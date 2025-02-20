On this page, you'll find detailed reviews of the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics, and bet365, evaluating everything from welcome promotions to user experience and customer support.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Promo Code FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required; click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required; click here BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required; click here bet365 Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW

Below, we will analyze in detail the welcome bonuses offered by each of the top sportsbooks. We will also share how trusted the sports betting apps are by bettors with our own honest reviews of what users can expect when using each of these betting apps.

FanDuel Sportsbook betting app

FanDuel Sportsbook is No. 1 among sports betting apps by user ratings for both iOS and Android and by national market share. Read on to see if you agree with the sentiment.

FanDuel welcome offer: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

The FanDuel promo code offers new users a straightforward promotion. If a new user deposits and bets at least $5, they will receive $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins. No special bonus code is required. Just click the link on this page in the table above.

Bonus bets become available within 72 hours of the first bet settling but usually hit accounts in less than two hours. The bettor must use the bonus bets on future wagers. If those future bets win, the bettor will receive the profit in cash that can be withdrawn. However, the stake (original value of the bonus bet) is not returned to the bettor. The bonus bets will expire in seven days if they aren't used.

FanDuel user experience: Elite functionality

The FanDuel user experience is one of the best in the industry. It's hard not to love the overall appearance and functionality of FanDuel's app. The neutral shades of blue and white are appealing to the naked eye and aren't overly distracting.

Placing a bet on FanDuel is as easy of a process as any sportsbook offers. For example, we added a wager (New York Knicks spread) to our bet slip by clicking on it. It immediately showed how much a $10 bet would pay out if the bet were to win. To complete the process, we simply clicked "Place Bet" and the wager was officially submitted. The whole procedure only took a matter of seconds from the time that the wager was placed in our bet slip.

Parlays and same-game parlays take a few moments longer to place. Once you add the legs that you want on your parlay, you can simply hit "Place Bet" with the specific wager amount just as you would for a straight bet.

FanDuel key betting features: Cash-out options

FanDuel provides several key features that make it an attractive sports betting platform. The app allows users to cash out on a bet before the game is over for a portion of the total payout if the bet were to hit. When betting a parlay, if multiple legs have already hit, bettors can cash out typically for a profit prior to the start of remaining games. Users can also live bet on the app while games are going on.

FanDuel betting markets: Expansive selection

FanDuel is one of the top sportsbooks around when it comes to odds shopping, as the platform normally offers some of the most competitive odds in the industry. FanDuel also offers many more betting markets than other sportsbooks, for the most popular sports as well as niche sports.

Bettors can also place wagers on a large number of prop bets from sports like football, basketball, soccer and many more.

FanDuel banking options: Seamless transactions

Deposits and withdrawals are flawless and fast. There are many different ways in which users can deposit and withdraw funds, including PayPal. Funds are immediately available to use in your account after depositing, while withdrawals usually hit your PayPal account within minutes. You then have the option to transfer those funds to your bank account.

FanDuel lists on the app which options are quick or fast methods. Users can deposit funds via options that include a debit/credit card, PayPal, Venmo and online banking, and they appear in their account instantly. Using cash is also an option at a partner casino, available in states where FanDuel has a participating land-based partner.

Customer support at FanDuel: Prompt assistance

FanDuel offers customer support for users right on the app. If bettors go to the "My Account" tab, they can scroll through a list of frequently asked questions. Users can participate in a live chat with a representative if they have a specific question. If it's a general question, users can just type in that specific topic and receive an automated answer. If that answer doesn't satisfy their question, they can then speak with a representative via the live chat function.

FanDuel Sportsbook app summary: Attractive promos and parlay Boost Builder

FanDuel has many positive selling points, but its parlay Boost Builder is one of the most attractive promotions that users can take advantage of on the app.

Bettors must opt in if they want to claim this promotion. They can build a 3+ leg parlay and receive a profit boost of 15%. For each additional leg after the initial three, bettors will see a 10% boost increase on their parlay. The promotion is normally offered during football and basketball season. Bettors can place wagers on anything from money lines to spreads to player props when it comes to the Boost Builder, though same-game parlays are excluded.

In addition to the Boost Builder, the overall user experience on FanDuel is also a very impressive feature of the app. It's easy to scroll around and find any type of bet that a user is looking for. When placing a wager on their bet slip, users can see exactly what the profit will be rather than the whole amount (including the stake) like many sportsbooks display.

FanDuel is arguably the top sportsbook available in a mobile capacity. It's so easy to use and find the types of bets that you're looking for. In addition, there are a variety of betting markets that don't exist on other platforms.

bet365 Sportsbook betting app

A sportsbook that has been successful in the U.S. after becoming a giant in Europe, bet365 certainly qualifies as a top sports betting app.

bet365 welcome offer: Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets

The bet365 promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets when they place a bet of $5 or more, whether the first bet wins or loses (minimum deposit of $10 applies).

Once you receive the $100 in bonus bets, you can use those to wager on a single bet or spread it across multiple wagers. To use the bonus bets, the user must select that option in the bet365 bet slip. If those bets win, the bettor will receive the profit as an amount that can be withdrawn. However, the stake (original value of the bonus bet) is not returned to the bettor. Bonus bets expire in seven days if they aren't used on bet365.

Additionally, bet365 is the only sportsbook that gives new users a choice between two welcome offers. You can choose the "bet $5, get $100" promo or a "First Bet Safety Net" up to $1,000. If a user's first bet loses, the bettor will receive that bet back in bonus bets, up to $1,000. The sportsbook will prompt you to choose an offer during registration.

bet365 user experience: Great overall feel

The bet365 user experience may not be the best among sports betting apps, but definitely is up to par in terms of the overall look-and-feel. The appearance is aesthetically pleasing with a green and black color scheme. It's a very simple layout that allows users to find what they're looking for easily.

Placing a bet on bet365 is quick and straightforward. For instance, we added a wager on the Detroit Lions spread to our bet slip with a single click. The wager instantly appeared in our bet slip, allowing us to easily set the desired betting amount. To finalize the process, we simply clicked "Place Bet," and the wager was successfully submitted. The entire process took only a few seconds from start to finish.

In addition, parlays and same-game parlays only take a few moments longer to place. Once you add the legs that you want to include on your parlay, you can hit "Place Bet" with the specific wager amount just as you would for a straight bet.

Deposits and withdrawals are quick and hassle-free, with multiple options available for managing your funds. Deposits are processed instantly, making funds immediately available for use. Withdrawals are just as efficient, often reaching your account within minutes. From there, transferring funds from bet365 to your bank account is a simple process, ensuring seamless access to your money.

bet365 key betting features: Early payout advantage

bet365 provides many features that make it an intriguing sports betting platform. The app allows users to receive advantageous early payout options in different sports. The promotion typically requires the user to place a money line bet prior to the game starting. If the team being bet on has a lead that goes over a certain threshold (depending on the sport), the user could settle the bet as a win prior to the game being officially over.

bet365 betting markets: Industry-standard odds

Aside from the major sports, bet365 offers a wide range of betting markets and generally competitive odds. In part due to its origins overseas, bet365 covers many international events such as soccer and tennis.

The odds at bet365 are comparable to those of other betting apps, especially when it comes to the major leagues and events. Additionally, the sportsbook offers live betting options, giving users the flexibility to place bets as a game unfolds.

Variety and accessibility make bet365 a solid option.

bet365 banking options: Fast and flexible

bet365 offers a wide range of banking options. Users can deposit funds via a debit or credit card, e-wallets like PayPal and online banking. These options let funds appear in accounts instantly. Withdrawals may take a bit longer, between 24-48 hours if you have not verified your identity, but after that, many digital methods take less than two hours.

Customer support at bet365: Responsive in-app help

bet365 offers its users customer support within the app. If users click on their profile icon in the top right corner, they can find a live chat function under the "Help" tab." Users can participate in a live chat with a representative if they have a specific question. If it's a general question, users can type in that topic and receive an automated answer. If that answer doesn't satisfy them, they can then speak with a representative via the live chat function.

Support at bet365 is generally reliable. The live chat representatives are mostly helpful and respond promptly to questions you may have. If you choose to reach out via email, it can take a bit longer to receive a response.

bet365 sports betting app summary: Attractive "Early Payout" feature

bet365 has many positive selling points within its app, but its "Early Payout" is one of the more attractive features in the industry of sports betting apps.

The Early Payout feature allows users to settle bets as winners before the event is completed, provided the selected team reaches a significant lead. For example, a football or basketball bet would be paid out early if the team you bet on goes up by a certain number of points, regardless of the final outcome. This feature provides added security and flexibility, letting bettors lock in winnings without waiting for the game to conclude.

In addition to the Early Payout feature, the overall user experience on bet365 is impressive. It's easy to maneuver through the app to find any type of bet a user might be looking for. When placing a bet in their bet slip, users can see exactly what the profit will be for that specific wager just like other sportsbooks.

Even for those who believe that bet365 Sportsbook is not quite on the level of DraftKings or FanDuel, it is certainly a worthwhile sports betting app.

BetMGM Sportsbook betting app

The self-proclaimed "King of Sportsbooks" starts users out with a bang with the latest BetMGM promo code.

BetMGM welcome offer: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The BetMGM welcome offer returns up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

To qualify for the BetMGM promo code, new users must deposit at least $10 and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS before placing their initial bet.

If that initial bet loses, you will receive bonus bets in the amount of the wager up to $1,500. If the bet wins, you simply receive your initial stake and winnings and no bonus bets.

The bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued, and if a bonus bet wins, you'll receive only the winnings from the wager, not the stake of the bet.

BetMGM user experience: Easy to navigate

Both the BetMGM app and website are easy to navigate and offer a wide range of betting options across a wide range of sports. It is easy to find a specific event through either the basic navigation or by utilizing the available search function.

The website version of BetMGM can feel a little cluttered at times, with many boxes littering the screen directing the user to casino games or to various other sports or events. In that way, the smartphone app is a bit better visually, but we found the speed of finding events and placing bets to be a bit quicker on the website.

When it comes to the most important parts of a sportsbook experience – finding events, placing bets and tracking those bets – BetMGM excels and offers one of the best user experiences of all online sportsbooks.

BetMGM key betting features: Promos for existing customers

BetMGM offers a tremendous number of promotions for existing users. There's never a shortage of opportunities from single-game parlay boosts to second-chance bets to deposit bonuses. BetMGM has a user-friendly approach to the distribution of bonuses and promos.

In addition, BetMGM Rewards being tied to the larger MGM Rewards program means trips to in-state MGM casinos or MGM casinos in Las Vegas can both build your rewards pool or allow you to use your accrued BetMGM Rewards for perks at those physical locations.

BetMGM betting markets: Competitive odds, diverse markets

BetMGM tends to sit in the middle of the road on the market in terms of betting odds. Rarely are the offerings out of line with other sportsbooks, but that also means it's rare to find much extra value by using BetMGM lines only, and one can often squeeze out slightly more value through odds provided at other sportsbooks. The vig (commission) is in line with industry standards.

While BetMGM's odds aren't always the best, the variety of available markets and wagers available for events can make up for where the sportsbook comes up a little bit short.

BetMGM banking options: Fast withdrawals

BetMGM provides the standard banking options one would expect from an online sportsbook. Deposit methods include popular choices like credit/debit cards, e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill, online banking, and checks, among other options. Deposits can also be made at cashier windows for MGM-affiliated casinos. Withdrawals can be made with the same methods set up for deposits, with the main exception being credit cards.

Processing times with BetMGM are generally efficient, with e-wallets often offering the fastest withdrawals.

Customer support at BetMGM: Reliable support with 24/7 chat

The customer support experience at BetMGM Sportsbook is generally reliable, with multiple contact options available to assist users. Customers can reach support via live chat (available 24/7), which offers the quickest response times. For less urgent inquiries, email support is also available, though response times may be slower.

BetMGM also provides an FAQ section on its website, addressing common questions about accounts, payments, and more. Some users have noted that the quality of help received from chat support varies in quality.

BetMGM sports betting app summary: Lucrative rewards program

The best BetMGM selling point is a toss-up between two features.

First, BetMGM offers a tremendous amount of promotions for existing users. There's never a shortage of opportunities from single-game parlay boosts to second-chance bets to deposit bonuses. BetMGM has a user-friendly approach to the distribution of bonuses and promos.

Second, BetMGM Rewards being tied to the larger MGM Rewards program means trips to in-state MGM casinos or MGM casinos in Las Vegas can both build your rewards pool or allow you to use your accrued BetMGM Rewards for perks at those physical locations.

DraftKings Sportsbook betting app

Along with FanDuel, DraftKings Sportsbook is consistently in the top two in terms of sports betting apps with the highest market share.

DraftKings welcome offer: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly

The current DraftKings promo code for new users is a very fun offer. No special bonus code is required during registration. Click the links on this page, and after signing up, deposit $5 or more to access the sign-up offer. Then, a user may wager at least $5 on any betting market at any betting odds. Whether that first bet wins or loses, the customer will receive $150 in bonus bets. This only applies to brand-new accounts.

Users must be at least 21 years old or 18+ in Wyoming and Kentucky. If the qualifying bet wins, users receive the $150 in bonus bets as six individual $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets are credited immediately or, at most, within 72 hours in the event of technical difficulties. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received, and they hold no cash value.

Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and don't include the bonus bet stake. For example, if a $10 bonus bet is placed at +100 odds and wins, the user earns only the $10 profit. A winning $10 cash bet on +100 odds would pay out $20.

The best aspect of this offer is that it pays out the bonus bets regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses.

DraftKings user experience: A wealth of information and options

The DraftKings user experience is a solid one. The platform offers the most popular bets immediately upon opening the app or website, and there are plenty of categories for users to peruse, from top games to odds and profit boosts to popular same-game parlays. The parlay experience in particular stands out, as both the app and the website do a good job of allowing users to combine a variety of picks.

The "Quick SGP" section allows users to bet quickly and easily, and boosts are made clear for users to maximize earnings. The interface also does a good job of letting users know how much time there is before a game or event begins.

Another strong suit is that DraftKings tells users how many other users are on the pre-loaded parlays, a potentially helpful piece of information. The odds for the pre-built wagers are clear, and creative nicknames for certain parlays is a nice addition.

However, new users may find the app crowded at first. The enormous amount of content on the home screen can make things frustrating, with the auto-generated parlays taking up significant space. Some lag can also make live betting a bit of a hassle.

Overall, DraftKings presents a wealth of information from the get-go, and the experience on both the mobile app and the website is more in-depth than any other sports betting app. It is easy for users to find what they are looking for with the search tool, and the breadth of information and betting markets available is impressive. However, the aforementioned lagging and crowdedness can make it difficult to find things and bet quickly.

DraftKings key betting features: Live betting, community features

Some of the top DraftKings features include early cashout, live betting and streaming. Early cashout is a straightforward way for users to collect their winnings by going to the "My Bets" tab and selecting the "Cash Out" button. Payouts are made immediately and become available in a user's account.

Live betting is available and includes much of the typical pregame fare (though some options may not be available based on game score, time left, player performance, and other factors).

One of the defining features of DraftKings is DraftKings Social, which allows users to interact with other users, share and find wagers, meet and follow other users, and create contests. This is unique to DraftKings, and it allows bettors both new and experienced to learn from others, interact with fellow bettors, and feel a part of a community.

DraftKings also has "My Stats Sheet," which allows users to see how they have fared over the last month, year, and all-time. This page also allows users to see their transaction history and provides a link to the Responsible Gaming Center.

DraftKings betting markets: Wide markets and competitive odds

DraftKings offers a wide range of sports and betting markets, making it a catch-all place for bettors looking to find action.

DraftKings provides what can best be described as "competitive" odds relative to other major outlets. While frustrations with live betting have been noted, in general, DraftKings provides reasonable odds relative to other outfits. While the odds may not be an advantage for DraftKings users, odds boosts and profit boosts are plentiful.

DraftKings banking options: Plethora of methods

DraftKings offers a bevy of banking options, making it easy for users to finance their accounts.

Some options may not be available in some areas. Withdrawals cannot be made to business accounts.

For most options, withdrawals take just a few days, with Cash at Cage (one hour) being the fastest. Online banking can take up to five days, and physical checks can take longer. Venmo (up to two days), PayPal (up to two days) and Apple Pay (up to one day) are popular electronic withdrawal destinations that have quick turnaround times.

Customer support at DraftKings: Round-the-clock chat assistance

DraftKings provides solid and wide-ranging customer support, with an automated reply covering most issues and operators available if needed. The automated reply system does a good job of providing a litany of avenues for users to pursue based on their issues, and waiting times for an operator are usually not too long. Operators are knowledgeable and available 24/7.

Other options include X (formerly Twitter), requesting a callback, leaving a voicemail and sending physical mail. However, most customer support issues can be resolved via automated replies or operators, available on both app and desktop.

DraftKings Sports betting app summary: Great promotions, unique social experience

DraftKings' top selling points are its wide range of same-game parlays, frequent boosts, and DraftKings Social. By partnering with several celebrities and sports stars, DraftKings has fostered a strong sense of community that makes betting more engaging. The app creates an inviting experience through creative names for auto-generated parlays, charismatic promotions, and seasonal themes that keep the platform fresh and dynamic.

That feeling is enhanced by odds, profit boosts and other frequent offers and promotions that help users feel as if they have the chance to win big. Same-game parlays are presented in a straightforward fashion, and betting slips are easy to read, edit and navigate as they are built.

However, DraftKings' congested app as a whole can be difficult to navigate, and with so many images and interactive features, it can become laggy. That issue can be especially prevalent when users wish to live bet. Furthermore, because there is so much content and so many options, it can be hard to scroll through for the best options, find alternate lines, etc.

Overall, DraftKings seems like a strong option for putting together same-game parlays and other parlays and developing a sense of community, but live betting is not a strong suit.

Fanatics Sportsbook betting app

The newest sports betting app on this list is Fanatics Sportsbook, which is available exclusively via its mobile app. It does not have a desktop site.

Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer: Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

For new users, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. To access this promotion, new users simply can sign up by clicking the links on this page. Once registered, opt into the deal under Promos. Then, place a No Sweat Bet of up to $100 every day for 10 straight days. If the bet loses, the user will receive a bonus bet of the same value. Wins are paid in cash.

Users must deposit at least $10 in order to get started with Fanatics, and only bets with minimum odds of -200 count toward the No Sweat Bet promotion. Only one wager per day applies to the sign-up promotion. Any bets beyond the first will not be included in the No Sweat offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook also offers the FanCash Rewards program. We rank it No. 1 across the best sports betting apps for top loyalty programs. Every bet on Fanatics earns FanCash, with longer odds earning a higher percentage back in FanCash. Users earn bonus bets faster at Fanatics Sportsbook than any other betting app, and FanCash can also be used towards purchases at the Fanatics store for things like hats, jerseys, memorabilia, and t-shirts.

Fanatics Sportsbook user experience: Clean and intuitive

Fanatics Sportsbook does not have a desktop website, so the mobile app is the only place users will be able to place wagers. While the lack of a functional website is a negative, the app is relatively easy to navigate and operate.

On the home page, users will be able to see their account balance, any promotional offers, their FanCash balance, some of the featured bets of the day and a tab to track any bets that have already been placed. This layout will look familiar to users who have experience with other sportsbooks.

When looking to place a wager on a specific game, users can simply tap their desired matchup, and clearly labeled odds will be front-and-center. The variety of betting options on individual games is also up to the industry standard with plenty of player props and same-game parlay options.

For any users looking to take an alternate line on a football game, there will sometimes be a slider function on the matchup home screen, which will allow users to adjust the spread to their liking with the swipe of a finger.

Another unique feature is the "Lightning Bet" tab for individual matchups. These offer wagers for bite-size portions of the game. For instance, Fanatics might offer NBA wagers like "Two or More 3 Point FGs Scored in the First Three Minutes."

Users hoping to build a same-game parlay will be able to do so with relative ease as that feature is clearly labeled. Additionally, Fanatics also allows users to see "trending" parlays that other users have placed, as well as exactly how many users have submitted that wager.

In terms of layout and user experience, the Fanatics app stacks up well against other sportsbooks.

Fanatics Sportsbook key betting features: Typical offerings

Fanatics Sportsbook offers standard features users will find on other sportsbook websites and betting apps. One of the main features is same-game parlays. To build one, users need to tap their desired matchup and hit the "SGP" tab near the top of the page. Boosts are often offered in association with same-game parlays.

Live betting is one of the main offerings from Fanatics. The home screen has a "Live" tab at the bottom, which lets the user know how many live events are eligible for betting at a given time.

Fanatics users can stream certain events live to follow along with their wagers. This isn't offered for all matchups but users can access it for bigger markets, like prominent NFL games.

Fanatics Sportsbook betting markets: Variety of boosts increase odds competitiveness

Like many sportsbooks, Fanatics offers a wide array of odds boost options. Users who open the app will often see profit boost or odds boost offers, largely applying to wagers on a specific sport. Some promotions will apply to all sports.

For instance, Fanatics has offered a 50% profit boost on an NBA same-game parlay. The user would then need to create a parlay with a minimum of three legs and +300 odds to get access to the offer. The maximum bet on such a boost is $200. If the user wins, they will receive 50% more winnings than they would have with the original odds.

Fanatics Sportsbook banking options: Mostly fast processing

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a handful of different ways in which to deposit and withdraw money. When depositing money into their account, users can do so via online banking (which includes thousands of banks across the country), debit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo and wire transfers. There is a minimum deposit requirement of $5.

Those same channels can be used to withdraw money, with a minimum withdrawal of $1 per transaction. In order to withdraw money via one method, users must first make a deposit in that same way. For instance, users wanting to withdraw money via PayPal would have to first make a deposit using that same service.

Withdrawals usually take less than two hours when using digital methods. Users can also receive a paper check, which takes 7-10 days.

Customer support at Fanatics Sportsbook: Room for improvement

Fanatics Sportsbook offers two ways to connect with customer support. One is a 24/7 live chat feature, and the other is via email at support@betfanatics.com. Unfortunately, there is no way to contact Fanatics Sportsbook via phone.

The 24/7 live chat feature is not easy to find. Users must go to their account page, scroll to the bottom of the page and click a hyperlinked "here" in the customer support section. Additionally, users must navigate an automated menu when first interacting with the live chat. These menus don't always lead directly to a specific answer.

The email address for support is found in the same place as the 24/7 live chat.

Fanatics does offer a clearly marked FAQ section in the "Help center" portion of the app. Users may want to try that feature first before operating other customer support options.

Fanatics Sportsbook sports betting app summary: FanCash takes the cake

The mobile app is the only way to access Fanatics Sportsbook, and it is relatively user-friendly. All bets are clearly marked, as is the "My Bets" tab and the user's account balance.

Promotional offers are front-and-center on the home screen, but those looking to find customer support will have to take a few steps, as outlined in the previous section.

The app is available for iOS devices in the App Store and Android devices in the Google Play Store.

In general, the app is easy to navigate, and there is little to no lag when switching in and out of different leagues and games. First-time users likely won't have a difficult time operating the Fanatics Sportsbook app, and more experienced bettors will be very familiar with the layout.

What sticks out most with Fanatics is the FanCash rewards program. No other sportsbook offers a loyalty program quite like this one. Fanatics' unique position as a merchandise and retail giant offers users the opportunity to purchase their favorite jerseys and sports gear with the rewards they get from betting.

Caesars Sportsbook betting app

A longtime fixture in the gaming industry, Caesars Sportsbook has quickly acclimated to the online sports betting scene.

Caesars welcome offer: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

When new users sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW, they receive access to the current Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.

By signing up, new Caesars users can get 10 100% profit boosts after making a minimum $1 first bet. The maximum wager for each profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings from these profit boosts is $2,500. The profit boosts will expire after 14 days if they are unused.

This offer allows bettors to truly hit the ground running at Caesars Sportsbook if they place savvy bets.

Caesars user experience: Unique options for bettors

From a visual standpoint, the Caesars Sportsbook website and its mobile app allow for both light and dark themes, with the dark theme offering a particularly clean look.

There are also some unique options when diving into the settings, including the option to automatically accept odds changes that occur before your bet is placed or to manually review any changes.

These features combine with an easy-to-use interface for a smooth user experience that is one of the most enjoyable in the online sportsbook space.

Caesars key betting features: Excellent rewards program

Caesars Sportsbook offers a range of features, including extensive betting options, promotions, and integration with the Caesars Rewards loyalty program. The platform provides access to a variety of sports and wager types, such as parlays, props and live betting.

The app includes live streaming for select events, as well as statistics to assist with betting decisions. Additionally, Caesars' partnerships with physical casinos allow for in-person deposits and withdrawals, adding convenience for users.

Caesars betting markets: Competitive odds

Caesars offers a solid selection of betting markets, covering a wide range of popular sports as well as some niche options, ensuring there is something for almost every type of bettor. Its odds are generally competitive with industry standards, especially for major sports and events. Caesars often enhances its offerings with odds boosts and promotions, adding extra value for users.

However, while its odds are strong in many areas, they may not always be the best available for every market compared to specialized sportsbooks. Overall, Caesars provides a reliable and well-rounded betting experience with attractive options for most users.

Caesars banking options: Multitude of deposit/withdrawal methods

Caesars Sportsbook has many banking options available for deposit and withdrawal. Deposits can be made using a debit card, online banking, Apple Pay, Venmo, ACH, PayPal, credit cards and a variety of other options. Deposits can also be made at participating cashier windows at Caesars-affiliated casinos.

Withdrawals can be made via the same methods set up for deposits and are generally received on the same day a request for one is made.

Customer support at Caesars: All contact methods available

Caesars Sportsbook provides customer support through multiple channels, including 24/7 live chat, email, and a detailed FAQ section on its website. The live chat feature is the most efficient option for immediate assistance, while email support is suitable for less urgent inquiries. While the support team is generally helpful, some users have reported variability in response times during peak periods.

Additionally, Caesars is one of the sports betting apps that offers phone support, which can be reached at 855-474-0606.

Caesars sports betting app summary: A user-friendly experience

The Caesars Sportsbook app offers a user-friendly experience with intuitive navigation and a clean interface, making it easy to place bets and explore various markets. Features like live betting, odds boosts, and integration with Caesars Rewards enhance the app's functionality and appeal.

While the app performs well overall, occasional technical glitches or slow load times have been noted by some users.

Picking the top sports betting apps

After combing through all of the best sports betting apps, we've highlighted which app was the best for several different sportsbook features and categories. Here are our picks:

What is the best and highest-rated sports betting app to use?

Below are the top-rated sports betting apps by user ratings in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (as of 2/1/2025).

Sports betting app App Store rating (iOS) Google Play rating (Android) FanDuel 4.9/5 stars (>1.7M reviews) 4.7/5 stars (>340K reviews) Fanatics 4.8/5 stars (>82K reviews) 4.7/5 stars (>17K reviews) DraftKings 4.8/5 stars (>800K reviews) 4.5/5 stars (>165K reviews) bet365 4.8/5 stars (>157K reviews) 4.5/5 stars (>18K reviews) BetMGM 4.8/5 stars (>225K reviews) 4.3/5 stars (>34K reviews) Caesars 4.7/5 stars (>80K reviews) 4.4/5 stars (>28K reviews)

What is the No. 1 online sports betting app?

FanDuel Sportsbook is the most popular sports betting app in the United States by market share. It also has more than double the ratings in the Apple App Store and Google Play store as its next closest competitor, DraftKings Sportsbook (as of 2/1/2025).

Despite having so many more reviews, FanDuel Sportsbook has also maintained its status as the No. 1-rated sports betting app, with 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.7 stars on Android devices.

Which sports betting app has the best rewards?

We give Fanatics Sportsbook the nod for best sportsbook rewards, as its FanCash Rewards program earns users bonus bets faster than other sports betting apps. Every bet on Fanatics Sportsbook earns FanCash back.

Here's what percentage of each bet users get back in FanCash that can be converted into bonus bets or used towards Fanatics Store purchases:

Odds Range Percentage of FanCash Earned -110 or shorter Between .01% and 1% of the amount bet Between -109 and +950 Between 1% and 3% of the amount bet Between +951 and +3200 Between 3% and 6% of the amount bet Between +3201 and +7000 Between 6% and 9% of the amount bet Between +7001 and +9000 or longer Between 9% and 10% of the amount bet

BetMGM sets the bar for welcome bonuses

Welcome bonuses are often quite similar, but BetMGM generally offers the highest amount in potential bonus bets. At BetMGM, new users can obtain up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet is lost as long as they deposit at least $10.

The potential bonus amount is as large as it typically gets in sportsbook promos.

It's hard to compete with FanDuel Sportsbook's user experience

Many sportsbook apps offer an enjoyable browsing experience, but FanDuel is arguably the best. The blue and white color scheme is appealing to the eye while remaining easy to navigate regardless of what sport a user is trying to bet on.

Additionally, the ability to live stream games works seamlessly within the app, enhancing the betting experience even more.

DraftKings Social sets the sportsbook apart when looking at key features

Multiple top betting apps offer early cashout features as well as live betting options for any sport that a bettor could imagine. However, DraftKings likely has the edge in this category due to its DraftKings Social feature, which allows users to interact with fellow bettors on the app. Users can follow other users and create contests between one another and feel more like a part of the sports betting community.

DraftKings has the best combination of markets and odds

DraftKings is considered the best for its combination of extensive betting markets and competitive odds. It offers a wide variety of sports, innovative wager types like same-game parlays, and frequent promotions that add extra value. FanDuel is a close contender, particularly for its user-friendly interface and solid odds, but DraftKings typically edges out with its broader range of options and stronger odds overall.

BetMGM's banking options are flexible and convenient

BetMGM has the best banking options among sports betting apps. It provides a wide variety of deposit and withdrawal options, including credit/debit cards, PayPal, ACH/eCheck, PayNearMe, Skrill, and cash deposits at partnered casino locations.

Its flexible banking options combined with generally fast processing times for withdrawals make it convenient for a wide range of users.

FanDuel Sportsbook tops in customer support

FanDuel has the most responsive and helpful customer support. Its live chat is typically quick and efficient, ensuring most issues are resolved promptly. While other sportsbooks also offer solid customer support, consistent availability at FanDuel Sportsbook and user-friendly support experience often set it apart.

How to start betting with sportsbook apps

To begin using sportsbook apps, users will have to make an initial deposit in order to take advantage of a welcome bonus that is offered by all major sportsbooks. Prior to making their first deposit, bettors will need to opt into the first-time bettor promotion in order to receive the bonus bets that they are entitled to. For example, FanDuel offers new users $150 in bonus bets if they make a $5 bet on the platform's app and the bet wins. The bonus bets are traditionally available within 72 hours of placing their first wager. If those future bets win, the bettor will receive the profit as an amount that is able to be withdrawn. However, the stake (original value of the bonus bet) is not returned to the bettor. The bonus bets will expire in seven days if they aren't used.

Sportsbook app vs. desktop

A sportsbook's desktop site is a similar experience to navigating the app for many of the top sportsbook apps. For example, when using FanDuel Sportsbook, bettors can log into their account on the desktop site just as they normally would on the app. Users will see FanDuel's promotions across the top of the desktop site just like the mobile app.

The app is probably a little bit easier to scroll around on, but the desktop site is basically the same version. When signing up, some find it to be a tad easier to do so in the app on a mobile device rather than the desktop site. Bettors will receive the same odds when they place a wager on the app or the desktop version of a specific sportsbook.

Sportsbook welcome promos

Every sportsbook offers a welcome promo, or bonus to new users. Most of the best sportsbook promos come in one of the following structures:

Bet and get

This type of promo offers users bonus bet(s) after placing a qualifying wager. The bonus is typically a fixed amount but is sometimes a percentage of the initial bet.

Example: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.

First-bet insurance

This structure offers users insurance where if their first wager loses, their stake will be refunded in bonus bets. Sometimes the bonus is awarded in one lump sum, which cannot be broken down.

Other sportsbook bonuses

Beyond the welcome bonus, sportsbooks also offer daily bonuses and promotions to existing users. Here are the most common ones you'll find:

Profit boosts and odds boosts

Profit boosts and odds boosts are both promotions you can claim to add money to your potential winnings. With an odds boost, you're boosted on the front end. If a sportsbook offers a 50% odds boost, the parlay you just created with odds of +400 becomes +600. A profit boost is added to your winnings. If you placed a $100 wager on a bet with +100 odds, you'd get $100 in profit. With a 50% profit boost, that becomes $150

Same-game parlay insurance

Usually, same-game parlay insurance, when offered, will apply to a parlay of at least four legs. The way it works is that if you lose your parlay by only one leg, but all other legs hit, you'll get your initial stake back.

Sports betting app FAQ

Which sports betting app is the easiest to use?

FanDuel and DraftKings are the two easiest sports betting platforms to place wagers on. Their interfaces are aesthetically pleasing and allows users to easily place bets in a timely manner.

Can I use multiple sports betting apps at the same time?

Yes, users can utilize as many sports betting apps as are available in the state they are located at the same time. For example, bettors can find the app that has the best odds for a specific game and bet that particular game on said app.

Are live betting features available on mobile apps?

Yes, users can live bet on games that are currently happening on every major betting app.

Is it legal to use sports betting apps in all states?

No, sports betting apps are only legal in 38 of the 50 states. If a sports betting app is not licensed in your state, you will not be able to place a bet on it, but you will be able to sign up for an account still and bet if you travel to a state where the sports betting app is available.

How do sports betting apps ensure the security of my personal and financial information?

A user's personal information and financial transactions are protected by SSL encryption technology.

Do mobile apps offer the same range of betting markets as desktop versions?

The app and desktop versions offer identical odds for all games.

How can I manage responsible gambling settings on a sports betting app?

Many of the sportsbook apps have "Responsible Gambling" tools in which users can place limits on the amount of bets they can place and deposit amounts as well as a maximum amount on a single wager.

Bettors must be 21 years or older to register and place wagers. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.