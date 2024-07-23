Evan Mobley has re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced on Tuesday. It's a five-year contract extension, Mobley's agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and it's a max deal worth a projected $224 million, but it could be worth up to $269 million if he meets the 30% max criteria.

This deal is structured similarly to the contract extensions signed this offseason by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, all of whom, along with Mobley, are members of the 2021 draft class. Each of them will make a projected $52 million in Year 5 (2029-30).

Per 36 minutes, Mobley averaged 18.4 points (on 62.5% true shooting), 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 combined blocks and steals last season, all of which were career highs. He has been an elite defender since his rookie season, and the Cavaliers are betting that he will continue growing offensively. Mobley's usage rate has been around 20% in each of his first three seasons; while his face-up game has promise, he has been much more of a play finisher and connective passer than an initiator.

"We are thrilled to sign Evan to a long-term extension, solidifying his place as a cornerstone of our franchise," Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said in a team statement. "Evan has quickly established himself as one of the premier defensive players in the league, and we've only scratched the surface of his overall potential. Since drafting him, he only knows winning basketball and has proven to be pivotal to our team's success."

Earlier this offseason, star guard Donovan Mitchell signed an extension with Cleveland. This was the next order of business, and, assuming the deal does not include a player option, it's a win for the Cavs' front office. Mobley hasn't quite established himself as a star, but he has definitely established himself as one of the franchise's cornerstones. The extension might look a bit pricey now, but it'll get more team-friendly every year as the salary cap goes up, as a result of the NBA's new broadcast-rights deal.

Heading into the summer, there was speculation that Cleveland would split up its frontcourt of Mobley and Jarrett Allen and/or its backcourt of Mitchell and Darius Garland. Now, however, it appears that all four will be back and it'll be up to new coach Kenny Atkinson to figure out how to maximize them on both ends.

Notable members of the 2021 draft class who have not agreed to or signed extensions include Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun and guard Jalen Green, Golden State Warriors forwards Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, Magic guard Jalen Suggs, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III and Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert.