.

Pitchers

Win: 2 points (5 points in Best Ball)

Quality Start: 3 points (5 points in Best Ball)

Strikeout: 1 point (3 points in Best Ball)

Inning Pitched: 1 points (3 points in Best Ball)

Earned Run: -1 point (-3 points in Best Ball)

Hitters

Single: 3 points

Double: 6 points

Triple: 8 points

Home Run: 10 points

Walk: 3 points

Hit By Pitch: 3 points

RBI: 2 points

Run: 2 points

Stolen Base: 4 points

Golf

In daily contests, users select six golfers. If a golfer withdraws or is disqualified before a round is completed, the golfer receives fantasy points for all holes completed. In Battle Royale, Best Ball and Rivals, playoff holes do not count for scoring. In Best Ball contests, users select six golfers with four bench spots for a total of 10 players. Here's how scoring works in golf on Underdog:

1.1 point per par

4 points per birdie

4 points per eagle

10 points per hole in one

-1.2 points per bogey

-3 points per double bogey

20 points per albatross (three strokes under par)

-7 points per triple bogey or worse

3 points per bogey-free round

1 point per consecutive birdies

-1 point per consecutive bogeys

-1 point per score relative to par

Underdog Fantasy customer support

Underdog has a wide selection of articles available to anyone looking for help with a specific issue. While there's no specific phone number for customer support, users can email support@underdogfantasy.com with any questions. Those looking for help with responsible gaming can email RG@underdogfantasy.com.

Underdog Fantasy banking methods

Deposit Methods PayPal, Apple Pay, Bank Account via Trustly, Credit Card, Debit Card Withdrawal Methods PayPal, Apple Pay, Bank Account via Trustly, Debit Card

Underdog requires a minimum $10 deposit when setting up an account. Prepaid gift cards are not accepted. Users can deposit with PayPal, Apple Pay, link a bank account via Trustly or use a credit or debit card. Users have a limit of five cards on an account, though this can be increased through a request to the customer support team.

Users looking to withdraw funds can do so to the same method of deposit outside of credit cards. Withdrawals are processed in 24-72 hours depending on the method of withdrawal. Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn.

Underdog Fantasy review: Final grades and ratings

Below is a breakdown of my ratings for Underdog Fantasy and the biggest takeaways from the platform.

Promo code and welcome bonus: 8/10

Promos and bonuses for existing users: 9/10

User experience: 9/10

DFS scoring settings: 9/10

Customer support: 6/10

Banking methods: 9/10

3 big takeaways after reviewing the Underdog Fantasy App

The Underdog platform offers an extensive range of contests for users interested in fantasy sports. This volume doesn't slow down the user experience, though there could be some additional scrolling needed when finding lesser-known players in some sports. There is a search function available for finding players. The Champions and Drafts sections are straightforward, and it is easy for users to track their contests and monitor their account. Some of the differentiators between contests aren't as clear, especially in the Draft formats.

In terms of signing up, users can deposit to their account from a variety of methods and there don't appear to be substantial restrictions like other platforms. Underdog is also offering the largest amount in bonus funds, even if it does require a big investment from users. If you have an appetite for more risk and are willing to invest more money, this promotion is far more appealing than others in the industry.

Honest feedback after reviewing the Underdog Fantasy app

Underdog offers a large variety of contests across different sports, meaning there truly is something for every sports fan. If you are an expert in a particular sport that isn't as popular, it's likely to be available on Underdog even if it isn't on other platforms. This could be a good introduction to daily fantasy sports for cricket, soccer, tennis and lacrosse fans who might not follow the major leagues but are well-versed in these sports.

Underdog has an extensive section for resources and responsible gaming but the customer support is limited to emails. There's no phone number or live chat feature for customer support, which has become more common across sports betting platforms. That's one area where Underdog could improve.

FAQ

Does Underdog have any promos?

Underdog has a promotion for new users where the company will do a 50% deposit match, up to $1,000. Users must be of age in a state where Underdog legally operates. The platform routinely provides player multiplier boosts, referral bonuses and free pick contests for existing users.

What is the best promo code on Underdog Fantasy?

Underdog Fantasy's latest promo code is "UDPROMO" which allows users to get 50% of their first deposit matched, up to $1,000.

How does the Underdog 1000 bonus work?

Users must sign up for an account on Underdog Fantasy using the Underdog Fantasy promo code "UDPROMO" and make a minimum deposit of $10. Underdog will provide a 50% bonus match, up to $1,000. For users to get the full amount, they must deposit at least $2,000.

How do I get free money from Underdog?

Underdog does offer free picks and contests for existing users, which would potentially give players a payout without investing any money on an entry. However, there is no "free money" being given with the current promotion for new users.

Does Underdog give free picks?

Underdog does offer free picks and contests for existing users.

Is Underdog App legal?

Underdog legally operates in 41 states, Washington, D.C., and Canadian provinces outside of Ontario. As long as you meet the age requirements in a state where Underdog operates, you can legally use the platform.

Is Underdog payout instant?

Underdog pays out users once a contest is completed. There's a possibility some contests could be subject to review, but Underdog payouts should occur once a contest is settled.

Can you have multiple Underdog accounts?

It is not possible to have multiple Underdog accounts. The company will suspend or terminate any of a user's accounts while also withholding or revoking prize money should a user attempt to make multiple accounts or collude with another participant.