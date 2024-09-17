Summer is nearing its end, and we're nearing the start of another NBA season. Training camps are right around the corner. The preseason tips off on Oct. 4, and the start of the 2024-25 season is just five weeks away. To help hold you over until then we've put together our annual list of the league's top 100 players.
Before there's any real outrage about where everyone is ranked, we should note this list is projecting the upcoming season. This is our staff's ranking of how we think these players will perform over the next seven-plus months.
While we all try our best to be prognosticators, we can't truly predict how this season will play out, so players are sure to rise and fall during the course of the season. Maybe someone like Jalen Brunson will take another step into the top 10, or perhaps this is the year we see Father Time finally catch up to LeBron James.
Ten CBS Sports analysts voted to compile this year's list: Brad Botkin, James Herbert, Jack Maloney, Sam Quinn, Jasmyn Wimbish, Bill Reiter, John Gonzalez, Ashley Nicole Moss, Adam Finkelstein and Avery Johnson. Some other things of note: Every team has a representative this year, unlike last year's ranking. Also unlike last year's list, there are no rookies featured in our Top 100. OK, enough summarizing. Let's get to it.
|100
Jabari Smith Houston Rockets PF
|Last year's rank: 92. Smith might not have the highest ceiling in Houston's stable of young talent, but he's the most well-rounded player on the team and could be in for another leap this season. A versatile defender with great positional length, Smith's offense is coming around quickly. He pumped up his efficiency last season almost six true-shooting points from his rookie year, and he hit his 3s at a 36% clip. He's becoming more and more confident and capable in creating his own offense, too. -- Brad Botkin
|99
Klay Thompson Dallas Mavericks SG
|Last year's rank: 67. Even in a down year, Thompson still managed to be one of the best 3-point shooters in the league while averaging 18 points a night. But his efficiency has steadily faltered since a return from a two-year, injury-laden absence. He was once an All-Star mainstay, one of the best 3-and-D players money could buy, and capable of lighting you up if he saw a couple of triples go down. And after 11 seasons and four championships with the Warriors, Thompson starts a new chapter in Dallas. Perhaps it will be a much-needed fresh start for one of the best sharpshooters in the history of the NBA. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|98
Kyle Kuzma Washington Wizards PF
|Last year's rank: 75. When a trade to the Dallas Mavericks was reportedly on the table, Kuzma said he wanted to stay in Washington and "continue building something." A cynic might call that a euphemistic framing for "I want to keep operating with the green light that comes with being the best scorer on an awful team." Kuzma can score, no doubt about that. He averaged more than 22 points per game last season, up from 21 the year prior. Efficiency isn't Kuzma's calling card and it feels like he could be a lot more useful as a cog in a contending wheel, but the production, on some level, is undeniable. -- Brad Botkin
|97
Bogdan Bogdanovic Atlanta Hawks SG
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. It is wild that Bogdanovic finished only fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, since his on/off numbers were far better than any other candidate. Alas, when your presence on the court effectively turns a downright bad team into a competent one, it is easy for your contributions to go overlooked. And aside from those stats, the most new and exciting part of his 2023-24 season was his availability. For 79 regular-season games, the 32-year-old guard brought the Hawks exactly what he normally does when healthy: a picture-perfect jump shot (and a quick trigger), smart off-ball movement and crafty playmaking in the pick-and-roll. Don't expect anything different this season. -- James Herbert
|96
Luguentz Dort Oklahoma City Thunder SF
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. He barely missed the cut for All-Defense last season, but don't get it twisted: Being guarded by Dort one-on-one is one of the most unpleasant experiences there is in the NBA. He is linebacker-strong and impossibly light on his feet. He knows your tendencies and has a million little tricks. He will annoy you with physicality and bait you into offensive fouls. If he continues making about 40% of his catch-and-shoot 3s and makes some progress attacking closeouts, he won't be in the 90s on next year's list. -- James Herbert
|95
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Orlando Magic SG
|Last year's rank: 99. Caldwell-Pope is about to become a fascinating case study in the inherent value of 3-and-D players. He was spectacular on two separate contenders, the Lakers and Nuggets. It's not a coincidence that those teams employed the two best playmakers of this generation: LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. The Orlando Magic aren't exactly asking Caldwell-Pope to create his own shots, but their biggest weakness is shot-creation. For a prototypical 3-and-D like Caldwell-Pope, that's going to make life a bit more difficult. If he can still function on a Magic team with far less offensive help, he'll solidify himself as one of this generation's best role players. -- Sam Quinn
|94
Andrew Nembhard Indiana Pacers PG
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. At the very least, Nembhard is a pesky point-of-attack defender, smart passer and reliable spot-up shooter. He's the kind of player the Pacers need next to Tyrese Haliburton, so opposing teams think twice about simply daring everybody else to beat them. Nembhard's performance in the 2024 playoffs, however, suggests that, more than just a complementary player, he could be the kind of player opponents have to gameplan for in his own right. When Haliburton had to miss Games 3 and 4 against the Celtics in the conference finals, Nembhard stepped into a starring role as if it were his all along. That's something to build on. -- James Herbert
|93
Marcus Smart Memphis Grizzlies PG
|Last year's rank: 56. Smart took a big tumble down this list, though that's more to do with injury than anything else. He was limited to 20 games last season, the fewest of his career, because of foot and finger issues. Now healthy, he should reclaim his place as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. He'll be one of many Grizzlies making their return this season, and figures to play a big role in their quest to contend in the Western Conference. -- Jack Maloney
|92
Jalen Green Houston Rockets SG
|Last year's rank: 89. Green is supremely talented and an unbelievable athlete, even by NBA standards. Whether he can be an efficient or winning player, however, is still in question. His closing stretch last season was as good as he's looked as a pro, and offered evidence that the answer can be yes, on both fronts. The potential dilemma for the Rockets, though, is that Green's best play coincided with Alperen Sengun's absence due to a season-ending knee injury. This feels like a make-or-break season for Green's future in Houston. -- Jack Maloney
|91
Nicolas Claxton Brooklyn Nets C
|Last year's rank: 79. Claxton has been out of the spotlight in Brooklyn, but his many defensive strengths -- switching, ground coverage, rim protection -- are just as impressive as they were when he was getting DPOY buzz near the end of the Durant-Irving era. With new coach Jordi Fernandez pledging to use him as more of a handoff hub on offense, the question now is just how much upside he has with the ball in his hands. He's shown off his handles in transition, and he has kind of incredible touch around the basket, but Claxton's usage rate has yet to rise above 15.6%. -- James Herbert
|90
Dereck Lively II Dallas Mavericks C
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. Lively's stats may not seem like they warrant a place on this list, especially after two other incoming sophomores above him put up monster numbers in their rookie campaigns. But what Lively lacks in counting stats, he makes up for in all of the intangibles. He regularly posts the highest plus-minus on the Mavericks, and he's the ultimate lob threat in pick-and-rolls with Doncic and Irving. He is a tenacious rebounder on both ends and gives the Mavericks some much-needed rim protection when he checks in the game. It may not seem like it when you look at the box score, but Lively is routinely Dallas' third- or fourth-most important player every night. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|89
Keegan Murray Sacramento Kings PF
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. We saw some slight regression from Murray in terms of efficiency in his 3-point shot, but when the starting point is 41% on 3s while breaking the rookie record for most 3s made in a season, most everything else will look like a regression. He still shot 35.8% from 3-point range, and his efficiency from everywhere else didn't waver even with more shot attempts per game. Murray expanded his game in his sophomore season, as the Kings allowed him to grow as a shot creator, and he was regularly tasked with the toughest defensive assignments. He's the perfect complementary piece on a Kings team that will hope he takes another leap in his development this season. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|88
Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C
|Last year's rank: 50. How often do you hear a fanbase lament its lack of a rim-protecting center that can shoot 3-pointers? The Pelicans have been looking for one for five years. Everyone wants a Brook Lopez. They can't have one because he's one of a kind. Short of superstars on max contract, there simply aren't other centers who take nothing off of the floor on either end while adding quite a bit on both. Lopez leads the league in contested shots every year. The 3-point efficiency waxes and wanes, but he pairs it with enough craft inside of the arc that defenses still have to account for him no matter where he is. He doesn't pull in rebounds himself, but he's so smart in his positioning and boxing out that he's a very valuable team rebounder. He's the center everyone wants but only the Bucks get to have. -- Sam Quinn
|87
Tyler Herro Miami Heat PG
|Last year's rank: 78. Injuries really handicapped Herro last season, as he played in a career low 42 games. But he was still among the most efficient shooters in the league. His production didn't garner a bunch of attention, but he put up near career numbers across the board. He's going to get you 20 points a night on efficient numbers, and his combination of being a 3-point threat while also being able to score off-the-dribble are vital to a Heat offense that gets stagnant when he or Jimmy Butler aren't on the floor. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|86
Anfernee Simons Portland Trail Blazers SG
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. Simons missed the beginning and end of last season due to thumb and knee injuries, respectively, but in between he played the best basketball of his career. He's a terrific shooter, especially off the catch, and has grown as a playmaker under Chauncey Billups. There are no questions about his talent on the offensive side of the ball, but he'll never get his proper recognition until the Blazers become more than a bottom feeder or he goes elsewhere. -- Jack Maloney
|85
Mike Conley Minnesota Timberwolves PG
|Last year's rank: 91. Conley will enter the upcoming season as one of the oldest players in the league, but he's also still one of the most valuable veterans a young team -- like the Timberwolves -- could have. As he's done throughout his entire career, Conley acts as the perfect bridge between setting up star players like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, while also being someone you can't just ignore when he's standing beyond the 3-point line. He's coming off a career year when it comes to his 3-point shooting, and should once again be a key piece on a Minnesota team primed to make another deep run in the postseason. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|84
RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors SF
|Last year's rank: 86. Barrett is back in Toronto after being traded to the Raptors last season. In his first 32 games with his hometown club, he put up big numbers: 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on 61.5% true shooting. He recently called the move a "literal dream come true," and appears to be extremely comfortable playing in Canada. If he can stay at his post-trade level moving forward, that would be a major win for the Raptors, who have bet big on him, Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes as their young core. -- Jack Maloney
|83
Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors PF
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. The Warriors have all resisted Kuminga as a trade chip, believing he can be not just a future tentpole but a key piece of a team that still believes it can make one last run at honest contention before Stephen Curry ages out. This is his year to really prove it after averaging over 16 points per game in just 26 minutes a night last season. A top-tier athlete, Kuminga is a handful to keep out of the lane and he finished at the rim at a better clip than LeBron James. The 3-point shooting dipped last season, but he was at 37% two years ago. If Kuminga gets back closer to that number, he should be a 20 PPG guy. -- Brad Botkin
|82
Immanuel Quickley Toronto Raptors PG
|Last year's rank: 88. In New York, Quickley was one of the league's best reserves, a highly flammable scorer whose advanced stats always suggested he should be getting more minutes. In Toronto, Quickley is the lead guard, and he's learning how to balance his new responsibilities with the stuff that made him stand out in the first place. Early returns are good -- his assist rate skyrocketed as a Raptor -- but the team is betting that the 25-year-old has another leap to make. -- James Herbert
|81
Donte DiVincenzo New York Knicks SG
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. DiVincenzo is coming off a season where he set a Knicks franchise record for most 3s made in a single season (283) and most 3s in a single game (11). He shot a career-high 40.1% from beyond the arc and followed that up by shooting an even more absurd 42.5% from deep in the playoffs. DiVincenzo's shooting is key to opening up New York's offense, and while he may switch to a bench role with new additions and players coming back from injury, he could be in the hunt for Sixth Man of the Year. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|80
Jalen Johnson Atlanta Hawks SF
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. Johnson averaged 16 points, eight boards and almost four assists last season. Now comes the leap into, dare I say, fringe All-Star territory? He has that kind of ability, and he won't be lacking for opportunity. The Hawks love him, and rightfully so. Reports have indicated he was their only untouchable player this summer. He can jump out of the gym and shoot from deep. He can really pass, too. He's the kind of long, athletic defender everyone covets. Johnson just needs to stay healthy. If he does, his stock is going to soar. -- Brad Botkin
|79
Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers SG
|Last year's rank: 63. The 2023-24 season was uneven for Austin Reaves. The league-wide shift away from whistles really hurt him -- Reaves was an elite mid-range foul grifter during his 2023 ascent. His 3-point shooting regressed to something closer to the mean, and his point-of-attack defense was a problem. But the outline of the sort of player Reaves is going to grow into took shape last season. His best trait offensively is his playmaking. His best trait defensively is chasing shooters. He maximize these traits in a backcourt with D'Angelo Russell. But pair him with a 3-and-D guard that lightens his defensive load and allows him to function as more of a point guard and he'll take off. -- Sam Quinn
|78
Jerami Grant Portland Trail Blazers PF
|Last year's rank: 77. The Blazers gave Grant a five-year, $160M contract when they were still trying to make things work with Damian Lillard. Now that the Blazers are into rebuild mode, Grant no longer makes sense making that kind of money. He's a really good player -- 21 PPG on 40% 3-point shooting last season with great defensive length -- who can help a lot of teams. Can the Blazers find a trade that works after committing way too much money to Grant last summer? -- Brad Botkin
|77
Josh Hart New York Knicks SF
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. Is Josh Hart a guard or a forward? "He plays winner," Steve Kerr quipped during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. No three words could better sum up the Josh Hart experience. Who cares if he's too small to be a traditional forward? Who cares if his jumper is inconsistent? It goes in when it counts. Everything goes right for Josh Hart when it counts because Josh Hart is a winner. He can't be distilled into a collection of skills, though "elite offensive rebounder and transition player that also defends multiple positions" is a start. Good things happen when Josh Hart is on the floor. Maybe that's hustle. Maybe that's skill. But it ultimately all leads to winning. -- Sam Quinn
|76
Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls SG
|Last year's rank: 43. We only saw LaVine for 25 games last season as he underwent season-ending foot surgery. But when he was healthy, he was among the most efficient scorers in the league. He can make you pay from all three levels but is most dangerous when filling it up from mid-range or attacking the rim. The Bulls were expected to trade him, but he's back in Chicago with three years and nearly $140 million remaining on his contract after nothing came to fruition. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|75
Naz Reid Minnesota Timberwolves C
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is good enough to start, as we've seen whenever Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns has been out of the lineup. Since going undrafted in 2019, he has transformed his body, improved every season and become one of the league's best role players. Reid is light enough on his feet to defend on the perimeter, and he's still strong enough to bully his way to easy buckets on the inside. I don't know if he will continue to shoot 41.4% from 3-point range, but his game is varied enough that his success doesn't hinge on that. -- James Herbert
|74
CJ McCollum New Orleans Pelicans PG
|Last year's rank: 70. Only seven players have averaged at least 20 points in each of the last nine seasons: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Paul George, DeMar DeRozan and… CJ McCollum. The veteran shooting guard has been one of the most reliable scorers of his generation, and is coming off another solid season for the Pelicans. His ability to play with or without the ball in his hands has been a major reason for his continued success and will make it easier for the Pelicans to integrate Dejounte Murray. -- Jack Maloney
|73
Isaiah Hartenstein Oklahoma City Thunder C
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. The obvious appeal of Isaiah Hartenstein for Oklahoma City is his sheer bulk. Dereck Lively II bullied the Thunder out of the playoffs last spring. That's not happening on Hartenstein's watch. He's a defensive metrics darling -- D-EPM rated him the second-best defender in basketball last season behind only Jonathan Isaac -- who will hold his own on the glass and is comfortable starting or coming off of the bench. But the secret sauce here is that unstoppable push shot from floater range. The Thunder quietly ran into shot-creation issues against Dallas. When the 3s aren't falling and the shot-clock is nearing zeros, it is really, really valuable to just be able to dump the ball on a big man that can consistently score outside of the dunker's spot. -- Sam Quinn
|72
Trey Murphy III New Orleans Pelicans SF
|Last year's rank: 81. In Murphy's final 24 games of the 2023-24 season, he averaged 18.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 33.9 minutes while shooting 41.7% from 3-point range at high volume. His usage rate jumped to 18.2% in Year 3 (up from 15.9% the previous season), but that's still a pretty low number for a player this talented. We know that he has a high release point and incredible gravity as a shooter, and we know that he can attack closeouts and run pick-and-rolls in a pinch. We don't know, however, what kind of playmaking responsibility he can handle or whether or not New Orleans will put him in a position to test his limits anytime soon. -- James Herbert
|71
Coby White Chicago Bulls PG
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. If it hadn't been for Tyrese Maxey's All-Star season, White would've walked away with the Most Improved Player award in 2024. This is a guy who, just two seasons ago, averaged 9.7 points off the bench while seeing the fewest minutes of his five-year career. But White earned Chicago's starting point guard spot at training camp and averaged nearly 20 points on efficient shooting numbers. He's explosive when he drives to the rim, can fill it up from outside and has improved as a passer and rebounder. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|70
Jalen Suggs Orlando Magic SG
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. Good things come to those who wait. Jalen Suggs was almost unplayable offensively when he got to the NBA. Emphasis on "almost," because Suggs was so dang pesky on defense that no number of missed 3-pointers could keep him off of the floor. Those reps paid off for him last year, because his 3-point shot hovered around 40% without any decline defensively (in fact, he was better there too). The Magic probably have to make peace with what Suggs isn't at this point. The hope that he could grow into a primary ball-handler on offense that partially informed his draft position has likely faded. But if he's going to be among the NBA's best perimeter defenders and a knockdown 3-point shooter, that alone is more than enough to warrant inclusion on this list. He's a shooting guard, not a point guard, and once the Magic fully embraced that, he turned into the player he was always meant to be. -- Sam Quinn
|69
Bradley Beal Phoenix Suns SG
|Last year's rank: 38. There was great debate regarding Phoenix's decision to trade for Beal, given his injury history, inability to credibly defend, and overlap in position between him and Devin Booker. Those are all valid concerns, but Beal did have his most efficient season ever last year on a team that won 49 games. He missed 29 of them, but his performance when he was healthy makes you wonder how much better the Suns would've been had he been available more often. Beal is a threat from beyond the arc, can score on or off the ball and does enough of the little things to make him a quality starter on a contending team. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|68
Michael Porter Jr. Denver Nuggets SF
|Last year's rank: 69. Porter is a 6-foot-10 lights-out shooter, and those don't grow on trees. But he's not much else. And for the kind of money the Nuggets are paying him, he needs to be more than a one-dimensional sub-All-Star scorer. The Nuggets are running into a money crunch and Porter Jr. on a $200 million contract has already cost them Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. -- Brad Botkin
|67
Devin Vassell San Antonio Spurs SG
|Last year's rank: 82. If you tuned in to the Spurs to see Wemby, you may have found yourself fascinated by the 6-foot-5 wing running pick-and-rolls with him. Vassell, 24, has grown immensely as a playmaker, and as he's gotten stronger physically, he's improved as a driver and finisher. There is still room for improvement when it comes to putting pressure on the rim, and he hasn't lived up to the defensive potential that was one of his major selling points as a prospect, but his future -- and San Antonio's -- appears extremely bright. -- James Herbert
|66
Brandon Miller Charlotte Hornets SG
|Last year's rank: Not ranked. The ceiling is incredibly high. Miller doesn't turn 22 until November, and he showed as a rookie that he was ready for everything the Hornets threw at him. He often guarded the opposing team's top perimeter player, and, with LaMelo Ball out for most of the season and Terry Rozier traded in January, he often functioned as Charlotte's primary playmaker. The 6-foot-7 wing profiles as a franchise cornerstone, a guy who can create for himself and others and credibly defend multiple positions. Let's see how big his second-year leap is. -- James Herbert
|65
Alex Caruso Oklahoma City Thunder PG
|Last year's rank: 72. Caruso becoming an elite 3-point shooter at reasonable volume last season was one of the most important role player developments in the NBA. He was already the league's best guard defender, but offensively he always needed to find value in subtler ways. Being a great cutter and connective passer is well and good, but there are only so many ways to impact an offense when the defense doesn't want to guard you. But if Caruso shoots 40.8% on 4.7 3-point attempts again? The Thunder more or less have a perfect role player. -- Sam Quinn
|64
Myles Turner Indiana Pacers C
|Last year's rank: 66. Turner and Tyrese Haliburton have paired extremely well offensively in Indiana. The big man is a threat as both a pick-and-pop guy and a roller, and he made 37.5% of his catch-and-shoot 3s last season. It's fair to wonder, though, why he hasn't been such a dominant defender lately. If he reestablishes himself on that end -- and the Pacers collectively take a step forward defensively -- he will be in line for a hefty contract next summer. -- James Herbert
|63
Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets PF
|Last year's rank: 54. When people say they want a player to be a star in his role, they are talking about Aaron Gordon. He was overtasked as an actual star in Orlando but has settled in as the perfect complement to Nikola Jokic with the Nuggets. A top-end athlete with great size and instincts, Gordon owns all the margins. The cutting lanes. The defense he can play without the offensive responsibility. His anticipatory chemistry with Jokic is nearing Curry-Draymond levels. Lobs are being thrown blindly. Teams will be striving for this kind of "fit" home run for years to come. Where can we find our Aaron Gordon? I'll tell you where. In Denver. There aren't too many other guys out there like him. -- Brad Botkin
|62
Jaden McDaniels Minnesota Timberwolves SF
|Last year's rank: 83. Most people know McDaniels is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, pairing with Anthony Edwards to form one of the two best ball-pressure tandems in the league along with Boston's Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. But McDaniels is not a one-way player. He scored at least 21 points in four playoff games and 18 in a fifth while converting 43% of his postseason 3-pointers. He's growing as a driver and individual shot creator. Just a supremely valuable player. -- Brad Botkin
|61
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF
|Last year's rank: 46. The last few seasons of Middleton's career have, unfortunately, been defined by his inability to stay on the court. He showed during the playoffs, particularly his Game 3 masterclass against the Pacers, that he's still able to conjure up some moments of magic, but they come fewer and farther between these days. Between his injuries, age and Damian Lillard's arrival, Middleton is moving into a different phase of his career, one where he is firmly a third option for the Bucks. -- Jack Maloney
|60
Herbert Jones New Orleans Pelicans SG
|Last year's rank: 84. There are position-less defenders and then there's Jones. NBA.com matchup data tracks the players each player spends the most time defending. The top five for Jones could probably be a starting lineup: De'Aaron Fox, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Stephen Curry. He spent roughly the same amount of time on Victor Wembanyama, Lauri Markkanen and Tyrese Haliburton. There are other players in the league who can switch onto an eclectic group of opponents on a possession-by-possession basis. There isn't another Herb Jones out there. Willie Green can make his primary assignment a point guard, a center or anything in between and feel comfortable knowing that he's getting elite defense out of that matchup. -- Sam Quinn
|59
Jarrett Allen Cleveland Cavaliers C
|Last year's rank: 71. Allen is a better player now than he was when he made the All-Star team in 2022, thanks largely to his improvement in the short roll. He has quietly leveled up as a scorer and decision-maker, and he remains one of the best rim-protecting centers in the game. It's easy to imagine him getting more reps as a handoff hub now that Kenny Atkinson, his first NBA coach, has reunited with him in Cleveland. Could he potentially expand his range, too? -- James Herbert
|58
LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets PG
|Last year's rank: 39. Perhaps no player has captured the imagination of the younger generation of fans as much as Ball, who is a walking highlight reel. Unfortunately, new clips have been hard to come by in recent years, as Ball has played just 58 total games in the last two seasons due to a series of ankle injuries. In an interview near the end of last season, he said he's considering wearing ankle braces moving forward, which will hopefully help him stay on the court and make his case as one of the league's best point guards. -- Jack Maloney
|57
Fred VanVleet Houston Rockets PG
|Last year's rank: 48. VanVleet didn't get as much buzz as big man Alperun Sengun last season, but he might have been the Rockets' biggest difference-maker. Despite having a bunch of other guys who can theoretically initiate, Houston's offense fell off a cliff when VanVleet was on the bench. In his first season with the team, the 30-year-old guard did exactly what he was signed to do. He kept the team organized, forced defenders to account for him deep behind the 3-point line and pestered opponents' ballhandlers at the point of attack. It was also the first time in his eight-year career that he averaged more than eight assists per game. -- James Herbert
|56
Draymond Green Golden State Warriors PF
|Last year's rank: 30. One of the quintessential "he's not what he used to be" players, Green remains a conductor on both ends. He can still guard any position and make impromptu defensive plays in the way Stephen Curry navigates the offensive end of the court on sixth-sense instincts. Quietly, Green shot nearly 40% from 3 last season on over two attempts a game. He knows he needs to be a threat and last season he more aggressively attacked the scoring runways defenses were all to happy to lay out for him. -- Brad Botkin
|55
Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers PG
|Last year's rank: 36. Who's more primed for a bounce-back year than Garland? It's hard to criticize the 24-year-old guard too harshly for his underwhelming 2023-24 season, given that he broke his jaw in mid-December and later had it wired shut. He had to drink his meals through a straw and lost 12 pounds. (While his jaw was healing, he was also unable to lift weights, run, or, naturally, play basketball.) He was never quite himself after returning to the lineup, and it's difficult to imagine him shooting just 35% on catch-and-shoot 3s in 2024-25. Questions persist about how he fits next to Donovan Mitchell long-term, but, when healthy, Garland fits just fine on the offensive end, as he's the rare pick-and-roll ballhandler who is also extremely dangerous off the ball and on the move. -- James Herbert
|54
Julius Randle New York Knicks PF
|Last year's rank: 59. As a result of a shoulder injury suffered in late January, Randle wasn't a part of the Knicks' playoff run. Given how well they played without him, it is easy to forget how well they played with him leading up to his injury. New York went 12-2 in the 14 games he played in the 2024 calendar year, including two 39-point performances, four more 30-plus-point games and a triple-double. His absence forced the Knicks to expand their menu on offense, but by the end of the season, they missed his scoring and ability to draw double teams. How he'll fit on the next iteration of the team is unclear, but he should at least create some easy spot-up opportunities for Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges. -- James Herbert
|53
DeMar DeRozan Sacramento Kings SF
|Last year's rank: 44. Even as uncertainty swirled around a Bulls roster that was constantly influx last season, DeRozan was the steady hand guiding Chicago. He kept an otherwise mediocre roster competitive and had the Bulls one win away from earning the final spot in the East playoffs. DeRozan's mid-range game is as lethal as anyone's. Last season, he was always consistent, rarely missed games and finished second for Clutch Player of the Year. He's joining a Kings team this year where his role could change significantly, but one thing that won't change is him giving you an efficient 15-20 points a night. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|52
Dejounte Murray New Orleans Pelicans PG
|Last year's rank: 52. Murray's numbers were solid last season. In fact, he averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game and showed he can be a reliable high-volume 3-point shooter. And yet, his overall reputation around the league took a hit. That's what happens when you don't win, and the Hawks were one of the most disappointing teams in the league last season. There's no question Murray is talented, but can those skills translate to success? We'll see this season as Murray gets a fresh start with the Pelicans. -- Jack Maloney
|51
Franz Wagner Orlando Magic PF
|Last year's rank: 47. Wagner used a breakout performance at the FIBA World Cup in 2023 to fuel a career year last season. He averaged career highs, though his 3-point shooting was at its lowest, and together with Paolo Banchero, helped lead the Magic to a playoff appearance. He's a 6-foot-10 forward who can guard multiple positions, and while he struggled to find his 3-point shot last season, his finishing rate around the rim makes him difficult to pin down. He earned a max rookie extension this offseason, and rightly so, as the Magic view him as one of their franchise cornerstones of the future. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|50
Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans SF
|Last year's rank: 32. A methodical midrange assassin, Ingram is an overqualified support staffer but not quite good enough to command an entire offense -- which is a root problem, because he more or less requires superstar sway over possessions to be his best self. This is why it's probably not going to work in New Orleans, where he needs to become more of an off-ball, secondary creator and shooter alongside Zion Williamson, who warrants more creative opportunity. It would be surprising if Ingram isn't traded at some point before signing his next contract. -- Brad Botkin
|49
Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons SG
|Last year's rank: 45. Cunningham's already come a long way from his rookie season where, despite high averages, he struggled heavily with efficiency. He's coming off a career year, but his performance went largely unnoticed because he played on a 14-win Pistons team. That's a shame, too, because Cunningham displayed all the tools of a franchise player. He shot the ball incredibly well from everywhere, including 35% from 3-point range, which was an important breakthrough in his development. He also ranked ninth in the league among guards in potential assists, showing that he's making the right passes and reads; his teammates just aren't making the shots. With a new coach, Cunningham can build upon last season and gain more attention as he's one of the most promising young players in the league. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|48
Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers PF
|Last year's rank: 40. Evan Mobley is a center cosplaying as a power forward. The take cycle is the same every year. The mere fact that Mobley shares a roster with Jarrett Allen means he'll have to keep hearing about the importance of developing a jump shot, but the playoffs just proved why he doesn't really need one. Let him play center with appropriate spacing and every other element of his offense flourishes. Mobley is a smooth pick-and-roll operator who can clean things up near the rim and even create shots facing the basket. He comes from the Bam Adebayo school of defensive centers that don't really need to defend other centers, and having a seven-footer that can step out onto the perimeter with elite opposing wings is an enormous weapon. The moment Mobley is freed him the two-big constraint Cleveland has foisted upon him is the moment he jumps 20 spots on this list. He can't be optimized next to a center so long as he can't shoot 3s. But take the other center away and the world will see just how good he is at everything else. -- Sam Quinn
|47
Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets C
|Last year's rank: 85. A breakout season was cut short for Sengun, but he still did enough to finish third for Most Improved Player. He's often compared to Nikola Jokic, primarily because his court vision and passing echo that of the three-time MVP. But he's his own player, one that Houston should see as a building block for its future. Sengun's strength and finesse around the rim make it difficult to defend him when he catches the ball on the move. He's also a great rebounder and puts teammates in the right spot for easy shots. Statistically speaking, his first three years are on par with what Jokic did, and while he may not be on the perennial MVP trajectory, it's always a positive when you're mentioned in the same company as a future Hall of Famer. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|46
OG Anunoby New York Knicks SF
|Last year's rank: 57. OG Anunoby is the 3-and-D archetype incarnate. He consistently makes between 36-40% of his 3-pointers on relatively high volume and he can capably defend all five positions. That is what OG Anunoby does, and it's really all he does. Despite reported interest in expanding his floor game in Toronto, Anunoby has seemingly accepted a role in New York in which he's mostly a spot-up threat who attacks closeouts. You're not getting a 20-point scorer here, and durability is a question mark, but 3-and-D is the one type of player literally every team needs. A player who maxes out both is enormously valuable regardless of what else he does or doesn't bring to the table. -- Sam Quinn
|45
Desmond Bane Memphis Grizzlies SG
|Last year's rank: 42. Bane is one of the league's premier shooters -- he's made 41.5% of his 3s in his career, including 43.4% on catch-and-shoot attempts -- and he took yet another step forward as a creator in Year 4, increasing his usage to 27.3% (with only a slight dip in efficiency). It is notable, too, that while the on-ball uptick happened out of necessity in the absence of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies' franchise player was willing to defer to Bane at times when they shared the floor. In the nine games that Morant played, Bane averaged 24.6 points -- a little bit more than his season average -- including a 37-point explosion a few days before Christmas. It's a shame that ankle and back injuries cut his 2023-24 season short, but there will be more where that came from, even though Memphis will have much more firepower at its disposal. -- James Herbert
|44
James Harden Los Angeles Clippers PG
|Last year's rank: 33. Harden's basketball odyssey took him to Los Angeles last season, where he joined his fourth team in four years. Despite another change of scenery, that campaign ended as many before it had. In the final two games of the Clippers' first-round series, both losses, Harden scored 23 points on 28 shots en route to a six-game elimination at the hands of the Mavericks. With Paul George off to Philadelphia this summer, Harden will need to take on a bigger scoring burden than he has in recent years in order for the Clippers to stay relevant in the Western Conference. -- Jack Maloney
|43
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
|Last year's rank: 28. One silver lining to the lost season Memphis just endured? It created a whole lot of opportunities for Jaren Jackson Jr. to work on creating his own shots. Less than half of his 2-pointers were assisted last season. He'd never come close to that before, and he nearly doubled his career-high in post-ups. Memphis was so depleted that he did these things relatively inefficiently, but hopefully the full-strength Grizzlies can actually take advantage of all of those reps Jackson got. We know he can defend. Though his shooting has declined, he's at least proven willing to fire away from deep. If he can also create some of his own offense inside of the arc as well, he'll be right back in the All-Star mix. -- Sam Quinn
|42
Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors SG
|Last year's rank: 64. Only five players averaged at least 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists last year. Barnes, a first-time All-Star, was one of them, joining Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis. Throw in his 1.5 blocks per game, and Barnes was in a stat-stuffing league of his own. Now add to that his ability to defend, with great mobility, range and athleticism, across the entire positional spectrum, and it's no wonder the Raptors signed him to a five-year, $225M max extension. He's now the face of the franchise. -- Brad Botkin
|41
Mikal Bridges New York Knicks SF
|Last year's rank: 29. Bridges has now been traded for Kevin Durant and, over the summer, was dealt to the Knicks for five first-round picks. That's the kind of deal you make for franchise-altering talent, and while you may be thinking Bridges isn't that, he's among the most valuable role players a championship-contending team can have. The price for Bridges has been so high because of his elite, versatile defense, matched with 3-point shooting that teeters on automatic. He thrives with or without the ball in his hands, can guard your favorite team's best perimeter player and will make you pay if you leave him open on the 3-point line. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|40
Kristaps Porzingis Boston Celtics C
|Last year's rank: 49. Porzingis found himself in a perfect situation with the Celtics. He wasn't expected to save a franchise like he was with the Knicks. He didn't need to be the perfect No. 2 option like in Dallas. And he wasn't collecting empty stats on a 35-win team like he was with the Wizards. It wouldn't be earth-shattering news if he missed games due to injury in Boston. But when he was healthy, oh boy was he the ultimate weapon. He's still a feared rim protector, can knock down 3s at an efficient clip, is a great pick-and-roll partner, and will make smaller defenders pay in mismatch situations. Porzingis had his most efficient year scoring the ball despite the second-fewest shot attempts per game in his career, and despite missing most of Boston's playoff games, he managed to still make a massive impact when called upon in the Finals. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|39
Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves C
|Last year's rank: 55. So much for the Gobert trade being a disaster for the Timberwolves. The Frenchman reclaimed his throne as the Defensive Player of the Year last season, winning the award for a fourth time, which put him in a tie with Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace for the most all-time. Along the way, he helped the Wolves make the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004. There are always going to be certain matchups where it makes more sense for the Wolves to have Naz Reid out there, but last season proved that the Gobert-Karl-Anthony Towns partnership can work. -- Jack Maloney
|38
Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves PF
|Last year's rank: 37. Karl-Anthony Towns has ranked as high as No. 11 on previous CBS top-100 lists. The basic premise of that ranking has largely held. Towns is among the best big man shooters of all time. That hasn't changed. He remains an athletic marvel and strong rebounder, and to his credit, he's adjusted his game in light of Minnesota's roster upgrades. He's scaled back his own scoring for the sake of Anthony Edwards. He's playing a more traditional defensive power forward role to suit Rudy Gobert. There's something to be said for that flexibility, but too often, Towns simply faded into the background in big moments last season. He was invisible for large stretches of the Western Conference finals when Minnesota badly needed offense. Finding balance will be essential for him if he wants to climb back up to his old range on the list. Towns doesn't have to be the all-encompassing offensive force he was earlier in his career, but he has to be able to find buckets when the Timberwolves need them most. -- Sam Quinn
|37
Jalen Williams Oklahoma City Thunder SF
|Last year's rank: 65. Williams' numbers when he played without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the court last season were eerily similar to those posted by Kevin Durant. This is not to say that the 23-year-old Williams is a superstar hiding in plain sight, necessarily -- part of superstardom is being able to get your numbers consistently despite being at the top of opponents' scouting report and being hounded by opponents' best defenders, not just as the No. 2 guy and against second units -- but, I mean, sheesh. If Williams' relative struggles against the Mavericks in the playoffs give him a roadmap for offseason improvement, watch out. This guy is already a scorer from all three levels, a knockdown shooter, a clever playmaker and a versatile defender. There are All-Star appearances in his future. -- James Herbert
|36
Derrick White Boston Celtics SG
|Last year's rank: 62. Two years ago, White wasn't even on this list. Now, he checks in at No. 36. More exposure from playing with the Celtics certainly helps, but White ranks this high because he has turned himself into the ultimate role player. He does whatever the Celtics need from night-to-night on both ends of the floor, and was so impressive during the title run that he earned a spot on Team USA. Here's a stat to emphasize his versatility: Last season he joined Larry Bird and Kevin Durant as the only players ever to average at least five assists and one block per game, while shooting 39% from 3-point range in a season. -- Jack Maloney
|35
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
|Last year's rank: 21. Young is one of the most reliable and productive offensive players around. He dished out a career-high 10.8 assists per game last season, can stake a claim as the best playmaker in the league and now has multiple seasons averaging at least 25 points and 10 assists, which only Russell Westbrook can match. But what does all of that get you? Outside of the surprise Eastern Conference finals run in 2021, Young has won three total playoff games and the Hawks didn't even get there last season. He's only still in Atlanta, per ESPN's "The Hoop Collective," because no other team was all that keen on trading for him this summer. -- Jack Maloney
|34
Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets PG
|Last year's rank: 18. Jamal Murray is nearly impossible to rank. Forget about making an All-Star team, we're judging Murray against some of the best guards in the NBA and he's never averaged 22 points or seven assists in a season. He's here on the strength of two playoff runs, but they are two of the best playoff runs any active guard has ever had. In the 2020 and 2023 postseasons, he averaged over 26 points while flirting with 50-40-90 shooting splits. His peak is competitive with those of players ranked 20 spots higher. His floor, as we saw quite a bit in the 2024 postseason and even more in the Olympics, might warrant a 20-slot dip. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gone and the Nuggets thinner than ever, they're going to need a full season of elite play out of Murray, not just a few rounds of it. -- Sam Quinn
|33
Pascal Siakam Indiana Pacers PF
|Last year's rank: 31. Indiana's jump in defense coincided largely with the addition of Siakam, and that's not a coincidence. Offensively, he's the certified second scorer the Pacers craved next to Tyrese Haliburton. A force in transition and funky-footwork savant, Siakam can create outside the system and I continue to believe he's a more capable 3-point shooter than his numbers indicate. For stretches in the playoffs, Siakam played like a legit star and the Pacers rewarded him with a max contract. -- Brad Botkin
|32
Jrue Holiday Boston Celtics PG
|Last year's rank: 25. No player has ever been more overqualified for his current role than Jrue Holiday is today. Reminder: he made the 2023 All-Star Game as Milwaukee's primary ball-handler, and then, without declining in any noticeable way, moved to Boston and immediately became a No. 5 option. That lightened offensive load allowed Joe Mazzulla to ask Holiday to do just about anything, no matter how strange. Need Holiday to lock up an opposing guard? No problem, he's been doing that for a decade. Need him to defend centers? Well, it's a bit unorthodox, but we're talking about Jrue Holiday here, so sure. Oh, and if not's too much trouble, could you average a career-high in rebounds in your age-33 season? I can't see why not. This is what happens when the best team in the NBA adds one of the league's preeminent Swiss army knives. They get to send him on bizarre side quests for seven months, and then, when the Eastern Conference finals arrive and he needs to bully the undersized Pacers inside for 28 points to steal Game 1, he can do that too. Jrue Holiday can do anything, and that's why he's ranked this high on our list. -- Sam Quinn
|31
Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz PF
|Last year's rank: 41. The Warriors fan in me doesn't like having to write this blurb, because Markkanen is awesome and it seems like Golden State could've had him for a steep price. Instead, he stays in Utah on a five-year, $238 million extension. Markkanen is 27 years old, just entering his prime, but the Jazz aren't close to competing. You wonder about that marriage of those timelines, but you can bet Danny Ainge has a plan and that Markkanen, a seven-foot sniper who averaged 23 and 8 last season on a better true-shooting clip that Kevin Durant, is central in it. -- Brad Botkin
|30
Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder C
|Last year's rank: 68. The delayed debut for Holmgren was well worth the wait, as he fit seamlessly into an Oklahoma City team built for sustained success through at least the next decade. He's 7-foot-1 and yet has the handle of a guard. He can drain a 3-pointer just as simple as he can back someone down in the paint. He has already established himself as one of the best rim protectors in the league, with a knack for perfectly timing blocks, something we rarely see out of players his age. Holmgren's on a career trajectory to be a mainstay at the All-Star Game, as well as end-of-season awards like All-NBA and All-Defense. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|29
Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic PF
|Last year's rank: 51. After a season that saw Banchero become the first Magic player since Mike Miller in 2001 to win Rookie of the Year, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 Draft followed that up with a season that saw his efficiency improve dramatically. He's still not a consistent threat from 3-point range, but that doesn't matter much when he can muscle his way to the rim and do damage from mid-range. He earned his first All-Star nod and led Orlando to its first playoff appearance in four years. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|28
Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings C
|Last year's rank: 34. Sabonis led the league in rebounds last season and was eighth in assists. The only other player in the top-10 in both categories was Nikola Jokic. Furthermore, he joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to average at least 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in a season. Those are arbitrary cutoffs, of course, but it emphasizes how unique Sabonis' game is for a big man. He is a true playmaking hub for the Kings, while also being an efficient scorer in the paint and a force on the glass. Like too many of his teammates, though, defense remains an issue. -- Jack Maloney
|27
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG
|Last year's rank: 19. Remember when Fox couldn't shoot? He certainly doesn't. His 36.9% conversion rate on 3-pointers is nothing to scoff at in a vacuum, but making that clip on 7.8 attempts per game? That seemed nearly unfathomable early in his career, and it's poked a hole in pretty much every strategy opponents could have used to defend him. How are you supposed to stay in front of the fastest guard in the NBA when he can casually pull-up from 28 feet when you try to duck under a screen? There's no easy way to defend Fox anymore. He's going to beat you at the rim or he's going to beat you from deep. Take your pick. -- Sam Quinn
|26
Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks PG
|Last year's rank: 10. The glass-half-empty view of Lillard's first season in Milwaukee: He hurt the Bucks' defense, had trouble adjusting to being the No. 2 guy and his efficiency declined, which isn't particularly surprising for a 33-year-old point guard. The glass-half-full view: Despite having to adjust to a new team, new city, new role and two new coaches, Lillard put up numbers roughly on par with his career averages during the regular season and, during the playoffs, had a couple of huge games (coming off a groin injury) before aggravating an Achilles injury. I lean toward the optimistic perspective, given that Lillard's final season in Portland was the best of his career and he'll be coming off a much more normal offseason this time. (He told Doc Rivers that he was not in shape in 2023-24 because he'd done only light workouts the previous summer for fear of getting injured while waiting for a trade, per Rivers.) Yes, Lillard turned 35 in July, but he was No. 10 on this list just a year ago. Don't be shocked if he makes this ranking look disrespectful. -- James Herbert
|25
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks PG
|Last year's rank: 35. For all the concerns about how Irving would fit on the Mavericks, both on and off the floor, he put together one of his best seasons to date without ruffling any feathers. Irving has reminded us all of why he's among the best secondary options in NBA history. Irving still has the best handle in the league, can easily get to the rim and score from all three levels. The Mavericks certainly wouldn't have made it to the NBA Finals without him, and alongside Luka Doncic, they create one of the most dangerous backcourts in the league. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|24
Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers PG
|Last year's rank: 60. After James Harden's departure, Maxey stepped into the No. 2 role in Philadelphia last season and made the leap from exciting young prospect to All-Star. For his efforts, he was rewarded with the Most Improved Player award. It will be interesting to see how Maxey's role changes, if at all, with Paul George's arrival. The great news for the Sixers is he has the on- and off-ball skills to easily scale up and down depending on the situation. In fact, he may even be best as a slightly overqualified No. 3 option given his elite catch-and-shoot numbers (44.4% last season). -- Jack Maloney
|23
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat C
|Last year's rank: 20. The player we know Adebayo be to be is an automatic top-25 selection. He's been a full-time starter for five years and he's never missed an All-Defense selection in that span. He's a great passer who might actually get appreciated for it if he wasn't living in the Jokic era. He rebounds when the Heat need him to rebound, he scores when the Heat need him to score, and with Udonis Haslem now retired, he leads when the Heat need him to lead. All of that alone is a top-25 pick. But a noteworthy development last season was Adebayo's willingness to stretch his range as a jump-shooter. The volume is still quite low, but he attempted a career-high 42 3-pointers and 189 mid-range shots last season. That carried over into the Olympics, where he looked downright comfortable from deep. If Adebayo adds any consistent measure of floor-spacing to his already deep arsenal, his upside jumps from top-25 to top-15, or perhaps even higher. -- Sam Quinn
|22
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat SF
|Last year's rank: 9. Butler is what he is: A great player who paces himself in the regular season in order to produce superstar postseason stretches. The stats fill every column and the impact always adds up. Last season the Heat outscored opponents by 1.7 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass; that number elevated to plus eight points per 100 when Butler was on the floor. The question is: Are the Heat still good enough to give Butler the opportunity to shift into his playoff gear? Or is this a regressing team that might actually look to trade Butler before his next and probably last significant payday? -- Brad Botkin
|21
Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans PF
|Last year's rank: 26. Williamson was once again sidelined with an injury when the Pelicans' 2023-24 season ended, but this felt different. His absence in the playoffs was a bummer, not because it prompted unpleasant discussions about his conditioning and commitment, but because his play over the previous few months had completely changed the conversation. Williamson strained his hamstring as he made a floater over Anthony Davis to tie New Orleans' play-in game against the Lakers in crunch time. The shot gave him 40 points; on one of the biggest stages of his career, he had come through with one of his finest games, leading a fourth-quarter comeback that would fall short after he checked out. In the best shape of his career, Williamson showed that he could handle heavy minutes while carrying a heavy playmaking load and competing defensively like never before. He appeared in a career-high 70 regular-season games, and, right at the end, he even took a few jump shots when opponents sagged off of him. Now all the Pelicans are asking of him is to produce like an MVP candidate for a full season while they continue trying to put together a roster that can surround him with the defenders and shooters they need to make a leap. -- James Herbert
|20
Paul George Philadelphia 76ers SF
|Last year's rank: 17. George was finally healthy last season, when he reached the 70-game mark for the first time since 2019. Once again, though, the Clippers' hopes were dashed by an injury in the playoffs, this time to Kawhi Leonard. And so, five years after returning home to Los Angeles, George packed his bags and signed with Philadelphia in free agency. He's not the player he was at his peak, and injuries will always be a concern, but he remains a terrific two-way wing who should be a perfect fit alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. -- Jack Maloney
|19
Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers SG
|Last year's rank: 16. A perennial top-10 scorer in the league. Mitchell registered career highs in assists, rebounds and steals last season. He was sensational when Darius Garland was out and he assumed total control of the offense as the lone playmaker. He is virtually unstoppable when he gets going downhill as a pull-up shooter given his force, but his pull-up shooting percentages (35% overall and 30% from 3) dipped considerably last season. -- Brad Botkin
|18
Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers SF
|Last year's rank: 15. Though he was once again unable to stay healthy in the playoffs, it's easy to forget that Leonard was able to play in 68 games last season. For most of that time, he looked every bit like one of the best players in the league again at 23 PPG and better than a 62% true-shooting clip. He's still one of the deadliest pull-up shooters with his ability to separate late, as evidenced by his 1.2 points per possession in isolation -- the league's most efficient mark among all players with better than a 15% isolation frequency. Over a two-month stretch from the turn of the calendar to the end of February, Leonard made 46% of his 3-pointers on almost five attempts per game. -- Brad Botkin
|17
Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers PG
|Last year's rank: 23. When Tyrese Haliburton got hurt on Jan. 9, he was averaging 23.6 points per game and another 32.3 points created off of assists per game. That's a total of 55.9 points of offense generated, which would be the highest combined total of the tracking era by a comfortable margin. The vision of Haliburton most have in their head right now is of the compromised version of him we largely saw in the second half of the season and in the postseason. He's become a bit of a meme for his Olympic role as bench vibes captain. But remember... he was chosen to be a member of the most talented Olympic team of the 21st century for a reason. He's a human fast break, a singular stylistic force that empowers the Pacers to play the only way that ever could have gotten their relatively meager collection of talent to the Eastern Conference finals. -- Sam Quinn
|16
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies PG
|Last year's rank: 14. At his best, Morant is one of the most exciting guards in the league thanks to his dazzling skills and daring creativity, but it's been a while since we've seen him show that on the court. Between suspensions and injuries, the high-flier has only played 70 total games in the last two seasons. Whether or not Morant can return to an All-NBA level is one of the biggest storylines to watch this year. If he does, the Grizzlies could be a real threat in the Western Conference. -- Jack Maloney
|15
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics SF
|Last year's rank: 24. Nearly a decade ago, Brown was welcomed to the league with boos from Celtics fans upset that he was their selection at No. 3 in the 2016 NBA Draft. Now, he's a franchise icon and one of the most beloved athletes in Boston. He stamped his status with a spectacular playoff run, in which he hit the two biggest shots -- the game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals and the game-sealing jumper in Game 3 of the Finals -- and was named Eastern Conference finals MVP and Finals MVP. There aren't so many jokes these days about Brown's left hand or $300 million contract. -- Jack Maloney
|14
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns SG
|Last year's rank: 8. Booker has arguably become one of the most underrated players in the league and among the most efficient. He's a killer in the mid-range, and if he gets hot, he's liable to drop 40+ points on you, and he wouldn't even have to take very many 3s. He's the type of plug-and-play guy any championship-contending team would love to have, and last season, we finally saw Booker's versatility after primarily playing point guard for a Suns team lacking in that department. It resulted in a career-high year in assists for Booker, showing that not only is he one of the best shooting guards in the league, but you can also put him among the best point guards, too. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|13
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks PG
|Last year's rank: 27. In May, Brunson became the fourth player in NBA history -- and first since Michael Jordan in 1993 -- to score 40 points or more in four consecutive playoff games. He had a total of 16 40-point games in 2023-24, postseason included; his former teammate Luka Doncic was the only player to have more than 10 such games. Not bad for a 6-foot-2 guy with a 6-foot-4 wingspan who went undrafted six years ago and, heading into his fourth season, couldn't command a four-year, $55 million extension from the Mavericks. Now a full-fledged superstar, Brunson agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million extension this summer, which was seen as an enormous sacrifice. The deal will allow the Knicks to continue building a contender in Brunson's image, with three of his college teammates alongside him for the long haul. Ideally, the addition of Mikal Bridges and the return of Julius Randle will mean that Brunson won't have to drop 40 all that often in 2024-25, as New York was far too dependent on Brunson's scoring last season. That iteration of the team scored like the Celtics with him on the court and like the Blazers with him on the bench. The only player whose presence on the court made a bigger difference to his team's offensive efficiency is the three-time MVP ranked No. 1 on this list. -- James Herbert
|12
Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs C
|Last year's rank: 58. After the All-Star break, Victor Wembanyama averaged 23.5 points, 12 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 4.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. I can't imagine you'll be surprised to hear no one has ever done that for a full season. No one has even come close. If you trim every one of those numbers by 10%, it's still only been done once... by peak Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. As a reminder, Wembanyama was a rookie. He was playing on a team that was built to lose. We're not just talking about the next great NBA player here. We're talking about the sort of player this sport has never seen, the next step in its evolution. He is the ultimate marriage of size and skill, the culmination of everything this sport has been building toward for the past decade. What's scariest about that absurd post-break stat line isn't how great it is, but how underwhelming it's going to look in comparison. In all likelihood, that's the worst he's going to be for a long, long time. It might be 15 years before we post another one of these lists that has him outside of the top 10. -- Sam Quinn
|11
Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers C
|Last year's rank: 13. The 2023-24 season was one of acceptance for Anthony Davis. Almost 75% of his shot attempts came in the paint. That's the highest figure of his Lakers tenure, and there were years in which he barely cleared 50%. After averaging over five mid-range attempts per game at his Lakers peak, Davis finished below three last season. He might still want to be a power forward, but he has finally seemed to embrace the fact that the Lakers need him to play like a center. Despite the physical toll the position might take on his body, the results spoke for themselves. Davis just had his best season since winning the 2020 championship, dominating the interior and singlehandedly keeping an otherwise miserable Laker defense afloat. -- Sam Quinn
|10
Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves SG
|Last year's rank: 22. Edwards jumped from 22nd on this list last year to 10th this time around, which emphasizes his stunning ascension to stardom. He averaged career-highs across the board last season, made his first All-NBA appearance and led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals, upsetting the defending champion Nuggets en route. Early in the Wolves' playoff run, there were legitimate comparisons -- at least aesthetically -- to Michael Jordan. Over the summer, he reiterated his status as one of the game's best by playing a leading role in Team USA's gold medal campaign. -- Jack Maloney
|9
Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns PF
|Last year's rank: 5. Durant remains pretty close to the height of his powers. Last season he averaged 27-6-5 on 41% 3-point shooting, and perhaps most importantly, he played in 75 games -- by far his highest mark since leaving Golden State. The were rumors that he didn't love the way he was being used by Frank Vogel. It will be interesting to see what kind of difference Mike Budenholzer makes in terms of Durant's spots and shots and the way he receives the ball; i.e. in stationary positions or off more of his preferred pin-down screens. Either way, Durant was the best isolation scorer in basketball last season. -- Brad Botkin
|8
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers SF
|Last year's rank: 12. LeBron James recently became the oldest player ever to win an MVP award in any competition featuring active NBA players when he was named the most valuable player of the 2024 Olympics. This breaks a record that he himself set during the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. Sure, it's unreasonable to expect the impending quadragenarian to be the NBA's best player over the course of an 82-game season anymore, but make no mistake, in a smaller sample, there still might not be a single player in all of basketball that inspires more fear in his opponents than LeBron James. It's not clear how many MVP awards of any variety are still left in his aging body, but when he needs to, he can still summon all of the skill and ferocity that won him his first. -- Sam Quinn
|7
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics PF
|Last year's rank: 7. At long last, Tatum is an NBA champion. Along the way he passed his idol, Kobe Bryant, for the most playoff points before turning 27 and joined Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tim Duncan, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic as the only players to win a title while leading their team in points, rebounds and assists during the postseason. Tatum didn't win the Eastern Conference finals or Finals MVP awards, but he was the driving force for Boston's league-leading 18th championship. Few players, if any, are as well-rounded as the Celtics star, who is one of just three players to make All-NBA First Team in each of the last three seasons. -- Jack Maloney
|6
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors PG
|Last year's rank: 3. Curry is still an offense unto himself with his inimitable movement and pure shot-making talent. At 36 years old, it's hard to see where he's declined at all offensively, but what we've seen is that even as great as an aging Curry remains, he needs better talent around him to make his way back into title contention. LeBron can relate. -- Brad Botkin
|5
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C
|Last year's rank: 6. Arguably the most dominant individual scorer in the league, Embiid has made great strides as a hub in Nick Nurse's more motion-oriented offense. He's also anticipating and passing out of double teams with greater effectiveness. The combination of Embiid's face-up jumper and bruising post game that, at the very least, all but guarantees a trip to the free-throw line, is as close to indefensible as it gets, and he remains a super effective rim protector even is his defensive range and movement isn't always the greatest. -- Brad Botkin
|4
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder SG
|Last year's rank: 11. Last year's MVP runner-up, Gilgeous-Alexander, keeps ascending these rankings as his Thunder ascend the standings. The 26-year-old guard led the NBA in drives for the fourth straight season in 2023-24, and, with improved spacing around him, opponents had an even tougher time disrupting his funky rhythm. According to Cleaning The Glass, Gilgeous-Alexander shot 69% at the rim and 51% from midrange, both of which were career highs. And while he doesn't draw the toughest individual assignments on defense, there are few superstars more engaged and disruptive on that end. Nobody recorded more steals than Gilgeous-Alexander last year, and only two players recorded more deflections. After adding one of those two players (Alex Caruso) and a center who will both protect the rim and operate as an offensive hub (Isaiah Hartenstein) this offseason, Oklahoma City projects to have a historically great defense and a more diverse offense, making the task in front of its franchise player extremely clear: Lead the team to the place it hasn't been since 2012. -- James Herbert
|3
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks PG
|Last year's rank: 4. Even after six years in the league, it's not uncommon to walk away from watching Doncic play and still think, "How is he doing this?" He plays at the pace of paint drying on a wall, and yet we saw in the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals that even the most elite defenders couldn't stop him. Doncic will make you pay if you try to double team him, and if you switch a big on him out on the perimeter, he'll likely drill a dramatic 3-pointer. He handles with finesse, bullies you in the paint and owns some of the best assists in NBA history. He's coming off the best statistical year of his career after leading the league in scoring, and he's still only 25 years old. -- Jasmyn Wimbish
|2
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks PF
|Last year's rank: 2. There was a feeling of déjà vu for the Greek Freak last season, as he put together another historic campaign -- he finished in the top-15 in scoring, rebounding and assists, and joined Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson as the only players to average at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in multiple seasons -- but was once again a non-factor in the playoffs due to an injury. Things may not have gone to plan for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the last few years, but he remains one of the most dominant forces in the league on both sides of the ball. -- Jack Maloney
|1
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C
|Last year's rank: 1. The only player on earth who can virtually guarantee his team a quality shot every possession, Jokic's dominance occurs both in plain sight and on less visible margins. There is no matchup he can't exploit, inside or out, whether as a scorer or facilitator. His defense has made great strides. The fact that he has zero interest in being recognized as the world's best player is, in part, what actually makes him the world's best player. Every play he makes is free of agenda and ego. Jokic is the purest embodiment of a basketball player. -- Brad Botkin
Top 100 by NBA team
(Note: Every NBA team has at least one player in our Top 100)
- Six players: Knicks, Pelicans, Thunder, Timberwolves
- Five players: Celtics
- Four players: Bucks, Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Kings, Magic, Mavericks, Nuggets, Pacers, Rockets
- Three players: 76ers, Hawks, Heat, Lakers, Suns, Raptors, Warriors
- Two players: Bulls, Clippers, Hornets, Spurs, Trail Blazers
- One player: Jazz, Nets, Pistons, Wizards