Overall 41-41 • EAST 7th

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic
  • Overall
    41-41
  • EAST
    7th
Orlando Magic
Last Game
Tue, Apr 29 |
NBAt
@ Boston Celtics (61-21)
  • TD Garden
89
Final
120
Game Recap

Eastern Southeast Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
ORL
 41-41 7-3 L1
ATL
 40-42 5-5 W3
MIA
 37-45 6-4 L1
CHA
 19-63 1-9 L7
WAS
 18-64 2-8 W1
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
ATL
Tue, Apr 15
W 120-95
@
BOS
Sun, Apr 20
L 103-86
@
BOS
Wed, Apr 23
L 109-100
vs
BOS
Fri, Apr 25
W 95-93
vs
BOS
Sun, Apr 27
L 107-98
@
BOS
Tue, Apr 29
L 120-89
Full Schedule
Top Magic News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 105.4
(28th) 		105.5
(1st)

Injuries

Player Injury
J. Suggs SG Jalen Suggs SG Knee
Full Injuries