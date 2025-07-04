Last Game
- Target Center
Schedule
|Postseason
|@
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
-
2:41
Jonathan Kuminga Among Notable Remaining FA
-
1:47
Report: Lakers, Warriors Among Teams Interested In Damian Lillard
-
1:40
NBA Western Conference: Warriors With Slow Start to Free Agency
-
1:59
Warriors Off To Slow Start In Free Agency
-
2:27
NBA Free Agency: PF Jonathan Kuminga
-
2:06
Who Says No... Giannis To Warriors
-
0:53
Top Available NBA Free Agents: Jonathan Kuminga (Restricted)
-
0:56
Best Landing Spot For Jonathan Kuminga
-
1:26
NBA West Semifinal: Wolves Looking for Consecutive Conference Finals Appearances
-
1:38
NBA West Semifinal: Can Warriors Extend Series for Potential Curry Return?
-
1:10
NBA West Semifinals: Wolves Take 3-1 Series Lead vs Curry-Less Warriors
-
0:53
NBA West Semifinals: Roy Hibbert "Timberwolves Need to Keep The Pressure On"
-
1:50
NBA West Semifinal Preview: No. 6 Timberwolves at No. 7 Warriors
-
1:53
NBA West Semifinals: Suspension Looms for Draymond Green
-
1:25
NBA West Semifinals: Wolves Defeat Short-Handed Warriors 117-93
-
2:18
West Semifinal Highlights: Warriors at Timberwolves - Game 2
-
1:27
NBA West Semifinals Game 2 Preview: Steph Curry (Hamstring) Sidelined 1 Week
-
1:25
NBA West Semifinals Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs Timberwolves
-
0:20
Breaking News: Stephen Curry (Hamstring) to Miss at Least a Week
-
1:00
Optimistic Outlook for Steph Curry's Hamstring Injury
Top Warriors News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Warriors' Gui Santos: Staying in Golden State
The Warriors exercised Santos' $2.2 million team option Sunday.
Santos saw his playing time increase significantly at the start of the new year. He finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 13.6 minutes per game in 56 contests (two starts). The 2022 second-round pick will likely be on the Warriors' summer league squad and will look to play well enough to earn a larger role in the rotation for the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Warriors' Quinten Post: Team option exercised
The Warriors exercised their $1.96 million team option in Post's contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Post will return to Golden State for the 2025-26 campaign following a productive rookie season. The 25-year-old big man appeared in 42 regular-season outings (14 starts) last season, averaging 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc across 16.3 minutes per game.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Receives qualifying offer
The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga on Saturday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
The move will make Kuminga a restricted free agent. Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Kuminga is seeking a deal that pays him over $30 million per year, but the Warriors have the flexibility to match any offer made to the 2021 first-rounder. Kuminga had a rocky regular season and got inconsistent playing time, but he had a more prominent role during the Warriors' first-round playoff series loss against the Timberwolves. He averaged 24.3 points on 55.4 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals over 31.0 minutes over the final four games of that series.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Warriors' L.J. Cryer: Landing with Golden State
Cryer is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Cryer nearly led the Houston Cougars to a championship during his final season of college hoops, averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 40 appearances. He appears headed for the G League as he focuses on transitioning his game to the next level.... See More ... See Less
-
Warriors' Chance McMillian: Inks deal with Golden State
McMillian is signing a contract with the Warriors, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
McMillian took a big step forward offensively in his final season at Texas Tech, averaging 14.2 points while shooting 52.3 percent from the field over 31 games. He's also more than capable from beyond the arc, which could help him contribute at the NBA level.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Lands with Golden State
Richard was selected by the Warriors with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Richard played a key role in the Gators' championship run, which included adding 18 points in the National Championship game against Houston. The 6-4 guard is an impressive shooter, averaging 2.0 made triples per matchup over 40 appearances with Florida during the 2024-25 season. Richard is also a strong defender, averaging 1.7 steals in his final collegiate season. The Warriors expect the 22-year-old guard to immediately compete for a roster spot, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
113.8
(17th)
|
110.5
(8th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|S. Curry PG Stephen Curry PG
|Hamstring
|B. Podziemski SG Brandin Podziemski SG
|Abdomen
|M. Moody SF Moses Moody SF
|Thumb