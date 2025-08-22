Betr Picks is one of the top options in the DFS space, and new users can dip their toes into the water with a new Betr promo code. The Betr Picks promo code "CBSSPORTS" unlocks a play $10, get $30 in bonus site credit. In this article, we'll explain everything you need to know about Betr Picks, from its promos to its offerings, and review the product. Click here to sign up for Betr:

Betr Picks promo code details

Betr Picks Promo Code CBSSPORTS Betr Picks Bonus Offer Play $10, get $30 in Betr Bucks Betr Picks Legal States AK, AR, CA, GA, KS, KY, IL, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WI, WY and DC Betr Picks Sign-Up Link Click Here Betr Picks Deposit Methods Visa or Mastercard debit cards, PayPal, online banking, Venmo Promo Code Last Verified August 2025

How to sign up for the Betr Picks promo

Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account Make your first deposit of at least $10 Play $10 in cash entries to receive $30 in Betr Bucks. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of reaching $10 in qualifying entries, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add $30 in Betr Bucks to your account, and you will receive it whether your first $10 in entries wins or loses. The Betr Bucks are added once you play $10 in cash entries. You can play one $10 entry or break it up into multitple entries that add up to $10.

Betr Bucks work as site credit with a one-time playthrough before they can be withdrawn. Betr Bucks expire 30 days after being credited to a user's account. Winnings generated from placing entries with betr Bucks have a multiplier one lower than entries placed with cash and will be transferred to the registered participant's cash balance. For example, if a $10 entry is placed with Betr Bucks that normally pays out a multiplier of 5x, a multiplier of 4x will be credited to the participant's cash balance. Therefore, only the profit is paid on winning entries that are entered with Betr Bucks.

Users can use a Betr Bucks balance however they'd like, whether it's using all $30 Betr Bucks on one entry or splitting it up into multiple entries in the amounts of their choosing. Get started now:

How to play on Betr Picks app

Betr Picks only offers one type of game, a pick'em style contest based on an over/under format. You choose anywhere from a 2-player to 10-player entry consisting of choosing "more" or "less" on a player's statistic. You have to select players from at least two different teams, and the more players you include in your entry, the higher the potential payout is.

There are also two different types of entries you can choose from: Dynamic Play or Perfect Play. With Perfect Play, you have to get all of your picks correct on an entry, but it has the highest potential payouts. With Dynamic Play, you can still get paid out even if you don't nail all your picks, but the potential payouts are smaller—even if you get every pick right.

The sports available for this contest are NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, CFB, CBB, UFC and PGA.

Betr Picks promos and bonuses for existing users

Once you join Betr Picks with the Betr Picks promo code, the offers don't stop. Betr Picks has general promotions such as refer-a-friend ($20 bonus for each sign-up), free picks and discounted players. You can also join Betr Ballers Club, an exclusive VIP group that receives more exclusive promos and is entered in raffles for premium rewards like trips and experiences.

Betr Picks app review: User experience

Compared to other platforms, the Betr app can be a bit complicated. It is easy to find a sport you are interested in making picks for, but selecting players can be a bit challenging. Betr lists every statistical category available for each player in one spot and while that might be considered convenient, you ultimately have to navigate out of this page to select the second player on a different team required to submit the entry. Users that prefer to only make picks on players from their favorite team could be disappointed in learning that you must select players from at least two teams.

Some players do not have as many projections available to make picks from. For example, for Game 5 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton had a whopping 29 projections available, while New York's Miles McBride had just three. Betr does make it clear which projections are part of its multiplier boost, where you can only select one option between "more" and "less" as the prediction. Once you have made your selections, Betr will ask what type of contest you want to submit your entry to. It provides you the potential payout for each type of contest before you make your decision. Get started here:

All of the projections are located within the player tiles, so it can be confusing at first to know exactly what the projection is before you pick "more" or "less." All the projection lines are listed on the far left side once you select a particular player. This is great for players with fewer projections but can be a bit intimidating if you're looking for something for a player like Haliburton, who had 29 projections available on that particular day.

It's straightforward for users to track their entries, view promotions and access their account details through the interface. There's also a tab with recommended deals from Betr Duels, which users can lock in from the tile rather than having to go through and build that lineup themselves. The app also tells you which players are trending for the day, which can be cool if you want an idea of which players others on the platform are making predictions for.

Betr Picks Pick Em Contest Payouts

Let's check out the different payouts based on the two entries — Dynamic Play and Perfect Play. First, let's view the Dynamic Play payouts, where you can see that you can still get paid even if you miss a pick, depending on the size of the entry.

Pick Type Correct Picks Payout/Multiplier 3-Pick Dynamic Play 3 2.25x 3-Pick Dynamic Play 2 1.25x 4-Pick Dynamic Play 4 5x 4-Pick Dynamic Play 3 1.5x 5-Pick Dynamic Play 5 10x 5-Pick Dynamic Play 4 2.5x 6-Pick Dynamic Play 6 20x 6-Pick Dynamic Play 5 1.25x 6-Pick Dynamic Play 4 1.05x 7-Pick Dynamic Play 7 30x 7-Pick Dynamic Play 6 2x 7-Pick Dynamic Play 5 1.25x 8-Pick Dynamic Play 8 50x 8-Pick Dynamic Play 7 2x 8-Pick Dynamic Play 6 1.5x 8-Pick Dynamic Play 5 1.25x 9-Pick Dynamic Play 9 100x 9-Pick Dynamic Play 8 2x 9-Pick Dynamic Play 7 1.5x 9-Pick Dynamic Play 6 1.25x 10-Pick Dynamic Play 10 200x 10-Pick Dynamic Play 9 1.5x 10-Pick Dynamic Play 8 1.25x 10-Pick Dynamic Play 7 1.15x 10-Pick Dynamic Play 6 1.05x

Here are the payouts for Perfect Play, where you have to get every pick correct but can earn higher payouts.

8 picks: 100x

7 picks: 50x

6 picks: 30x

5 picks: 20x

4 picks: 10x

3 picks: 5x

2 picks: 2x

Betr Picks customer support

If you go to https://www.betr.app/contact-support, there is a help desk window that will connect you with someone from Betr's team to help with any questions. You can also email support@betr.app or visit the FAQ on Betr's website.

Betr Picks banking methods

You can use Visa or Mastercard debit cards, PayPal, online banking or Venmo with Betr Picks. For withdrawals, your first one can take up to 72 hours to review. After the withdrawal is approved, debit cards, PayPal and Venmo are the faster options that will appear shortly after. For online banking, it could take from 1 to 5 days depending on your financial institution.

Betr Picks responsible gaming tools

Betr provides many tools to help users with responsible gaming.

Time limit: You can set how many hours you can access your account.

Entry limit: How much money you can enter in contests in a given period.

Timeout: Taking a break for a period of time from Betr.

Deposit limit: How much money you can deposit in your account in a given period.

Maximum entry limit: Setting the most amount of money you can use to enter for a single contest entry.

Self exclusion: You can exclude yourself from all of Betr's gaming products.

Betr Picks review: Final grades and ratings

Promo code and welcome bonus 8/10

Promos and bonuses for existing users 10/10

User experience 7/10

DFS Payouts 9/10

Customer support 9/10

Banking methods 7/10

Big takeaways after reviewing the Betr app

Betr's promo offer is generous compared to other platforms, with users not having to invest a large amount up front to be eligible to claim the full $30 bonus. The promos and bonuses for existing users are second to none compared to the industry, especially since Betr is providing generic promotions regularly. Betr's DFS payouts are in line with the standard for the industry.

Where the platform falls a bit short is the user experience and banking methods. Navigating the application can be somewhat tricky, especially given the requirement for each entry to feature two players and have at least two teams represented. Because all the projections for a player are in the same spot, this requires the user to navigate back and forth among players rather than sort by statistical category like other apps. Some players have more projections available than others and at first, it can be confusing to know exactly what the projection is before making a prediction.

Typically banking methods aren't a big deal and Betr does accept most forms of payment. However, ApplePay not being available is odd given the sheer number of iPhone users who also use the payment service. It's especially odd given PayPal and Venmo are available to use for depositing and withdrawing funds.

Betr Picks FAQ

What is Betr Picks?

Betr Picks is the Daily Fantasy Sports outlet offered by Betr. It currently has one game on the platform, where you can make multiple picks (two to 10 selections) on whether a player will get "more" or "less" of a statistic that is provided by Betr Picks.

What is the Betr Picks promo code?

You can use the Betr Picks promo code of "CBSSPORTS," and you'll get $30 in Betr Bucks after playing $10 in cash entries.

Does Betr Picks have promotions?

Yes, there is a Betr Picks promo code for new users (new users can play $10, get $30 in Betr Bucks) and other promos for existing users (free picks, discounted players, refer-a-friend bonus and more). The promo code is "CBSSPORTS".

Who owns Betr Picks?

Jake Paul and Joey Levy are the co-founders of Betr. Paul is an Internet personality and YouTuber who also now competes as a professional boxer. Levy is the CEO of Betr, and he was one of the co-founders of Simplebet, which is focused on microbetting.

Where can you use Betr Picks?

You can play in the following states: AK, AR, CA, GA, KS, KY, IL, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WI, WY and DC.

Does Betr pay real money?

Yes, if you win a Betr Picks contest or entry, you will be awarded with real money that you are able to withdraw from your Betr Picks account.

