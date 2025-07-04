Last Game
Magic's Tyus Jones: Signs pact with Orlando
Jones agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Magic on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The veteran point guard will provide the Magic with backcourt depth, competing with Anthony Black for minutes at the point behind Jalen Suggs (knee). Jones appeared in 81 regular-season games (58 starts) in 2024-25, averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers across 26.8 minutes per contest. He also shot a career-high-tying 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Jones is a capable facilitator who will help take some of the playmaking load off the club's top options -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Suggs.... See More ... See Less
Magic's Noah Penda: Joining Orlando
Penda was selected by the Magic with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Celtics made this pick but the Magic will give up pick No. 46 and 57 to move up. Penda suited up for Le Mans Sarthe Basket in France during the 2024-25 campaign and put up solid numbers as a 20-year-old forward. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 26.9 minutes over 29 appearances, and while he's still developing his long-range shot, he really pops off the page as a hard-nosed defender and a solid facilitator of the basketball.... See More ... See Less
Magic's Jase Richardson: Goes No. 25 to Orlando
Richardson was selected by the Magic with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Richardson had an outstanding true freshman season, emerging as a clear first-round prospect after a late-year breakout. The son of NBA legend Jason Richardson, Jase averaged 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds after being promoted to the starting lineup for Michigan State's final 15 contests. Richardson has a sweet shooting stroke and showcased three-level scoring ability. Though he's undersized at 6-foot-1, Richardson excels at finishing through contact. The concern comes in his ballhandling and playmaking. As a natural shooting guard, Richardson's size will likely force him to play the point at the NBA level. However, the Magic have a slew of oversized guards and wings, and are in dire need of shooting, making Orlando a strong fit. Expect Richardson to provide a scoring punch off the bench in 2025.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
105.4
(28th)
|
105.5
(1st)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Suggs SG Jalen Suggs SG
|Knee