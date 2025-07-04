Penda was selected by the Magic with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Celtics made this pick but the Magic will give up pick No. 46 and 57 to move up. Penda suited up for Le Mans Sarthe Basket in France during the 2024-25 campaign and put up solid numbers as a 20-year-old forward. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 26.9 minutes over 29 appearances, and while he's still developing his long-range shot, he really pops off the page as a hard-nosed defender and a solid facilitator of the basketball.